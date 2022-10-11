The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Holocaust denial online is on the rise -Opinion

When checking social media, it is no longer surprising to find comments denying or distorting the facts of the Holocaust.

By ALYSSA ANNIS
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 04:59
ISRAELI AMBASSADOR to the United Nations Gilad Erdan stated that ‘Holocaust denial has spread like a cancer.’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
ISRAELI AMBASSADOR to the United Nations Gilad Erdan stated that ‘Holocaust denial has spread like a cancer.’
(photo credit: REUTERS)

For many people, the holidays mean a time of enjoyment and eating too much. However, amid all the celebration, it is also a time of reflection and acknowledgment. One increasing concern is Holocaust denial.

When checking social media, it is no longer surprising to find comments denying or distorting the facts of the Holocaust. The most recent occurrence was Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas who felt the need while visiting Berlin to claim there were 50 Holocausts committed against the Palestinians by Israel.

However, it is not solely Abbas who feels the need to distort the horrors of the Holocaust. Organizations such as the  Anti-Defamation League have reported a growing amount of antisemitic occurrences grounded in Holocaust denial.

This was seen when British rapper Wiley used his social media platforms to display his antisemitic views, which in 2020 included Holocaust denial.

This appears on social media by people who feel the need to say the Jewish people use the Holocaust to gain sympathy. Articles and social media pages contain an abundance of comments distorting the Holocaust, using the Holocaust as a comparison to the politics of Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan stated that the world lives “in an era in which fiction is now becoming fact, and the Holocaust is becoming a distant memory. Holocaust denial has spread like cancer, it has spread on our watch.”

“in an era in which fiction is now becoming fact, and the Holocaust is becoming a distant memory. Holocaust denial has spread like cancer, it has spread on our watch.”

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Therefore, it is up to us to ensure that the Holocaust is not forgotten, and a major part of that is combating Holocaust denial.

The Internet and social media should not be a place to rewrite history and yet by simply typing in “legality of Holocaust denial” on Google, you will be met with a plethora of results, attempting to rewrite facts and just claim their freedom of expression.

4,000 posts denying the Holocaust taken down

According to the official UN website, between June and July 2021, approximately 4,000 posts denying the Holocaust were taken down from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Telegram. The same report estimated that nearly half of the Holocaust content on the platform denies its occurrence.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “This report is an urgent wake-up call that must jolt us into action – to pursue truth, remembrance and education, and together build a world of peace, dignity and justice for all.”

Some countries have been rightly alarmed by this scenario and have decided to take direct action. An example is Canada, which under the direction of Irwin Cotler, Canada’s special envoy for antisemitism, decided to criminalize Holocaust denial.

Following countries like Germany and Austria, Canada hopes that in doing so it will minimize the publication of Holocaust denial. However, since social media does not have to be from a personal account, the question of whether criminalizing Holocaust denial is enough still lingers.

Germany combating the wave of Holocaust denial

An example of a country that is excelling at both Holocaust education and combating the wave of Holocaust denial, is Germany.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany suffered a rapid rise of the far-right political movement, which resulted in protests on the streets, so much so that people felt the need to wear a yellow Star of David as people were forced to do during the Nazi era.

In the wake of this, Germany looked to their hate speech laws that criminalize neo-Nazi behavior both on and offline. The latest changes to this act were proposed in 2020 and aim to enhance enforcement against hate speech, Holocaust denial and neo-Nazi behavior online.

As a student who uses social media on a daily basis, the amount of Holocaust denial and distortion is increasingly worrying. And as the number of Holocaust survivors dwindles, there is an imminent and urgent need for the younger generation to be more active in the fight for remembrance.

The writer is an upcoming Argov Fellow at Reichman University and runs a Holocaust education Instagram account @mymissiontoremember.



Tags Facebook Holocaust gilad erdan social media Instagram jews TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

What is Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo, can it cause nuclear tsunamis?

A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by