The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Antisemitism should be challenged everywhere and everytime

Anti-Israel activism acts like a high-powered magnet.

By DAVID COLLIER  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 05:21
Anti-Israel protest (photo credit: FLICKR)
Anti-Israel protest
(photo credit: FLICKR)
This year saw an outpouring of antisemitic threat in the Jewish diaspora.
We witnessed convoys of cars in London driving through Jewish areas threatening to "rape" our Jewish daughters, just as we saw random violent attacks on Orthodox Jews in the US. 
I have spent much of the last decade researching how antisemitism spreads almost unhindered in anti-Zionist activity. My reports into Palestinian solidarity movements exposed deep-rooted connections between Palestinian flag waving that takes place on the streets and the rise of antisemitism.
Author David Collier (Credit: Courtesy)Author David Collier (Credit: Courtesy)

And unfortunately, the hate that we do see is just the tip of the bubbling volcano.
It has been shown that everywhere that people gather to talk against Israel – you will have a room at least half full of antisemitic conspiracy theorists, Holocaust deniers and a mix of hostile hard-left, Islamist and hard-right ideologies.
Anti-Israel activism acts like a high-powered magnet.
The mistake we must not make is to compartmentalize the problem, by assuming for example that the high level of antisemitism in Malmo or Dublin is unconnected to what is happening in our home towns. This common error gives rise to misplaced confidence and completely misunderstands the universal battle that we face.
Social media has globalized the problem even more. Antisemites in the United Kingdom share material with activists on the ground in Boston or Sydney or Paris. And the work of hostile academics is freely exchanged in academic centers globally. Finally, the image of an action taken to deface a bus stop in London can goes viral, maybe convince someone living in Ottawa to do the same. 
This all means that there are virtual factories operating online that are churning out anti-Jewish hatred thousands of miles away – that may still be influencing your neighbourhood. Some of these factories are well beyond reach, such as Hamas propaganda units working online from Gaza.
Every town has some level of activity. In some it may just be a single hostile politician, or an academic, or maybe just a handful of students or hard-left activists.  The more the pieces of the puzzle come together, the more aggressive, and ultimately successful, anti-Israel activity in an area can become.
What we see happening in Ireland is a perfect storm. 
There is almost no political pressure to tone down antisemitic comments and Ireland only has a tiny Jewish community. Irish anti-Israel activists almost face no opposition. 
In this type of environment, incidents such as Sally Rooney’s recent public adherence to the cultural boycott against Israel become well received locally and is therefore commonplace.
Sally Rooney in Cambridge, 2017 (Credit: Chris Boland/Flickr)Sally Rooney in Cambridge, 2017 (Credit: Chris Boland/Flickr)

Even when Israel makes a positive step, such as sending assistance overseas following a natural disaster, it is somehow twisted into an evil move.
Some of these people believe anything. It is a classic antisemitic mindset in which whichever bad thing is happening in the world, from the terrorist attack on 9/11 to John F. Kennedy’s assassination, they see the hands of the Jewish people somehow pulling the strings.
People who walk the streets claiming to be human rights activists post messages about "killing all the Jews" online. If they begin operating in an area more sensitive to this type of outrageous remark, the word "Jew" is crossed out and simply replaced with "Zionist."
It isn’t all about activists. The distortion that spreads online can often start with simple lazy misreporting or disinformation on the part of a journalist at a major outlet such as the BBC, SKY, the New York Times or CNN. This is why every article on Israel matters.
The bottom line remains that antisemitism is a key motivator behind anti-Israel activity. Those at the forefront – setting up the stalls or arranging the demonstrations – are often found to be those most regularly sharing antisemitic content.
No wonder these people feel motivated to get up in the morning and go out to protest against Israel. In their eyes – they are protesting against the devil.
David Collier Independent Investigative Journalist. This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism in the United States. Read the previous article by Dan Levinson.


Tags bds Anti-Zionism antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

US adding Israel to the Visa Waiver Program a welcomed announcement - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

BU's Elie Wiesel Center mocks the Holocaust - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by