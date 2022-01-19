The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Revealed: 90 'new' pages from one of the oldest printed Hebrew books

Prior to the new acquisition, the National Library of Israel already held 59 pages from the book.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 00:47

Updated: JANUARY 19, 2022 00:54
Hazon Ish letters. National Library of Israel, Jerusalem. (photo credit: COURTESY/THE NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
Hazon Ish letters. National Library of Israel, Jerusalem.
(photo credit: COURTESY/THE NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
The National Library of Israel (NLI) in Jerusalem announced on Tuesday they have obtained 90 singular pages from the earliest period of Hebrew printing
The pages come from the only known copy of a late 15th century edition of Rabbi Yaakov ben Asher's "Arba'ah Turim", one of history's most important works of Jewish law. No complete copies of it have survived, and the pages acquired by NLI  are not found in any other collection in the world, public or private. Prior to the acquisition, the NLI already held 59 pages from the book.
Works published prior to 1500 are known as "incunabula". During this period, less than 200 total Hebrew titles were printed, of which around 150 have survived until today. The NLI has copies of more than 80 of them.
Reading room of the National Library of Israel. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Reading room of the National Library of Israel. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Dr. Yoel Finkelman, curator of the Haim and Hanna Salomon Judaica Collection at NLI, said: "Incunabula like these provide rich and unique resources for the research of Jewish textual culture, and they have additional aesthetic and bibliographic value. These pages in particular provide exceedingly rare tangible evidence of one of the very first religious Jewish texts to be printed. Even though the complete edition has not survived, it is exciting that these pages – part of an exceedingly important Jewish text – have come down to us and will now be preserved and made accessible to scholars and the general public by the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem."
"Arba'ah Turim", meaning "Four Columns" in Hebrew, was written by Rabbi Yaakov ben Asher (approx. 1269-1343 CE), a leading medieval rabbinical authority also known as "Rabbeinu Asher" and "Ba'al ha-Turim" ("Master of the Columns"). The name of the work refers to the four sections into which it is divided, each of them covering different areas of Jewish law: "Orakh Khayim", "Yoreh De'ah", "Even Ha'ezer", and "Khoshen Mishpat". The pages just acquired by the NLI come from the first two of these sections. The four-part division of the "Arba'ah Turim", and the work more generally, have served as a foundation for countless commentaries and later attempts to codify Jewish law, including Rabbi Joseph Caro's 16th century "Shulkhan Arukh," which is widely considered to be the most important code of Jewish law until today.
 


