The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Al-Makassed Hospital is a victim of racism - opinion

Biden should not be cleaning up the PA’s mess. Instead, he should say to the PA leadership: “Stop paying terrorists and start paying your hospital bills.”

By STEPHEN M. FLATOW
Published: MAY 31, 2022 20:53
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with PA leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in March. The Biden administration treats leaders of the PA as children or worse, says the writer. (photo credit: Jacquelyn Martin/Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with PA leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in March. The Biden administration treats leaders of the PA as children or worse, says the writer.
(photo credit: Jacquelyn Martin/Reuters)

US officials say that President Joe Biden is planning to visit a major Palestinian Arab hospital in Jerusalem during his upcoming trip to Israel. Good. Maybe it will galvanize the president to rethink the racist attitudes that are inherent in the administration’s treatment of the Palestinian Arabs.

Yes, racist.

Al-Makassed Hospital, the hospital which Biden is reportedly planning to visit, is the largest of six Palestinian Arab hospitals in Jerusalem. It is in the midst of a financial crisis caused by the Palestinian Authority.

The problem is that the PA regularly refers patients to Al-Makassed from the hospitals in the PA controlled territory, but then fails to pay the bills for their treatment. The Arab news service Middle East Monitor reported last month that the PA currently owes $47 million (NIS 157 m.) to Al-Makassed. That was a month ago; by now, the debt is probably even larger.

As a result, Al-Makassed has been unable to pay its staff or pay for equipment that it needs. The situation is so bad that recently the hospital was forced to close its doors except for emergency patients.

Biden's visit brings funds

But fear not. The Biden administration appears to be ready to come to the PA’s rescue. The Jerusalem Post reports that a Biden visit “could mean renewed funding after the Trump administration cut $25-million (NIS 84 m.) to the East Jerusalem Hospitals Network, of which Al-Makassed is a member.”

It seems obvious that if Biden goes to Al-Makassed, it will involve writing them a check. He’s not going to visit a bunch of bed-ridden cancer patients and then tell reporters, “Sorry, we don’t have any money for them.” If he wasn’t preparing to give them a sizable donation, he would pick some other site to visit.

Biden should not be cleaning up the PA’s mess. Instead, he should say to the PA leadership: “Stop paying terrorists and start paying your hospital bills.”

“The Palestinian Authority’s legislation and allocations of monthly salaries and benefits rewarding imprisoned and released terrorists, and the families of martyrs amount to $300 million (NIS 1 b.) annually.”

Brig.-Gen.(res.) Yossi Kuperwasser

That $300-million is enough to pay the PA’s tab at Al-Makassed six times over. The problem, in other words, is not a lack of funds. The PA has more than enough money to pay its bills at Al-Makassed, it simply chooses not to. And why should it when the Biden administration can be counted on to foot the bill with the American taxpayers’ money?

Biden's treatment of the Palestinian Authority 

This is where the racist attitudes comes in.

Adults pay their bills. The Biden administration treats the leaders of the Palestinian Authority as children or worse. The implication of letting the PA get away with not paying its bills is that there is something inherently inferior about Palestinian Arabs that makes them incapable of understanding that they have to pay the money they owe.

Is Biden saying that Palestinian Arabs are, by their nature, too stupid, too irresponsible, or too immoral to pay their bills? All three, it seems.

This is yet another illustration of what is known as the soft bigotry of low expectations, a phrase coined by Michael Gerson, a former speechwriter for former president George W. Bush.

Biden is in effect saying to the PA, “We expect you to stiff the hospitals and give the money to terrorists instead. You’re too stupid to know better. So, we’ll just keep bailing you out. We’ll pay the hospitals, so you don’t have to.”

And so, the Al-Makassed Hospital has become the collateral damage in this tragedy, a victim of the Biden administration’s soft bigotry towards Palestinian Arabs.

The writer is an attorney and the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995. He is the author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terrorism.



Tags Palestinian Authority hospital racism Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
4

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.
5

Is a Netanyahu comeback becoming more likely?

NETANYAHU MAKES a statement at the Likud faction meeting this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by