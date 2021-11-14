The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man tells town of desire to run over Jews, police investigate

During Collela's speech, he said if Orthodox Jews were "walking in the road at night, not wearing reflectors, and if he was to hit them with his vehicle, he would 'of course back over them again.'”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 03:20

Updated: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 03:31
Ultra-Orthodox Jews seen in the street of the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim on a rainy day, January 18, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews seen in the street of the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim on a rainy day, January 18, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
An antisemitism watchdog group identified a speaker by the name of Nick Collela who had expressed desires to run over his Jewish neighbors with his car, according to ABC and The Algemeiner.
His statements were made at a Planning Board meeting in Haverstraw, Rockland County, New York last Wednesday. There has been a reported increase in the population of Orthodox Jews in the area.
During Collela's speech, he said that if Orthodox Jews were "walking in the road at night, not wearing reflectors, and if he was to hit them with his vehicle, he would 'of course back over them again.'”
Colella made statements regarding the local town's Orthodox population and their custom of walking to Shabbat services, ABC reported.
The Planning Board told him that his time to speak during the meeting was over, but continued shouting over the other participants involved. Their meeting was about the possibility of building a yeshiva in the area to better reflect the increasing Orthodox population in the town.
As a result, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul had the NY State Police Task Force that specifically focuses on hate crimes to investigate the individual making these antisemitic statements.
Hochul, as well as other lawmakers, condemned the incident, saying that "antisemitism, like forms of hate, is horrifying and unacceptable," and that "everyone has the right to walk down the street without fear."
Lohud reported that state officials are looking at Collela's statements to see if they could bring forth hate crime charges. 
The Rockland County District Attorney Office is working with the Haverstraw Police Department and the New York State Attorney to determine the charges against Collela.


