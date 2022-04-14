The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

'The four sons corresponding to four generations' - Opinion

“Tell your sons and daughters”- A comparison of the four sons in the Passover Haggadah to four generations of Israelis in the Diaspora. 

By GUSTI YEHOSHUA-BRAVERMAN
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 20:29
Gusti Yehoshua Braverman (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)
Gusti Yehoshua Braverman
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

This excerpt is quoted from the Passover Haggadah, which is recited as we gather around the Seder table, together for the first time in two years…

Seder night is an opportunity to repeat the national and private exodus from Egypt. To talk about the national journey we are involved in and the personal journey of each and every one of us. Everyone of us has a personal “Egypt” to let go of or something we miss. At least that's what the Haggadah says.

The Seder night is based on learning and internalizing this message and passing it on from generation to generation, all with the full and active participation of future generations. The children around the Seder table are not passive, they play an active role and enrich the previous generations. The conversation around the Haggadah and the Seder table is dynamic, both active and interactive for all involved.

Our national story, the story of the people of Israel, takes many turns throughout our history; it varies from generation to generation. With the establishment of the State of Israel, there was a dramatic turn to our story: the first years after the establishment of the State were devoted to the absorption of immigrants and to the building of national resilience. For this, it was necessary to create the identity of the “Israeli Sabra,” the character of Srulik. This process was at the cost of disengaging from the culture and language of the parent generation, the generation of immigrants. And it is true to say that the processes that Israeli society went through in those years are not fundamentally different from the processes that every immigrant society goes through.

Over the years, from a society that absorbs aliyah and condemns the Israelis who chose to leave and calls them "descendants" (the contrast between immigrants to Israel - fulfilling a lofty dream, versus the “descendants” who abandon the Zionist vision), we have become a society that understands Israelis that leave home (Israel) and build a new life in different places in the world. Like many other immigrants around the world, our Israeli brothers and sisters were looking for new economic and professional opportunities around the world. Most have settled in North America, and some have chosen to emigrate to Berlin, and others to England and other European countries. Some have moved farther to Australia, and recently there has been a movement to immigrate to Greece and Cyprus as well.

A phenomenon has emerged of the formation of Israeli communities abroad that are established in order to meet the need and desire to remain connected to Israeli language, culture and customs. Whether Israelis belong to any Israeli community or not, the vast majority of Israelis living in the Diaspora face the question of the identity of the second generation and the loosening of ties with Israel.

The Haggadah tells us about four sons. Four different sons that are portrayed as characters in the Pesach story. Our take on it – we will compare these four sons to four generations of Israelis in the Diaspora. 

The Wise Son - the First Generation

The first generation are Israelis who left the country. They are Israelis in every way. Their practice is Israeli in everything they do - their thinking, their lifestyle, even the way they make coffee! All of these are deeply rooted in the Israeli being and identity from which they came from. This Israeli is indirectly connected to his native Israel even when he lives outside it. He spends hours surfing Ynet, following the news, music, friends, family, etc. He builds Israel for himself abroad and lives with it with love and care.

The "Evil" Son - the Second Generation

The "children of" are busy assimilating into the “new” country. This process of theirs does not leave much room for understanding or empathy towards their parents' country of origin. Whether born in Israel or not, this generation is connected to the "here and now" and is engaged - even without declaring it to themselves openly - in building a new, independent identity, detached from that of their parents. With regards to: "what about me and Hebrew, what about me and Israeliness,"the Haggadah quotes: “to you and not to him." Today, the generation that wants to be and feel as far away from Israel as possible, is the generation that is largely parallel to the generation of immigrant children.

The “Innocent” - the Third Generation

This generation has heard of Israel here and there, heard things, some good and some bad. Heard a bit from the "Israeli" grandparents, and maybe there was a year when this generation, the third, talked a little more about Israel, perhaps via an association, or the activities of a Jewish organization. Perhaps they even thought of Israel following a fascinating lecture they heard at university. But one way or another, they do not really know the story and enough to ask, "what is this?"

This question of theirs actually asks what is Israel? Why is it important? What is it about Israel that is important to my grandparents? And why do mom and dad have no answers for us? All of these are part of the questions that this generation is asking.

The One “Who Does Not Know How or What to Ask” - the Fourth Generation

We do not know them and they do not know us. This generation, and their connection to Israel is not essential for them. They live their life to the fullest in the new country in which they were born and raised. It is not clear to them with whom to choose to start a family. Will there be Jewish symbols going forward? Whether there are or aren’t, it is almost certain that the connection to Israel as a part of their identity will not exist. Because unlike the first and second and third generation, the fourth generation, will "disappear" and become a citizen of the world.

The State of Israel will soon celebrate its 74th anniversary. Today, our security and economic resilience are undisputed, which is precisely why the State of Israel has a duty to build a bridge with an emphasis on the second and third generations who tend to assimilate into the environment in which they grow up in. We need to allow them to maintain the warm bond with Israel that will also ensure an inviting path to return to that will increase their chances of returning to Israel in the future. And therefore, to you, the Israelis living in Diaspora, you are commanded on Seder night this year to tell the importance of the connection of the generations to the State of Israel.

Gusti Yehoshua Braverman, is head of the department for organization and connection with Israelis Abroad, World Zionist Organization



Tags Zionism pesach zionist World Zionist Organization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by