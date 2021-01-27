The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Amid Arab normalization, Israel should make peace with Palestinians

Ending the occupation and resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are firmly in Israel’s national self-interest.

By JESS MANVILLE  
JANUARY 27, 2021 21:31
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu visits a coronavirus vaccination facility in Nazareth earlier this month. (photo credit: GIL ELIYAHU/REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu visits a coronavirus vaccination facility in Nazareth earlier this month.
(photo credit: GIL ELIYAHU/REUTERS)
A normalization process is underway both at home and abroad.  
Domestically, in a bid to add a few more mandates to his belt ahead of the upcoming election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is spearheading the drive toward a “new era of prosperity, integration and security” in Jewish-Arab relations. Meanwhile, overseas, as part of the burgeoning Abraham Accords, an outpouring of warmth has been extended by Bibi to prominent regional Arab actors who have been lauded as new diplomatic, economic and cultural allies.
Months prior to this, it was impossible to predict that formal annexation of the West Bank would be chucked out the window and that in its place Netanyahu would be embracing Gulf Arabs. Nor was it predictable that his former campaign rhetoric focused on vilifying Arab-Israelis would be transformed into a serious effort to win the Arab vote. In both scenarios, the language of dialogue, friendship and partnership has replaced that of division and exclusion.
So, if Arabs can become legitimate partners almost overnight; if a former adversary can be reconfigured as an ally in the pursuit of strategic interests; and if long-held prejudices can be set aside for the benefit of newfound cooperation, it begs the important question: What about our Arab neighbors next door, the Palestinians?
Ending the occupation and resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are firmly in Israel’s national self-interest. Instead, a seemingly “comfortable” strategy of conflict management is pursued as the status quo ticks on. Relegated to the fringes of the public debate and bumped to the bottom of governmental priorities, the lack of urgency is illustrated by the near-absence in current election talk of any resolution to these issues.
The almost total radio silence is wholly disproportionate to the damage of daily and incremental conflict.  
Violent confrontations, such as those that rocked the month of December, are sharp reminders of the price paid in lives. But these flare-ups, despite their relentless nature, do little to prompt a change in tactics by our political leaders. In fact, the opposite occurs. In response to the murder of Esther Horgen, the government declared the construction of more settlements. This, and the swarm of new announcements this week, does little to ease the pain, and it certainly doesn’t prevent a recurrence. Rather, it papers over the cracks of the bleak reality and ignores the broader context that fuels this self-fulfilling cycle of anger and bloodshed.
IF RIGHT NOW, delivering healthcare and rescuing the economy are our most pressing concerns, then we must ask: Why is the government pouring millions of shekels into building new settlement units, constructing roads and other infrastructure beyond the Green Line? The cost of entrenching tighter control over the Palestinian territories and ensuring a presence there benefits the slim few at the expense of the many. Nor does it occur in a vacuum. Over the years, resources have been drained and social welfare budgets redirected toward defense. But still the violence continues.
Meanwhile as debates emerge – such as whether it’s Israel’s duty to vaccinate Palestinians, or if we have crossed the point of no return into the apartheid abyss – the moral premise of unremitting control over the land will cast a heavy shadow. As an occupying power, Israel will have to grapple with more difficult questions like these that brandish its faults to the international community. Internally, Israel will be forced to find new ways of reconciling its Jewish and democratic deficit to itself.
The Palestinian public wants peace, just like we do, and most support the two-state solution. Despite internal criticism, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas resumed civil and security cooperation with Israel. He continues to vocally object to terrorism and determinedly seeks diplomatic channels for a resolution to the conflict. In recent weeks, we have also witnessed a serious attempt to strengthen internal governance and advance reforms regarding the controversial payments to prisoners, in an effort to wipe the slate clean as President Biden makes his mark. These moves make progress increasingly possible.
If Netanyahu can turn former “adversaries” into partners overnight as part of a strategy to pursue national interests, then the “no partner for peace” narrative that has hijacked the conversation for far too long and absolves us from engaging with the Palestinians must also be urgently revisited. This is especially true when ending the conflict is unquestionably in the interests and common good of both parties, and when the zone of possible agreement creates genuine room for dialogue and progress.  
The greatest achievement of any Israeli government will be forging a peace agreement with the Palestinians. For Netanyahu, it will bring him unprecedented internal support from his new local Arab partners, and even greater external backing from current and future regional players.  
“If Jews and Arabs can dance together in the streets of Dubai, they can dance together here in Israel,” the prime minister said last week in Nazareth. So, Bibi, why not make it a hat trick and extend the hand of peace to those who live next door in Ramallah?  
The writer is the director of foreign relations for the Geneva Initiative.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Palestinian Authority Israeli Palestinian Conflict Israeli Palestinian Peace Process normalization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Political mergers needed to solve crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The quest for Israel's soul amid new Biden administration - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Ronald Lauder

World Jewish Congress president tackles the antisemitism of today

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day: Lots of people saw

 By YAIR LAPID

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by