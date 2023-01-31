The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
UNHRC discriminates against Israel, should send rapporteur home - opinion

Appointing a UNHRC rapporteur to Israel is an outrageous and totally fictitious antisemitic assessment of the relationship between our Arab citizens and residents, and the Jewish Israeli public.

By WALTER BINGHAM
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 23:49
MICHAEL LYNK, then-special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the UN in Geneva, in 2019. (photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
MICHAEL LYNK, then-special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the UN in Geneva, in 2019.
(photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)

Israel is seldom out of the headlines of the world’s media. But unfortunately, not for its technological achievements, nor for its large network of aid to underdeveloped counties or even for the state benefits and services afforded to our Arab citizens and residents, equal to those of Israelis. The subject that is peddled by the international press is about the alleged misfortune of the oppressed indigenous “Palestinian” people in their ancestral land, illegally occupied by Jews.

The organization that considers it one of its important missions to disseminate those views is the United Nations Human Rights Council, UNHRC. They appoint so-called special rapporteurs for human rights, whose mission is to report to the UN General Assembly and to the UNHRC on the theme or country for which they are responsible. 

Their stated method consists of gathering relevant information from all available sources, including NGOs. They may also visit the countries in question. 

Why does the UNHRC appoint special rapporteurs?

The UNHRC or the UN General Assembly may request rapporteurs to issue interim statements in addition to their annual reports, which include a description of the activities carried out during the year in the framework of their mandate and will normally also include a discussion of specific themes or issues of relevance for the rights of indigenous peoples.

The UNHRC has appointed about 10 rapporteurs to countries where the rule of law does not protect its citizens or minorities from being discriminated against or oppressed. They also found it necessary to include Israel in that group.

Michael Lynk, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, speaks with reporters in New York (credit: SCREENSHOT UN WEB TV)Michael Lynk, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, speaks with reporters in New York (credit: SCREENSHOT UN WEB TV)

The reason for their decision is an outrageous and totally fictitious antisemitic assessment of the relationship between our Arab citizens and residents, and the Jewish Israeli public. This is how Michael Lynk, the previous rapporteur for Israel, describes his view:

“The situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, and the repressive practices over the course of its 55-year-old regime, changed from an endless occupation into something darker, harsher and more ominous. The political system of entrenched rule in the occupied Palestinian territory satisfied the prevailing evidentiary standard for the existence of apartheid. Firstly, an institutionalized regime of systematic racial oppression and discrimination has been established.

“Secondly, this system of alien rule is intended to maintain the domination of one racial-national-ethnic group over another. 

“And thirdly, the imposition of this system of institutionalized discrimination with the intent of permanent domination had been built upon the regular practice of inhuman acts.

“With the eyes of the international community wide open, Israel has imposed upon Palestinians an apartheid reality in a post-apartheid world, a regime of systematic racial oppression and discrimination,” he wrote.

“With the eyes of the international community wide open, Israel has imposed upon Palestinians an apartheid reality in a post-apartheid world, a regime of systematic racial oppression and discrimination.”

Michael Lynk

And those statements are sanctioned by the UN.

Michael Lynk was replaced as rapporteur a year ago by Francesca Albanese, an equally rabid antisemite, who claims to observe the strictest standards of impartiality and objectivity. Probably referring to Israel she wrote: “If a government repeatedly violates its obligation, in a serious way, then I must mobilize the public; anything else would make me a traitor to my mandate.”

“If a government repeatedly violates its obligation, in a serious way, then I must mobilize the public; anything else would make me a traitor to my mandate.”

Francesca Albanese

Those appointed are expected to be independent human rights experts. Albanese’s declared “expertise” for the job is reflected in the previous positions she held, like senior adviser on migration and forced displacement for the think tank Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD), where she co-founded the Global Network on the Question of Palestine (GNQP).

That, in my view, contradicts her claim of being impartial and objective. Albanese also worked for UNWRA and her LLB was earned at SOAS, the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, renowned for its student body’s open antisemitic activities. 

Indeed, to use their term, “with the eyes of the international community wide open,” there is a mountain of evidence that the erroneously named “Human Rights Council” is openly discriminating against Israel, contradicting its raison d’etre and should therefore be disbanded forthwith and its rapporteur send home.

The writer, 99, is the host of Walter’s World on Israel National Radio and The Walter Bingham File on Israel Newstalk Radio, both in English, as well as a regular contributor to our sister publication The Jerusalem Report.



