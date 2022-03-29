The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Combating the darkness of antisemitism by spreading more light - opinion

For most of Jewish history, the Jewish community was focused on protecting themselves – ensuring the survival of the Jewish people. To protect is essential, but our mission is to project.

By ARI BERMAN
Published: MARCH 29, 2022 22:25
PRESIDENT OF the Austrian parliament Wolfgang Sobotka forged his own path as a fighter against antisemitism and bigotry. (photo credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)
PRESIDENT OF the Austrian parliament Wolfgang Sobotka forged his own path as a fighter against antisemitism and bigotry.
(photo credit: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

Over Purim, I led a cohort of students from Yeshiva University to Vienna to help provide support for the Ukrainian refugees. 

As a part of the mission, we convened a conversation with the president of the Austrian parliament, Mr. Wolfgang Sobotka. Mr. Sobotka’s grandfather was a Nazi but he has forged his own path as a fighter against antisemitism and bigotry. 

And there we sat together, dozens of Jewish men and women, students at Yeshiva University, with someone whose grandfather served in the Nazi Party trying to figure out together how we could provide support for Ukrainian refugees. It was a remarkable conversation and, in a larger sense, a reflection of the incredible opportunity of the era in which we live.

For most of Jewish history, the Jewish community was focused on protecting themselves – ensuring the survival of the Jewish people. We protected ourselves against harm, we safeguarded our traditions and mesorah, and fought back against our oppressors. Of course, antisemitism is still a serious issue with which we contend – and our duty to protect the Jewish people and Jewish traditions remains. We must be vigilant and devote extensive resources to identifying and combating antisemitism throughout the globe. 

But it is important to remember that this is not the purpose of the Jewish people. To protect is essential, but our mission is to project.

YESHIVA UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman speaks with students on campus in New York (credit: YESHIVA UNIVERSITY)YESHIVA UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman speaks with students on campus in New York (credit: YESHIVA UNIVERSITY)

In the fight against antisemitism and bigotry, too often our collective global efforts are focused exclusively on protection. We call out antisemitism, we heighten security. These are crucial measures. But, to paraphrase Rav Kook, the best way to fight against darkness is by shedding more light. Part of our response to antisemitism and suffering of any kind must also include efforts to add more light, alleviating suffering with proactive healing, responding to evil by increasing our collective holiness.

A model for us to consider is Shabbat. Our tradition teaches us to be shomer Shabbat, to safeguard Shabbat. In this way we imitate God, who was the first to refrain from work on the seventh day. But at the same time, God is mekadesh – He not only protected the Shabbat, but also sanctified it. Likewise, we don’t just protect the Shabbat, we sanctify Shabbat.

AND SO it is with our values. We need to protect those values that mean most to us, to be shomer Shabbat, so to speak, but we must also elevate and project our values; we need to sanctify the world. We safeguard and we sanctify – one preserves, the other advances. And so, too, with the Jewish people. Our people require safeguarding, but it is all too easy to slip into an exclusively protectionary mindset. We also inhabit a second reality – and that is the opportunity to be mekadesh, to sanctify – bringing our values out into the world.

This has been a marked focus of our education at Yeshiva University. At YU, we are not just combating antisemitism, we are actively projecting Jewish values to the world. As the flagship Jewish university, we dispel darkness by shedding light. 

We shed light when we have a glowing beit midrash packed with students studying Torah late into the night – not just to become rabbis but to become leaders of industry, professionals, and the entrepreneurs of the next generation. We shed light when the world watches the athletic success and sportsmanship of our basketball team. And we shed light when our students proactively go out into the world and serve as shining examples of how committed and proud Jews act with compassion and love for all.

When the Yeshiva University delegates met with our friend, Mr. Sobotka, we sat in Vienna’s Hofburg Palace. It’s a magnificent edifice, centuries old, with a chilling history. In March of 1938, Adolf Hitler stood from the balcony of the palace to announce the Anschluss, the unification of Germany. And there we sat, decades later and just a few feet away, Jewish students of Yeshiva University with Austria’s head of parliament, thinking together about how we could assist Ukrainian refugees. In that very place of historic darkness, we projected a new light.

In this rapidly changing world, the Jewish people have opportunities that previous generations could have only dreamed of. And with these opportunities come newfound responsibilities: we need to protect and project. 

It is the consciousness of this holy mission that elevates all of our day-to-day activities and interactions, whether it be with family, neighbors or co-workers. From cubicles to corner offices, from batei midrash to Zoom rooms, in boardrooms and classrooms, inside your own home or in public discussions with international leaders – to protect and to project – the mission and responsibility of each Jew is to embody and forward our values to our family, our community and the world around us.

The writer is the president of Yeshiva University. Founded in 1886, it is the flagship institution of Modern Orthodoxy, bringing together the ancient traditions of Jewish law and life and the heritage of western civilization.



Tags jewish yeshiva university vienna antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
4

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by