The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's death penalty, haredi ideology and Yisrael Beytenu's role - opinion

The death penalty for terrorists bill may pass the Knesset in what may be a dream come true for some and a horrific nightmare for others.

By ELIYAHU BERKOVITS
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 02:59
THE UNITED Torah Judaism (UTJ) parliamentary faction holds a meeting in the Knesset. In the coalition, only UTJ abstained from the vote on the death penalty. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
THE UNITED Torah Judaism (UTJ) parliamentary faction holds a meeting in the Knesset. In the coalition, only UTJ abstained from the vote on the death penalty.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

For many Knesset members over the years, a law to impose capital punishment on terrorists has been analogous to the strange uncle you have to invite to your Passover seder because you just can’t leave him out but very quietly, you do everything you can to make sure he won’t show up unexpectedly and spoil the family get-together.

A quick survey of the Knesset website reveals that over a period of almost two decades, until the present Knesset, bills on this topic were submitted no fewer than 22 times by a diverse assortment of coalition and opposition MKs. Only once, however, did such a bill pass on a preliminary reading, only to evaporate into thin air later.

The first initiator and sponsor of such a bill was MK Arye Eldad; in 2004 he submitted a bill, “Security Regulations (emergency) (Amendment: Capital Punishment for Terrorists).” However, it was not until 2018 that the legislative process gained momentum. Yisrael Beytenu MKs Robert Elituv and Oded Forer were able to win the approval of their bill on a preliminary reading (by a vote of 52 to 49).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the idea and said that, “there are extreme situations in which people commit horrible crimes and do not deserve to live. I said that we will change the law for such situations.” However, astonishing as this is, the bill never came back for its first reading in the plenum.

But what was once the case is not necessarily what will be. The modus vivendi that prevailed for years has been shattered in recent months by the new Knesset. For some sectors of the public, it is moving toward the realization of their wildest dreams, which once seemed to be forlorn hopes that would never come to pass.

Avigdor Liberman. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Avigdor Liberman. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

For others, the Knesset is realizing their deepest fears, nightmares they never thought they’d have to face in daylight. What is common to both groups is their belief that we are moving towards a substantively different constitutional future than anything we have known thus far.

NOW, THE Knesset is pushing the bill forward full-steam ahead. MK Har-Melech’s harsher bill to impose the death penalty on terrorists passed its preliminary reading, with 55 yeas and only nine nays. The coalition factions voted in favor and were joined by Yisrael Beytenu MKs. On the coalition side of the aisle, only the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) abstained from the vote.

UTJ’s abstention was not a shock. In the days leading up to the vote, some of its members publicly expressed their opposition to the bill. They were joined by members of the Shas party. In fact, back in 2018, when the previous version of the bill was taking shape, Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef stated his vigorous objections to the idea. Despite the public opposition of the most important Sephardi spiritual leader and the reservations of the party’s MKs, in the end, they voted – then as now – in favor of the bill.

The fact that even though they officially subscribe to the same principled position, UTJ abstained but Shas voted in favor, stems from the profound differences between their constituencies with regard to two key points: their political identification and their attitude toward the Israeli state.

The difference between UTJ and Shas

As for their political identification, Shas voters tend to be at the farthest right edge of the Israeli political map. The supporters of UTJ are more diverse: some are moderate rightists and some even spill over into the center.

However, when it comes to the deep-seated differences between these two constituencies, the crux lies in their view of the state of Israel. The Ashkenazim – both the Lithuanians and the hassidim – subscribe to the idea that the state is just one more station in the exile of the Jewish people, an exile that will end only with the arrival of the Messiah. The belief that our survival in the Middle East depends on IDF bayonets appalls their rabbis, who emphasize time and again that we are still in exile.

As long as we are in exile, we must be careful not to stir up the anger of the goyim because we do not have the capacity to defend ourselves against them. By contrast, the Shas community and even some of the Sephardi rabbis see the Jewish people’s return to their homeland and the establishment of the state as the end of the exile.

They want the Jewish people to stand tall in their land and demand their due. Rabbi Mazuz, for example, reiterates that, “our honor has been recovered from the humiliation of exile,” and, “this is the first stage of Israel’s redemption.”

In the coming months, we will find out whether UTJ plays the role of “Shabbos goy” (a non-Jew employed by Jews to perform certain types of work that Jewish religious law prohibits) for coalition MKs who want to oppose the bill but fear their voters’ wrath – and the bill is frozen on the grounds that UTJ vetoed it. Or will Yisrael Beytenu tighten its bear hug of the coalition leaders and support the bill through its third reading and then rub its hands with pleasure when Netanyahu has to deal with the harsh international reaction to this extreme legislation?

The writer is a research assistant in the Ultra-Orthodox Program of the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Center for a Shared Society at the Israel Democracy Institute and a doctoral student in Jewish thought at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.



Tags Haredi Shas united torah judaism israeli politics Death penalty Yisrael Beytenu
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
5

'No entry for women' signs placed across Tel Aviv streets

Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by