The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Antisemitism in the US is a major issue - opinion

Hate crimes against Jews and against Jewish institutions have been on the rise around the world – and America is no exception.

By MICAH HALPERN
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 22:14
LORI GILBERT-KAYE, killed in a shooting at a Chabad synagogue, is laid to rest at an San Diego cemetery in 2019. (photo credit: JOHN GASTALDO/REUTERS)
LORI GILBERT-KAYE, killed in a shooting at a Chabad synagogue, is laid to rest at an San Diego cemetery in 2019.
(photo credit: JOHN GASTALDO/REUTERS)
Hate crimes against Jews and against Jewish institutions have been on the rise around the world – and America is no exception. The numbers astound. The crimes are heinous. Anything and everyone “Jew-ish” is a target. 
With this in mind, I reread the study “The State of Antisemitism in America” released by the American Jewish Committee. The numbers they report are staggering. These acts of hatred have hit all walks of Jewish life. Around synagogues. In cafes. On streets. Jewish-looking Jews have bullseyes on their back. 
In response to a question in the survey asking respondents if they have changed their behavior or their dress to avoid antisemitism, 39% of American Jews responded “yes.” They changed their behavior out of fear of antisemitism. I find that number frightening. Nearly half of those questioned fear antisemitism to the point that they have changed their behavior in a decided attempt not to be subjected to antisemitic rebukes.
The study also reported that 24% of American Jews have been the target of antisemitism. Some have experienced physical attacks, others have been subjected to vocal antisemitism, and still others to online remarks. That is another stunning number. That means that, in one way or another, one in every four Jews has been personally and directly attacked for being Jewish.
The study took place over the period of a month, from September 1 through October 3.
People attend a march in New York against antisemitism wearing yellow stars which read never again, January 5, 2020. (credit: JFNA)People attend a march in New York against antisemitism wearing yellow stars which read never again, January 5, 2020. (credit: JFNA)
A total of 1,433 Jews were questioned. The sample was representative of the entire US. And 90% of those questioned said that antisemitism was a problem.
HOW DO we make sense of this rise in antisemitism, what I call Jew-hatred?
Antisemitism in the US is a bipartisan issue. And political parties on both sides have stood united on the issue. Yet, at the same time, neither party has done enough to tamp down on extremists. Neither has done enough to stop the sizable, vocal, and involved segment of their supporters – the Jew-haters.
Right and Left, all along the political spectrum, there is an ugly strain of Jew-hatred. By all rights, US political leadership should mobilize, root out and call out the haters. Instead, and rather surprisingly, both sides have allowed the Jew-hatred to fester and even grow.
Much like crime and shoplifting and random attacks – all of which are rising throughout the US – Jew-hatred in America has become acceptable. Blaming Jews and Israel for oppressing Palestinians has become a standard canard. It is a trope. It is used in everyday parlance. The hatred of the Jew has become commonplace. Hating Jews and hating Israel in the guise of defending Palestinians have become a justification for Jew-hatred.
And – this is the most devastating and damning aspect of this horrific situation – one of the reasons Jew-hatred has become so prevalent and so acceptable throughout the US is that some of the purveyors of this hatred are themselves Jews.
Yes, Jew-hatred exists and is on the rise, but the attacks and the violence are sometimes carried out by bonafide liberals who fight racism when it attacks others. But it’s okay, it’s all right, it’s permissible when they carry it out because they don’t like the way they dress or the synagogue they attend, or because they support Israel. 
Those liberal and conservative extremists who perpetrate Jew-hatred need to be driven out of the mainstream and sent back to the margins. Their views cannot and should not be bantered about like other political ideas. They are guilty of hate crimes.
People should not be scared to be Jewish, to look Jewish, to act Jewish, in the United States of America. Nor, for that matter, any place in the world. And Jewish people should not be embarrassed because there are those who, unlike them, have not assimilated, do not blend in, specifically because they look and act Jew-ish.
FOR MANY people and for many years, Israel has been the safe haven. When life for Jews got tough, Israel was there. And it still is. But it was always people from other countries who ran to Israel out of the need for safety and a new life. Jews escaped pogroms and ran to Israel. But not Americans. Americans moved to Israel, Americans did not flee to Israel. It was a decision made out of desire, out of ideology and love, not desperation. 
One of the weapons in Israel’s diplomatic arsenal has always been the backing of the US. And one of the reasons for that backing was the strength of the Jewish world within the US. Jews need to feel safe in the US. Jewish leaders and political leaders need, squarely and resoundingly, to make this very clear. It is not acceptable to hate Jews.
And let’s hope that the reckoning comes soon. Actions against Jews must be thwarted. The American Jewish Committee has put the issue and the numbers in the spotlight. Now it is up to lawmakers, law enforcers and leaders to get those numbers down. 
It is up to them to restore the feeling of confidence that American Jews once had, living as Jews, in America.
The writer is a columnist and a social and political commentator.


Tags diaspora antisemitism usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The couple arrested in Turkey must be released - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by