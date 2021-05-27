The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Open letter to US rabbinical schools leaders: Don't justify terrorism

They are unfit for roles of rabbinic or cantorial leadership, and siding with terrorists and frame Israel’s self-defense as acts of “racist violence” is one of them.

By IRVING LEBOVICS  
MAY 27, 2021 11:51
‘SERVICE OF the heart’: IDF soldiers pray near the Gaza border. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
‘SERVICE OF the heart’: IDF soldiers pray near the Gaza border.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
As Hamas rockets pour down on millions of our brothers and sisters in Israel, we are dismayed that over 100 rabbinical students at your institutions have chosen to issue a statement, “Rabbinical and Cantorial Students Appeal to the Heart of the Jewish Community,” in which they side with terrorists and frame Israel’s self-defense as acts of “racist violence.”
We call on you, the heads of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, Hebrew College, Hebrew Union College–Jewish Institute of Religion, Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, Hadar Advanced Kollel, Jewish Theological Seminary, ALEPH, and the Academy for Jewish Religion California, to expel the signatories to the statement. They are unfit for roles of rabbinic or cantorial leadership.
It goes without saying that the Diaspora Jewish community is diverse. We subscribe to various political outlooks and have our theological differences. We engage in robust debate about issues affecting our communities at home and abroad. And while we all care strongly about Israel, we have distinct visions for her future. Such debate is the cornerstone of Jewish scholarship and tradition. It has kept our nation creative, vibrant, and alive for millennia.
Yet every debate has its boundaries. None of you would tolerate a student invoking a racial slur or violating your code of ethics. Indeed, your institutions claim to promote an ethos of intellectual, spiritual, and professional excellence in light of timeless Jewish values of scholarship, commitment and compassion. It is incumbent on you to uphold these values against those students who by their actions have chosen to display prejudice and callousness.
We call on you not to tolerate what amounts to treason against the Jewish people at a time of war. We shudder at the thought that in a year’s time, 100 congregations and thousands of Jews, looking for guidance in these turbulent times, will be led by such misguided individuals. In the students’ minds, Israel is a perpetrator of “racist violence” against Palestinians and deserves to be targeted by terrorists. Without mentioning Hamas or Palestinians, the signatories see the “escalation of violence” as “a part of the same dehumanizing status quo,” supposedly committed by Israel. Never do they mention aspirations and goals of Hamas – the eradication of Israel and the genocide of Jews worldwide, even themselves! – as outlined in the Hamas Charter.
BY DENYING the realities of Israeli suffering, the signatories dehumanize Israelis and afflict pain on the millions of people around the world, Jews and non-Jews, who sympathize with Israel’s plight. This amounts to justification of terrorism and violence.
In the entire two-page statement, the signatories have not devoted a single sentence to acknowledging the plight of millions of Israelis showered by more than 4,000 Hamas rockets, the 5,000 innocent Jews stoned in their cars by Arab rioters, the 700 Jewish homes burned and looted, and the 10 synagogues torched.
Where is their empathy? While claiming to empathize with the Palestinian cause, they have no empathy for two million Gazans living under a dictatorship or the 20 Gazans killed over the past week by Hamas rockets falling inside the Gaza Strip. Their hearts are devoid of any empathy for five-year-old Ido Avigayil, killed by rocket shrapnel, or for wheel-chair-bound Gershon Franko, who died, unable to access a bomb shelter. In your students’ worldview, lynch victims like Yigal Yehoshua (killed when a rock broke his skull) and Elad Barzilai, who still struggles for his life after trying to save his students from the mob, are just collateral damage of Israel’s own persecution of Palestinians. Ever heard of blaming the victim?
Finally, the signatories claim to follow the injunction of Micah (6:8), “to act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with our God.” This is a misplaced proclamation for a document dripping with lack of justice in failing to acknowledge the Jewish narrative in the Land of Israel and de facto denying Israel’s right to exist, while framing her as a people encroaching on a land “full of human beings who didn’t ask for new neighbors.”
We, therefore, once again call upon you to remove these students from your institutions and not honor them with rabbinic or cantorial ordination. If the integrity of your institutions is dear to your, if Jewish unity is a value you uphold, if the future of our communities matters, these students have no right to leadership.
American Jewry and our Israeli brothers and sisters deserve better than that.
Dr. Irving Lebovics is co-chairman of Am Echad, an organization uniting Jews from across the Diaspora and Israel around the shared goals of preserving our 3,000-year-old heritage, upholding Jewish interests around the world, and deepening cooperation among our communities.


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas United States diaspora jews Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke truth that Israeli strikes were precise- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
JOANNA LANDAU

Israel's battle of the narrative on social media - opinion

 By JOANNA LANDAU
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

Israel's Education Ministry, schools need to strengthen trust - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Gershon Baskin

It's time for some hardcore realism on both sides: Israelis & Palestinians

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by