Italy's new right-wing gov't will be a reliable partner for Israel - opinion

Despite political fluctuations, relations between Italy and Israel are progressing steadily.

By GEORGE N. TZOGOPOULOS
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 18:44
DURING HIS Jerusalem visit in June, Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi agreed with his counterpart Naftali Bennett to expand collaboration in innovative sectors such as robotics, sustainable mobility, aerospace and technology applied to agriculture (photo credit: Abir Sultan/Reuters)
DURING HIS Jerusalem visit in June, Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi agreed with his counterpart Naftali Bennett to expand collaboration in innovative sectors such as robotics, sustainable mobility, aerospace and technology applied to agriculture
(photo credit: Abir Sultan/Reuters)

The result of the recent Italian election has captured international attention. The ideological characteristics of the new right-wing government will be composed of three parties, Brothers of Italy, the League and Forza Italia re-energize typical discussions about potential implications on policy-making. In particular, the roots of Brothers of Italy which won the election and will lead the coalition, as well as of its leader, Giorgia Meloni, are being scrutinized for alleged links to neo-fascism. In a strict sense, the existing debate puts Israel and the international community in an awkward position.

No tectonic political change is likely to be witnessed in Italy, however. The country, as all European Union member-states, is suffering a dramatic energy crisis and other serious problems, such as high inflation and prices. The situation worsens as long as the war in Ukraine persists.

Meloni seized an opportunity amid extreme circumstances

Against this backdrop, several citizens prefer to vote for new parties not necessarily in the hope for a shift in critical priorities but out of political fatigue with others. The Brothers of Italy benefited under the extreme circumstances as the only party in the Italian parliament not supporting the government of outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi.

Meloni seized the opportunity, used the safety net of the opposition, diagnosed the weaknesses of the center-left coalition in Italy and garnered a sufficient number of voters to lead her to the political triumph of last month. With the exception of some promises to renegotiate with the EU on economic and social affairs – a tall order according to previous experience – her agenda does not appear inimical to Western sensitivities. On the contrary, she is a clear supporter of NATO, defends the policy of sanctions against Russia and champions the shipping of additional weapons to Ukraine.

Subsequently, her stance towards Israel reflects an understanding of history and current reality. As a minister of the previous Berlusconi government, Meloni had visited Yad Vashem – a conscience-shaking experience in her own words. She considers anti-Israel propaganda a common manifestation of antisemitism and is committed to defending the right of Israel to exist and live in security.

Leaders of the right-wing coalition, Matteo Salvini of The League and Silvio Berlusconi of Forza Italia also share similar positions. While the former vows to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the latter considers Israel a beacon of democracy and liberty in the Middle East and part of Europe’s culture and civilization.

Right-wing cohesion in Italy's government

THE COHESION of the right-wing government in Italy cannot be taken for granted. Frictions among the different parties might emerge and the country has a political tradition of governmental changes after an election is held. Three different coalitions, for instance, governed from 2018 until 2022. Despite political fluctuations, relations between Italy and Israel are progressing steadily.

According to Italian statistics, bilateral trade rose from €3.3 billion (NIS 11.6b.) in 2019 to €4 b. (NIS 14.11b.) in 2021. An increase is also monitored in the first six months of 2022. The relevant trade volume reached €2.4 b. (NIS 8.46b.) from €1.9 (NIS 6.7b.) in the same period last year. During his Jerusalem visit in June, prime minister Draghi agreed with his counterpart Naftali Bennett to expand collaboration in innovative sectors such as robotics, sustainable mobility, aerospace and technology applied to agriculture. In 2021, the stock of Italian FDI in Israel was €1.4 b. (NIS 4.93b.).

Additionally, Rome and Jerusalem are frequently conducting military drills. In June 2021, Israeli F-35 fighters landed in Italy to take part in joint exercises. In July 2022, the bilateral Lightning Shield training exercise took place at Nevatim airbase. Cooperation often acquires a multilateral nature.

In May 2022, Italy and Israel participated in the Hellenic Airforce multinational Iniochos exercise. In its interest in responding to unprecedented geopolitical challenges, NATO values its growing partnership with key Mediterranean countries like Israel. Italian-Israeli ties are thus becoming strategically significant.

Synergies in the Mediterranean matter. The potential construction of the East Med pipeline to transport natural gas from the Levantine Basin to Europe requires adherence of Italy to the Israeli-Greek-Cypriot scheme. The Italian parliament has already called upon the government to study the feasibility of this project that Salvini has promoted since 2018. Meloni will be perhaps similarly supportive.

Last but not least, the new Italian government can be a reliable Mediterranean partner of Israel – in parallel with Greece and Cyprus – at the EU level. The fight against Antisemitism will thus gain ground and the momentum is encouraging. Brussels and Jerusalem are attempting to chart a common way forward after the resumption of the EU-Israel association council at the beginning of October.

The writer is a research associate at Bar-Ilan University’s Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, a lecturer at the European Institute of Nice and a senior fellow at ELIAMEP.



