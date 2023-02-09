The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Voting for a stronger relationship between the Jewish and Hellenic states - opinion

Israel and the global Jewish community continue to advocate for Greece and support the political and diplomatic struggles facing Greece in relation to the tensions and hostilities coming from Ankara.

By ALEXIA TASOULI
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 02:00
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, last week. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, last week.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The relationship between the Jewish state and the Hellenic Republic is stronger than ever, a relationship that is forged on the foundation of mutually shared values. Greece has and continues to seek Israel’s support in its relationship with Washington, and also on the security and military fronts, particularly concerning Turkey.

Thus far, Israel has been more than a supportive partner and ally of Greece, not only on military and security issues but also on matters concerning trade, economy and tourism.

According to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini on November 5, 2021, Israel is a top investor in both the tourism and real estate sector in Greece. The energy collaboration among Greece, Cyprus and Israel is a strategic game-changer in the long term.

Top Israeli real estate investment companies, which operate exclusively or mainly in the United States and rely on the exploitation of real estate in the form of shares, have begun to be interested by seeing the great potential of a developmental perspective in Greece.

Greece and Israel have forged an enduring partnership at a strategic level. According to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, it is based on common interests and converging perspectives on many challenges, as well as a shared respect for an international order based on international rules and a shared vision for the region. Dendias and his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, delivered statements after a meeting in Jerusalem, last week.

President Isaac Herzog visits Greece. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) President Isaac Herzog visits Greece. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

These are, of course, important statements but are they just words or are they convictions of the Greek government on which it intends to follow through?

Greece can no longer straddle the fence and only see the world from its own lenses, expecting other countries to jump in to address Greek needs and concerns, even while only giving lip service to its allies. That political dance has historically backfired to the detriment of Greece’s own political, security and diplomatic interests.

Greece is expected to back these words with actions. Noncommittal statements have also played a large part in US policy regarding Greek-Turkish relations, with negative results for Greece.

This past December, Greece abstained in the passage of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s alleged “prolonged occupation,” settlement and annexation of the so-called “Palestinian territory.”

The UN General Assembly passed more resolutions critical of Israel than against all other nations combined in 2022, contributing to what observers call an ongoing lopsided focus on the Jewish state at the world body.

THE GENERAL Assembly approved 15 anti-Israeli resolutions last year, as opposed to 13 resolutions criticizing other countries. Since 2015, the General Assembly has adopted 140 resolutions criticizing Israel, mainly over its treatment of the Palestinians, its relationships with neighboring countries and other alleged wrongdoings. Over the same period, it has passed 68 resolutions against all other countries.

This biased approach toward Greece’s friend and strongest ally in the region is intolerable and reprehensible, and if Greece expects the Jewish state’s continued support, Greece must do the right thing and support Israel. It is the right thing to do when our friends are on the right side, the side of truth, and are being vilified and wrongly accused.

Democracy, straight from the source

If we do nothing, we would have failed the very principles of Western democracy and rule of law which our ancient Greek ancestors have founded and given to the world. Political correctness in this instance is antisemitic, discriminatory and even dangerous, especially as just a couple of weeks ago we saw the devastating results of attacks on innocent civilians in Israel.

This obtuseness toward the double standards imposed on Greece’s friend and strongest supporter is counterproductive and not in the interest of Greece in the long term. It is incumbent on the government to reconsider its vote when in such situations it concerns our friends and allies. We must consider what would Greece want her friends and allies to do if the situation was the reverse.

Israel and the global Jewish community continue to advocate for Greece and support the political and diplomatic struggles facing Greece in relation to the tensions and hostilities coming from Ankara. Recently, we saw Jewish financier David S. Sassoon, chairman of US-based investment bank, Joseph Sassoon Group, writing several letters to members of the US Congress, including one to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, urging the US not to sell F-16s to Turkey.

He stated in his letters that such a sale is dangerous and threatens the stability of our region and particularly that of Greece. The examples of Israel and members of the Jewish communities both in Greece and abroad standing shoulder to shoulder with Greece is a matter of public and historic record.

“Israel supports Greece’s sovereign rights and territorial integrity,” said Foreign Minister Cohen, after meeting his Greek counterpart, last week. Later that day, Dendias met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu where the prime minister urged Greece to support Israel at the UN.

The writer, a diplomatic correspondent based in Athens, covered the visit of the Greek foreign minister in Jerusalem, last week.



