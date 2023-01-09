The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Will the United States continue to support Israel-Arab summits? - opinion

Whatever Washington’s intentions may be regarding Israel’s new administration, the plans for this meeting are quite unconnected with them.

By NEVILLE TELLER
Published: JANUARY 9, 2023 23:56
The Negev Forum meets for a working groups meeting in the UAE. (photo credit: UAE FOREIGN MINISTRIES)
The Negev Forum meets for a working groups meeting in the UAE.
(photo credit: UAE FOREIGN MINISTRIES)

On December 20, some news media reported that the US was planning to convene a meeting early in 2023 between Israel and those Arab nations that have normalized relations with it.

An American official was reported as suggesting that the meeting has been planned as America “pushes the incoming right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu to show restraint.”

Whatever Washington’s intentions may be regarding Israel’s new administration, the plans for this meeting are quite unconnected with them. The meeting was actually announced as far as back as October, together with details of the venue and the participants.

The meeting will in fact be the first spin-off from the historic Negev Summit, held in March 2022 at Sde Boker and hosted by then-foreign minister Yair Lapid. Dubbed by one commentator “the Abraham Accords in action,” the meeting was the brainchild of Lapid, who gained the agreement of his counterparts from Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, as well as from Egypt and also US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to meet and discuss how to exploit the opportunities inherent in the accords.

The symbolism of four Arab foreign ministers gathering in Israel was hard to miss. As Blinken observed: “It would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.” The choice of Sde Boker, home and burial site of Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, was equally symbolic. At one point Lapid quoted Ben-Gurion’s famous aphorism: “history isn’t written; history is made.”

Representatives of the UAE, US, Israel, Bahrain Morocco and Egypt at the Steering Committee of the Negev Forum, June 27, 2022. (credit: BAHRAIN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS) Representatives of the UAE, US, Israel, Bahrain Morocco and Egypt at the Steering Committee of the Negev Forum, June 27, 2022. (credit: BAHRAIN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)

The importance of the Negev Summit

Whether by coincidence or design, the Negev Summit was held 20 years to the day since the adoption of the Arab Peace Initiative by the Arab League summit of 2002. Saudi Arabia’s then Crown Prince Abdullah, later king, presented his plan for ending the Arab-Israeli conflict to a dumbfounded assembly of Arab leaders, and succeeded in getting it adopted, albeit with a few amendments.

The plan, groundbreaking at the time, offered Israel full normalization and peace with the Arab world, in exchange for a Palestinian state “with al-Quds as its capital,” on land captured by Israel in the Six Day War, together with a “just settlement” for Palestinian refugees.

Over the years, the initiative, marginally modified, was readopted by subsequent Arab League summits, and was apparently set in stone as the united Arab position on the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. In August 2020 the announcement of the Abraham Accords dealt it a body blow.

The accords turned on its head the basic premise of the initiative – that Arab-Israeli normalization would be the reward for Israel’s agreement to establishing a sovereign Palestinian state. Two, then three, later four Arab nations, all of which declared themselves in support of the Palestinian cause, rejected the idea that normalizing their relations with Israel was dependent on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

Yet the two-state idea remains the holy grail for the greater part of world opinion. Most world leaders subscribe to it. Speaking at the end of the Negev Summit, Blinken repeated the US aim of a two-state solution. So did Morocco’s minister of foreign affairs, Nasser Bourita, and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry. Lapid, too, has said more than once that he supports the two-state solution. Excluding Hamas and extremist jihadi entities, at least half of Palestinian opinion pays lip service to the concept.

Yet living alongside Israel is not the ultimate Palestinian aim. Subscribing to the two-state solution is simply a tactic in a broader strategy. The true Palestinian cause, stated openly in Article 15 of the Charter of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) issued in 1968 and never amended (despite assurances that it would be), is the “liberation” of the whole of Palestine, and the destruction of the State of Israel. Virtually the same words appear as Article 12 of the constitution of the Fatah Party.

One notable absentee from the Negev Summit was Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, who was instead accompanying King Abdullah to a meeting in Ramallah with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Jordan’s boycott will not extend to the meeting being prepared for early 2023.

Safadi, it was announced, will attend the “Negev 2 Summit,” along with his counterparts from the US, Israel, Egypt, Morocco, the UAE and Bahrain. The meeting is to be hosted by Morocco, and will be held in the desert city of Dakhla.

HIGH ON the agenda will doubtless be the subject that dominated the first Negev Summit and remains the major cause of common concern – the malign intentions and actions of Iran.

In March a major worry for Israel, the UAE and Bahrain was the possibility of the world powers concluding a nuclear deal with Iran. That possibility has receded. The talks came to an impasse in early September, and the US has since signaled that they are no longer a priority.

The new concern is the hi-tech weaponry, including drones, that Iran is increasingly supplying Russia for its military adventure in Ukraine. The drones are mainly used against civilian infrastructure, in parallel with the Russian missiles that destroyed large parts of Ukraine’s energy network at the onset of winter.

The first Negev Summit saw itself as much more than a defensive alliance against Iranian aggression. It agreed to initiate a program of positive action aimed at optimizing the potential inherent in the Abraham Accords.

As a first step the foreign ministers decided to form six working groups, each with a specific remit. They were charged with promoting projects in the fields of security, energy, tourism, health, education, and food and water security.

The Morocco-based summit will receive progress reports from these groups – the groundwork for developments with the potential to bring enormous benefits across the Middle East.

The writer is the Middle East correspondent for Eurasia Review. His latest book is Trump and the Holy Land: 2016-2020. Follow him at: www.a-mid-east-journal.blogspot.com.



Tags Israel Negev United States Israeli Palestinian Conflict Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by