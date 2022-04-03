The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Terror attacks call for vigilance, not vigilantes - editorial

Israelis should all be alert but carry on their normal lives and let the police and security forces do their jobs to break the wave of terror.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: APRIL 3, 2022 20:24
Israeli soldiers and rescue personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack by the Neve Daniel junction, near Jerusalem on March 31, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers and rescue personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack by the Neve Daniel junction, near Jerusalem on March 31, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israelis refer to any period of increased security tension as “Hamatzav,” The Situation, but last week, after three terror attacks took 11 lives within eight days, the defensive measures to halt the wave of terrorism was given its own name: Operation Break the Wave.

It is significant that the government and security forces have given it a name. First of all, it is an acknowledgment of the problem; secondly, it is a declaration of intent to take it seriously; and thirdly, and perhaps most critically, it is an indication of a new type of military operation.

Perhaps due in part to the prevalence of social media in which every attack is not only covered virally in real time but fake news of incidents abound, the public is on edge. The term “Third Intifada” has been bandied about by concerned citizens and commentators in the media. The loss of each of the lives of the victims of terrorism is a tragedy. But the current situation, thankfully, is not similar to the period of the Second Intifada.

Keep in mind that in March 2002 – the bloodiest month of that intifada – more than 135 people were murdered in terror attacks. In those days, taking the bus, going to the shopping mall, eating in a restaurant or attending a family celebration in an events hall – all these seemed to be akin to playing Russian roulette.

The wave of terror that month culminated in the Park Hotel Massacre on Seder Night in Netanya when terrorists murdered 30 people as they celebrated the start of the Passover holiday. That abominable attack led directly to the decision to launch Operation Defensive Shield in which IDF troops and security forces regained control of Palestinian hotbeds of terrorism such as Jenin. It was also the reason the security fence was constructed.

Muawia Kabha, the initial first responder to enter the dining room after the blast at the Park Hotel (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)Muawia Kabha, the initial first responder to enter the dining room after the blast at the Park Hotel (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Israel’s detractors love to call the security fence “The Apartheid Wall,” ignoring the Palestinian terrorism that made it necessary and that it helped reduce attacks.

Twenty years on, Israel cannot launch a similar operation to physically control Jenin and other Palestinian towns and villages in Judea and Samaria, but Operation Break the Wave shows that there are other ways to restore security to Israel.

That Israeli security forces this weekend stopped three Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Jenin area labeled “ticking time bombs,” as they were armed and on their way to carry out a large-scale attack, is a sign that with good intelligence and swift, courageous action, the operation is working.

One of the first things that should be done is to repair the gaps in the fence which has been allowed to fall into disrepair. Palestinians with the relevant permits can enter Israel to work and pray, particularly during Ramadan, those who do not have proper security clearance need to be kept out.

Another essential factor for Operation Break the Wave to succeed is to bring international pressure on the Palestinian Authority to end the incitement to terrorism and halt its “Pay-for-slay” policy rewarding terrorists and their families.

Given that two of the three lethal attacks in March were carried out by Arab Israeli citizens, efforts need to focus on this community too. This is especially important following the Arab riots and murder of three Jews last May as Hamas rockets rained down on the country.

There is a widespread understanding that the wave of violence within the Arab community has spilled over into terrorism. When illegal arms and lawlessness are not contained. it is inevitable that it will lead to an escalation.

Here, too, the focus needs to be on intelligence, police action, getting the local population on board through volunteer police programs, and education. It would also be pertinent to “follow the money,” to see who is funding the vast quantities of illegal arms and take action at the source, keeping an eye on Iran which funds Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations.

The situation calls for vigilance, not vigilantes. Israelis should all be alert but carry on their normal lives and let the police and security forces do their jobs to break the wave of terror.



Tags Palestinian Islamic Jihad Israeli Arabs Terrorism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists aim to turn spiritual tide in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by