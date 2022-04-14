The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Will Naftali Bennett’s Passover promise be kept? - opinion

Right from Wrong: Terrorism has had less of an impact on the powers-that-be in Jerusalem than Silman’s exit.

By RUTHIE BLUM
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 21:06
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting, March 20, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting, March 20, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In pre-Passover interviews on Monday night with three of Israel’s four TV networks, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowed never to rely on the Joint (Arab) List to prevent his now non-majority coalition from disintegrating.

His comment that “the Joint List is not in this government and will not be in this government” came on the heels of an outrageous video message delivered on Sunday by its leader, MK Ayman Odeh. In the clip, which was filmed at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, Odeh said: “Young people must not join the occupation forces. I call on the young people who have already joined… whose joining is insulting and humiliating… to throw the weapons in their face and tell them that our place is not with you. We will not be part of the injustice and the crime.”

Odeh’s subsequent “clarification” that he had only been addressing those Arabs who serve Israel’s security forces in east Jerusalem and the West Bank [Judea and Samaria] didn’t ameliorate the situation. Following complaints by politicians across the spectrum and the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, the State Attorney’s Office opened a probe this week into whether the prominent Knesset member’s words constitute incitement.

Bennett’s assurances that he would never accept the Joint List as a potential partner were made in the context of two major events: the surge in Palestinian and Arab-Israeli terrorism ahead of Ramadan, and the resignation of coalition chairwoman Idit Silman – of Bennett’s Yamina Party – over a battle with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz about his wanting to lift the ban on leavened goods in hospitals during Passover.

While the onset of the Muslim and Jewish holidays was the catalyst for both, the real reason for each is just as political as it is religious. Ironically, the murder of innocent people in the name of Allah and in pursuit of monthly stipends from the Palestinian Authority has had less of an impact on the powers-that-be in Jerusalem than Silman’s exit.

POLICE OFFICERS secure the scene of Tuesday night’s deadly terror attack in Bnei Brak. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS) POLICE OFFICERS secure the scene of Tuesday night’s deadly terror attack in Bnei Brak. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

The latter lost Bennett his majority coalition, after all, thus posing a genuine threat to his continued rule – or at least to his remaining in the premiership until September 2023, when he is slated, according to the rotation agreement, to be replaced by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

AS A result, his holiday interviews were atypical. Rather than painting an optimistic picture or providing the customary Passover analogy about freedom from bondage, Bennett took the opportunity to lash out and defend himself against his foes in the opposition.

“There is no need to fall for every spin by our rivals,” he said, countering claims that he would do anything to avert the toppling of his house of cards, even if it meant enlisting some form of backing from the Joint List. “The ones in an alliance are Odeh, the Likud [headed by Benjamin Netanyahu], and [Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel] Smotrich; it’s an alliance of trolls.”

It’s debatable whether his protestations were sincere. But members of the national camp, many of whom voted for him, are doubtful. They’ve heard promises of this sort before and no longer buy them.

Two days before the elections of March 21, 2021, the fourth round in less than two years, Bennett swore that he would “never, under no circumstances … lend a hand to the establishment of a government led by [then-opposition leader] Yair Lapid, not in a rotation or any other way, for the simple reason that I’m a man of the Right and he’s a leftist, and I don’t act against my values.”

He made this declaration during an appearance on Israel’s right-wing Channel 20, now Channel 14 – the only station to which he did not grant a pre-Passover interview. This isn’t surprising, and not only due to its broadcasters’ negative attitude towards him and the government that he formed a year ago.

No, it’s probably connected to the fact that he went way beyond his verbal avowal at the time and signed a document pledging not to enable Lapid to become prime minister, and not to forge a coalition with the backing of United Arab List (Ra’am) Party leader Mansour Abbas and the Islamic Movement to which he belongs.

Speaking of which, a week earlier, he wrote a post denouncing then-prime minister Netanyahu for conducting talks with Ra’am, “a sister movement of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood… an extremist and anti-Zionist faction that has no place at all in Israel’s Knesset.”

In addition, he told his party members that Yamina would never consider helping to establish a government reliant on Ra’am, “neither with its support nor by its abstaining [in anti-coalition votes], or in any way whatsoever. The whitewashing of these terrorist supporters by Netanyahu and his agent [Religious Zionism lawmaker] Itamar Ben-Gvir is shameful. Rightists must be the first ones to put a stop to it.”

TO BE fair, Bennett is by no means the only politician in Israel or elsewhere to make grandiose campaign promises that he cannot, does not or will not honor. Still, he deserves a world record for the speed at which he blatantly backtracked on his commitments.

Which brings us to the third proclamation that he made, this one on the eve of the election. As a guest on the Channel 12 program Ofira & Bercovic, he announced that it “wouldn’t be democratic” for someone with the 10 mandates that he was polling to become prime minister. He said that he’d need at least 20 to justify taking the reins.

His ambition-spurred fantasy seemed to be shattered when his party won only seven seats. This number was subsequently reduced to six, when Yamina MK Amichai Chikli refused to jump on the left-wing bandwagon that Bennett and Lapid would end up concocting. Now, thanks to Silman, it’s down to five.

So much for Bennett’s own definition of “democratic.”

Nor did the election results stop him from pronouncements to his voters about the redlines that he was not prepared to cross. He said that he wouldn’t sit in a government with the Labor Party, which has in its ranks such parliamentarians as Arab-Israeli documentary filmmaker Ibtisam Mara’ana, who calls herself a Palestinian and once boasted on social media about refusing to stand in silence for the two-minute siren on Memorial Day for Israel’s Fallen Soldiers.

He stated, as well, that sitting with Meretz was out of the question, since the far-left party – like its Islamist counterpart Ra’am – supported a war-crimes probe against Israel by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

WHEN PUSH came to shove, however, he couldn’t resist rising to the premiership by virtue of Lapid’s having agreed to let him go first in a rotation agreement. This wasn’t a simple act of generosity on the part of the chairman of Yesh Atid, whose showing at the ballot box was far better than that of Bennett’s Yamina. It was, rather, a tactic to hinder him from being wooed by Netanyahu – the biggest winner – with a coveted ministry.

Though Bennett had promised not to serve under Netanyahu, Lapid couldn’t trust this to be the case. After all, prior to the April 2019 elections, when Bennett headed the now-defunct New Right Party, he backed Netanyahu all the way – despite the personal bad blood between them.

Not only that. He also took issue with the military credentials of former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz, at the time a serious contender against Netanyahu for the premiership.

“I have nothing against Gantz on a personal level, but… he encapsulates a worldview that favors a tie [with Hamas]. Not… victory; just to come out in one piece from every campaign,” he told Ynet. “This is a worldview that has failed over the last 30 years.”

The rest is recent history. Before his voters had a chance to blink, Bennett not only took his measly number of mandates and formed a coalition with Lapid, based on a rotation agreement; he welcomed Ra’am, Labor, Meretz and Gantz into the mix.

It’s hard to take him seriously, then, when he says that he’ll never lean on Odeh’s anti-Zionist Joint List in order to stay in power. To reassure the public before Passover, which begins on Friday, he explained, “I’m not here for my ego.”

Despite the comic relief, he and his interviewers managed, somehow, to keep a straight face.



Tags Naftali Bennett Terrorism Politics Joint List
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by