The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Afghanistan: Graveyard for invaders. What happens after the US leaves?

If the Taliban honors its commitment to Trump and negotiates a settlement with the Afghan government, all might not be lost.

By NEVILLE TELLER  
JULY 14, 2021 20:29
A US ARMY officer stands near a burning vehicle north of Kandahar, Afghanistan. (photo credit: BOB STRONG / REUTERS)
A US ARMY officer stands near a burning vehicle north of Kandahar, Afghanistan.
(photo credit: BOB STRONG / REUTERS)
Afghanistan has once again lived up to its reputation as a political minefield and a military quagmire. In the last 200 years, Britain, the Soviet Union, and most recently the US (allied to NATO and a Western coalition) have all invaded. All have been forced to retire with little to show for their efforts.
When US ground troops entered the country in October 2001, the Taliban controlled some 90% of Afghanistan. Then-president George W Bush was determined to remove them and hunt down the al-Qaeda perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks on the States. By July 3, 2021, when the US military handed over its main Bagram Airbase to Afghan government forces, the Taliban still controlled some 40% of the country, and was on the offensive. It had withstood the worst that the world’s greatest military power had been able to throw at it, and had emerged bloodied but unbowed.
Early in the campaign, former coalition commander US Gen. Dan McNeill reportedly said, “To do this properly, I need 500,000 men.” Coalition forces never numbered more than 130,000.
So two decades spent by the coalition in intensive military action against the Taliban, in converting Afghan government forces into a disciplined and well-trained militia, and in establishing and supporting a democratic form of government based on free and fair elections – all have gone for nothing. It seems likely that a civil war will follow the final departure of the US military, a war the Taliban stands every chance of winning.
The last few weeks have seen the Taliban sweep across northern districts, leaving it in control of much of the border with Tajikistan. It has seized dozens of rural district centers. In the south, most of Helmand province is in its hands, and by early July it was at the gates of the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah. Capturing a US base in Wardak Province, an hour from the nation’s capital, Kabul, it amassed large quantities of weapons and military vehicles, many labeled “Property of US government”.
Back in 2001, it was Bush and his secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld who masterminded the US invasion of Afghanistan. Rumsfeld died on June 29, 2021. In writing about him, former US national policy advisor John Bolton maintained that Rumsfeld believed it was never American strength that was provocative, but American weakness. Bolton holds that a total US military withdrawal from Afghanistan is just such a weakness.
No one in the Pentagon, he asserts, seriously contends that Afghanistan’s civilian government will long survive the departure of the last allied forces. 
“A worse fate will come,” he writes, “if, after the Taliban resumes control across Afghanistan, al-Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist groups again take sanctuary there, threatening the resumption of significant, anti-Western terrorist operations.”
In fact ISIS, which emerged in Afghanistan in 2015, has maintained its presence in the country, even though the caliphate it proclaimed in Iraq and Syria has been swept away. It has built a stronghold in the northeastern provinces. The local populations have been beaten into cowed submission. Beheadings and public executions have become commonplace. On July 1, acting US Special Envoy John T Godfrey told reporters that the presence of ISIS in Afghanistan remained a “serious threat”.
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on June 25 at the White House, where he asserted that despite the pullout, US support for Afghanistan would be sustained. Accounts of the meeting do not specify the nature of the continued support envisaged by Biden, but reports in the media have suggested that an internal debate is under way in the Pentagon over what level of Taliban resurgence would amount to a national security threat to the US, and therefore justify military action, and indeed, what sort of actions would be possible. Airstrikes involving US aircraft or armed drones, launched from bases outside the country, may be justified.
From the moment Donald Trump took office in 2017, he pledged to put an end to the conflict and achieve ex-president Barack Obama’s aim of bringing American forces back home. It took two years of secret back-channel negotiations before peace talks began in February 2019. Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Barada was at the table.
This extraordinary arrangement between the world’s leading power and a hard-line extremist Islamist movement was greeted with optimism by president Trump. 
“I really believe the Taliban wants to do something to show we’re not all wasting time,” he said.
The deal that Trump eventually reached with the Taliban included, as the quid pro quo for the US withdrawal, an agreement by the Taliban to enter serious peace negotiations with the Afghan government, and a pledge that it would never allow the regions it controlled to be used as a refuge by extremist groups like al-Qaeda or ISIS.
Evacuating all US forces from Afghanistan was one of the few policies of his predecessor that Biden adopted, albeit with an extended deadline. Now the US element of the Trump-Taliban deal is close to realization. Will the Taliban adhere to its part? That depends entirely on the Taliban’s end game.
A possible scenario would see the Taliban continue its victorious campaign, regaining control of at least the 90% of the country it once held and dubbed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and then seeking talks with the Afghan government aimed at stabilizing the situation.
On July 5, a spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, was reported as saying, “The peace talks and process will be accelerated in the coming days, and they are expected to enter an important stage. Naturally, it will be about peace plans. Although we have the upper hand on the battlefield, we are very serious about talks and dialogue.”
On July 7, another Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, is reported to have said the Taliban plans to present a written peace proposal to the Afghan government very soon, possibly as early as August. On July 10, the London Daily Telegraph quoted him as saying, “We don’t want to fight. We want a political resolution through political negotiations.”
Afghanistan’s future is truly in the balance. If the Taliban honors its commitment to Trump and negotiates a settlement with the Afghan government, all might not be lost. If not, it looks as if the tragic loss of life over the past 20 years – nearly 7,000 American and NATO troops and contractors, and more than 47,000 civilians – and the vast expenditure by the US, estimated at more than $2 trillion, will have been expended in vain. The quagmire that is Afghanistan will have swallowed another victim.
The writer is Middle East correspondent for Eurasia Review. His latest book is Trump and the Holy Land: 2016-2020. Follow him at www.a-mid-east-journal.blogspot.com.


Tags Joe Biden taliban afghanistan Donald Trump US Army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

15 years later, Hezbollah is still a threat to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by