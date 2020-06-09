The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

A sparkling resume for Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion

In the last few months alone, Netanyahu’s decisive actions saved an untold number of Israeli lives during the coronavirus crisis from what could have so easily been a catastrophic event.

By JONATAN URICH  
JUNE 9, 2020 20:25
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An opinion piece in The Jerusalem Post on Monday by former Post editor-in-chief Jeff Barak outlandishly claimed that “[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has nothing in comparison on his resume.” Barak wrote those words after listing other Israeli prime ministers, who, in his opinion, had “made tough decisions that became their legacy.”
For Barak, those legendary decisions notably included Ariel Sharon’s disastrous 2005 unilateral withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, with the enclave quickly becoming a Hamas-controlled terror zone continually used as a launching pad for firing rockets at Israeli civilians.
The writer missed that in the last few months alone, Netanyahu’s decisive actions saved an untold number of Israeli lives during the coronavirus crisis from what could have so easily been a catastrophic event for the Jewish state without his leadership. While the virus threat continues, Netanyahu’s difficult and brave decisions are upheld internationally as a successful template for how world leaders should respond during the pandemic.
The writer also neglected the Israeli premier’s massive economic “stimulus” package that swiftly injected cash into the hands of Israelis, saving countless jobs and helping to stabilize the Israeli economy during this emergency period when so many other nations are far worse off.
Netanyahu’s renowned leadership the past few months alone would suffice to solidify his “resume,” if Barak really wants to speak in those terms.
Netanyahu at times single-handedly confronted the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, Iran, including with his speech before a Joint Session of Congress. He ordered the daring raid on an Iranian facility that unearthed the startling extent of Iran’s nuclear project and exposed additional sites used to develop an illicit nuclear program. His actions lead to an unprecedented sanctions regime targeting Tehran. Without Netanyahu’s leadership, Iran would already have nuclear weapons.
There’s also Netanyahu’s free market reforms of the Israeli economy, which turned the Jewish state into a global powerhouse.
Netanyahu’s leadership and close ties with the Trump administration helped secure US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the move of the US Embassy there. This alongside his role in bringing about US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the strategic Golan Heights under the Trump administration.
Barak negated Netanyahu’s successful campaign to build relations with numerous countries that previously spurned the Jewish state. The prime minister’s road and infrastructure initiatives modernized Israel’s roadway system. His natural gas exploration led to game-changing discoveries and Israel’s increased energy independence.  And Netanyahu’s tireless successful protection of Israel from regional enemies, including those to the north, are among other achievements that Barak might want to add to Netanyahu’s “resume.”
Netanyahu has already done enough to secure his place in history as one of the greatest Israeli leaders. Under his guidance, Israel has become a success story. As the newly reelected prime minister, Netanyahu continues full speed ahead to tirelessly fight to safeguard Israel and secure the country’s future.
The writer is an adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Put on a mask to prevent a second COVID-19 wave By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by