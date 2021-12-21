The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Olympians need to be educated about Uyghur genocide - opinion

What doesn’t seem to be considered at all is that the athletes themselves need to be treated as adult moral agents and held responsible for what they will do or not do.

By TODD L. PITTINSKY
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 22:04
Demonstrators from Hong Kong protest on October 1 in Taiwan on China’s National Day, calling for a boycott of the Beijing Olympic Games. (photo credit: ANN WANG/REUTERS)
Demonstrators from Hong Kong protest on October 1 in Taiwan on China’s National Day, calling for a boycott of the Beijing Olympic Games.
(photo credit: ANN WANG/REUTERS)
In Holocaust-education program after program around the world, including at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center where I volunteer, kids as young as third grade are asked what they would be willing to do to take a stand against a genocide; what would they be willing to sacrifice to put even the tiniest dent in a genocide’s trajectory; what would they give up, from the safety that can come from not standing up and not standing out, to some of their creature comforts, to the physical safety of themselves and their loved ones? We ask to try to cultivate a sense of moral obligation – a will to be ‘upstanders,’ not bystanders, when someone else is being persecuted. And for them to be willing to do so before it is simply too late.
Some children are confident what they would (and wouldn’t) do. Perhaps a little too confident. When asked, most children I’ve observed squirm a bit, as they think through what they would and wouldn’t sacrifice, and their reasons. That squirming is precisely what we should hope for. Overall, they handle it just fine, not cowed by such a heavy question.
But apparently, this is too much to ask of the grown men and women who expect to compete in the 2020 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the seat of a government engaged at this moment in the literal and cultural genocide of millions of Uyghurs, not to mention the violent usurpation of once-free Hong Kong and the threatened violent usurpation of still-free and independent Taiwan.
According to most US “authorities,” including much of the media, the possible responses were either a diplomatic boycott by members of the US government or an all-out boycott enforced by the US government. The Biden administration has chosen by far the weaker of the given options – i.e., refusing to send diplomats to cheer for Team USA. (As the Communist Party of China quickly pointed out, the US declined an invitation that they actually hadn’t proffered.)
Why did the Biden administration choose the tamer, lamer option? In the words of the administration, it was the “right step” in order to not “penalize athletes who have been training for this moment.” As one Olympian quoted in Reuters explained, “You know, you work all your life to compete and you never want politics to get in the way of that chance… athletes should treat these Olympics in whatever way feels best for them.”
A Chinese Uyghur Muslim participates in an anti-China protest during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019 (credit: REUTERS)A Chinese Uyghur Muslim participates in an anti-China protest during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019 (credit: REUTERS)
The moral narcissism is mind-boggling. What doesn’t seem to be considered at all is that the athletes themselves need to be treated as adult moral agents and held responsible for what they will do or not do.
We can have empathy for the athletes, but that empathy should hardly be enough to override our moral obligation to those suffering a genocide. The athletes didn’t ask for this choice, but they have to make it anyway. Life (surprise) can often be that way. Team America’s Olympians, with an average age of 27 and legendary grit, should know that by now. Simone Biles was applauded when she withdrew from the final competition in the Summer Olympics to concentrate on her own mental health and to try and maximize her and her team’s record. Should we not expect athletes to withdraw for others’ well-being, specifically suffering under Xi Jinping and the Communist Party’s iron fist?
The athletes can now pretend that the US government made the decision for them but that’s nonsense, because unlike the athletes of countries run by dictatorships, they are quite free to say ‘no, I choose not to compete in Beijing.’ The media, for their part, should not shy away from this question because it makes athletes being interviewed uncomfortable, because they may squirm a bit. They should prioritize it in interviews for precisely that reason.
To understand how much is at stake, just imagine what would happen to a celebrated Chinese athlete who decided to boycott. We ask third-graders to handle such questions. Can’t we expect a group of rather privileged and presumably very tough adults to handle the reality?
The writer is a professor at SUNY Stony Brook University and senior distinguished fellow of the Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County.


Tags olympics China Uyghur hong kong Beijing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel dropped the ball in KC-46 refuelers saga - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Andrea Samuels

Growing up with Christmas as a Jew in the UK - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Micah Halpern

Every Jewish name tells a Jewish story - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Noa Zilberman

Everyone wants to be successful until they learn what it actually takes

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by