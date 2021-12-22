The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Is lab-developed food the solution to the intensifying climate crisis? - comment

Concerns for the earth’s growing population, alongside the changes to the climate that will impair agricultural crop growth and food supply, are more pressing than ever.

By TOMER AIZEN
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 21:00
COW’S MILK, one of the most reliable sources of protein and calcium, accounts for 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
COW’S MILK, one of the most reliable sources of protein and calcium, accounts for 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Data from the UN show that, as of mid-2021, the world’s population stood at approximately 7.9 billion people.
Roughly 83 million people are born every year, resulting in a 1.1% global population growth. Predictions suggest that by 2050 the global population is expected to reach 10 billion people. Indeed, this may not seem like a massive increase over more than 25 years. However, things are becoming significantly more complex with the rapidly-worsening climate and food crises.
The 26th Climate Change Conference in Glasgow deliberated precisely the same topic that had been discussed for the past 25 years: how humanity has damaged the climate, and how we, by our own hands, continue to harm the environment each day.
Concerns for the earth’s growing population, alongside the changes to the climate that will impair agricultural crop growth and food supply, are more pressing than ever.
Similarly, the climate crisis has dramatically accelerated innovation in the foodtech and agrotech industries to provide solutions to the public.
US President Joe Biden walks to deliver a speech during ''Action on Forests and Land-Use'' event at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)US President Joe Biden walks to deliver a speech during ''Action on Forests and Land-Use'' event at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)
The solution lies with cultured foods.
By 2050, global food consumption will grow by 56%. That means there will be far more mouths to feed with far fewer land resources for growing food. On top of this, the unstable climate system will severely impact agricultural lands worldwide.
Let’s take the dairy industry as an example. Did you know that 1,000 liters of water are required to produce a single liter of milk? With conventional milking methods, this industry won’t maintain a sufficient supply of milk (or any of its derivative products) for many years to come. The numbers are vast, and the challenge is substantial and consequential. However, we have the power and the opportunity to change the current situation for the best.
Cow’s milk – one of our most reliable sources for efficient protein, calcium and overall well-being – accounts for 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Dairy is considered one of the most polluting industries. It is in need of an immediate solution to render cattle barns obsolete, thus drastically reducing air pollution and immensely decreasing water use.
We are at the doorstep of a new, different era for humans and animal lives. Either we decide, as a society, to take the initiative and move things forward, or we may find ourselves facing a global food shortage.
However, we do see the sprouts of change, commencing with the UN’s commitments, through certain governments and nongovernment organizations, and on to individual and social efforts.
I have always believed that change is possible when various elements of society work together – public, private and social. We are already witnessing clear examples of private entities working hard to find alternatives to current food production practices.
Different methods are being utilized for producing meat, milk, eggs, fish and even seafood, using specialized technological processes. These efforts give hope to society, and prove once again that when we have a common goal, nothing can stop us from leaving a better world to future generations.
Now, it is solely up to us, the innovators. We need to join forces with communities and governments to encourage the adoption of new technologies, enabling us to enjoy incredible foods without compromising on nutritional value or flavor, while promoting sustainability, safety and even revenue growth.
The writer is the CEO of the Israeli biofood-tech company Wilk, which has developed a specialized technological process for producing milk in laboratory conditions.


Tags food climate innovation climate change
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas recognizes the reality of Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Travel ban leaves Diaspora Jews with broken hearts but unbroken bond - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Andrea Samuels

Growing up with Christmas as a Jew in the UK - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Noa Zilberman

Everyone wants to be successful until they learn what it actually takes

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by