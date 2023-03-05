The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Abraham Accords creates new opportunities for Israel-Bangladesh cooperation - opinion

The Abraham Accords have created new opportunities for future cooperation with Israel in sectors that are strategic for Bangladesh, such as Agritech, food safety, climatech and cyber defense.

By JOSEPH ROZEN
Published: MARCH 5, 2023 02:48
BANGLADESH’S PRIME Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi meet in New Delhi, last year. India is projected to reach 6% growth in the 2023-2024 fiscal year; Bangladesh is projected to reach more than 5% GDP growth. (photo credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
BANGLADESH’S PRIME Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi meet in New Delhi, last year. India is projected to reach 6% growth in the 2023-2024 fiscal year; Bangladesh is projected to reach more than 5% GDP growth.
(photo credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

The global developments in recent years, mainly COVID-19, the superpower competition and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have affected the global south by disrupting global supply chains, leading to higher inflation and poverty. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries and the South Asia region were no exception.

Now that these regions have begun to emerge from the above-mentioned challenges, several South and Southeast Asian countries have the potential to play a bigger role regionally and globally. One of them is Bangladesh.

The economic potential is immense. The regions of South and Southeast Asia performed tremendously before the pandemic, leading in GDP growth among emerging and developing economies. ASEAN had a 4.7% growth in 2019, while the largest regional economy, India, reached 3.74%. Its neighbor, Bangladesh reached a staggering growth of 7.9%, positioning it in the top five growing economies in the world.

COVID-19 halted growth: lockdowns, a freeze of manufacturing and tourism, a decrease in domestic consumption and unemployment. As the regions became the epicenter of the pandemic, it became more challenging to keep a vigorous economy. International aid combined with national stimulus packages was crucial in riding out the storm. ASEAN introduced a comprehensive recovery framework to focus on Agriculture productivity, employment, MSME support, health and social protection.

India introduced several stimulus packages, from food security measures and direct cash transfers to support MSMEs, business enterprises and infrastructure development, totaling hundreds of billions of US dollars. Bangladesh invested 4.3% of its GDP to fuel the economy, especially in the export-oriented industry and focused on four goals: increasing public expenditure, formulating a stimulus package, widening social safety net coverage and increasing monetary supply.

People wade through a flooded street amid continuous rain before the Cyclone Sitrang hits the country in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN) People wade through a flooded street amid continuous rain before the Cyclone Sitrang hits the country in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN)

Countries in the region had to increase their public debt in order to financially support their communities. Most countries in the region had a relatively low public debt that enabled them to absorb a rise in debt. In general, the programs implemented by the governments had a positive impact on the region, bringing it back on track and driving growth almost at pre-pandemic rates.

Recovery was short-lived

UNFORTUNATELY, THE recovery in 2021 was short-lived due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, causing a spike in prices and disruption of supply chains, hurting some countries more than others. Again, governments had to rely on external aid and increase their spending. Despite this setback in 2022, the outlook for 2023 and beyond is positive for the South Asia region.

India is projected to reach a 6% growth in the 2023-2024 fiscal year while Bangladesh is projected to reach more than 5% GDP growth. The outlook for ASEAN members is also positive with an estimated growth of more than 4% in 2023, with Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines leading.

As the data from the years 2019-2023 demonstrates, despite both regions being affected dramatically by global events, they remained important in driving global growth. Bangladesh stands out, surpassing even developing countries in terms of growth and GDP per capita. Dealing with COVID-19, floods and other global events, Bangladesh was able to withstand the pressure on its economy, maintain growth and keep the public debt at a low rate despite increasing government spending.

Indeed, the key to regional recovery lies not only in the stronger economies regaining momentum but in emerging ones, such as Bangladesh, being able to rebuild their economies. Recently, the IMF approved another aid package to Bangladesh worth $4.7 billion (NIS 17.1) in loans, while it is still hesitant to aid Bangladesh’s neighbors, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, in spite of their economic crisis. This move expresses the confidence of the IMF in the efforts made by Bangladesh’s government to reduce poverty and follow the process to graduate from the status of LDC (least developed countries) to a developing country in 2026.

The recovery of Bangladesh generates numerous opportunities, not only in the economic sphere but also in the strategic sphere. As the interest from the US and China in the region grow, including in Bangladesh, the latter has the potential of becoming an inter-regional economic and geostrategic player. Closer to home, the Abraham Accords have created new opportunities for future cooperation with Israel in sectors that are strategic for Bangladesh, such as Agritech, food safety, climatech and cyber defense.

The writer is a former director for Asia and Euro-Asia affairs in the Israeli National Security Council and has founded Solaris Global Partners to utilize his expertise on Asia, national security and international relations to form a bridge between Israel and Asia.



Tags economy Bangladesh debt COVID-19
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by