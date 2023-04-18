The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Florida’s ongoing battle with Jew hatred - Opinion

More than half of America’s religiously motivated hate crimes target Jews. Unfortunately, nearly all of the antisemitic acts in Florida have gone unpunished. What needs to be done?

By LIORA REZ
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 18:12
People wearing antisemitism and nazi symbols argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center where the Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is held, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)
People wearing antisemitism and nazi symbols argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center where the Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is held, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

It’s no secret that Florida has a large antisemitism problem. Swastikas graffitied onto a Holocaust museum, hate symbols projected onto buildings and conspiracy theory flyers dropped on lawns blaming Jews for the Ukraine War, COVID and everything else one can imagine. Unfortunately, nearly all of these acts have largely gone unpunished. Like the rest of the nation, Florida lacks the legal infrastructure to impose criminal consequences on antisemites. 

Thankfully, that may soon change. The Florida Legislature has put forth House Bill 269, which would elevate many public displays of antisemitism that have plagued the state to third-degree felonies, up from their current misdemeanor status. Offenders could face heavy fines and up to five years in prison. 

This legislation is urgently needed and has support from both the Jewish community and law enforcement. Police have consistently done what they can to repudiate antisemitic behavior but have bemoaned their lack of ability to prosecute due to the free speech protections that bigots grossly exploit. 

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood condemned the antisemites who distributed flyers and hung banners in his county as “a radical group of cowardly scumbags,” but went on to say that while the acts are “reprehensible” and “disgusting,” they are protected “under that free speech umbrella,” tying his hands from stopping similar incidents from happening again. 

While investigating antisemitic messages projected on TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, FBI Special Agent in Charge Sherri Onks, correctly noted that “hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim – these acts are meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community.” The Duval County Sheriff’s Office, however, released a statement declaring that it had not identified any crimes, as “the comments displayed do not include any type of threat and are protected by the First Amendment.” 

HB 269 was introduced by Florida Representatives Randy Fine and Mike Caruso and is currently under review by the House Judiciary Committee. “I will not be complacent, and I will not sit around,” said Caruso at a news conference announcing the bill. “With that attitude, are we just going to wait for these haters to start breaking the glass windows and storefronts of the Jewish store owners again, like they did in the past, before we wake up?” 

Fine said, “I guarantee the bill will pass. And I never do that.” 

Some local governments aren’t waiting. The Jacksonville City Council held an emergency session in late January after a string of antisemitic projections, eventually passing an ordinance making it illegal to project messages on private structures without the owner’s consent. 

Palm Beach County has also acted, passing a similar ordinance earlier this year after a cluster of antisemitic incidents. 

This kind of legislation does more than impose much-needed accountability and deter future antisemitic incidents; it’s a powerful signal to Florida’s Jews that their state government takes their well-founded concerns seriously. That means a lot to a community that makes up less than four percent of the state, though Florida has the third-largest Jewish population in the country.  

HB 269 should become a model for other states and the federal government, assuming it passes. Antisemitism is spreading like cancer nationwide and needs to be stopped, particularly at the government level, and this legislation gives law enforcement the prosecutorial tools they’ve been asking for. 

At a time when more than half of America’s religiously motivated hate crimes target Jews, bills like HB 269 have never been more necessary. We’re tired of being targeted through a legal loophole. 

To protect one of the country’s most vulnerable minorities, America should follow Florida’s lead.

Liora Rez is the executive director of Stop Antisemitism, a grassroots organization at the forefront of exposing antisemites and holding them accountable.



Tags Holocaust Florida antisemitism usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by