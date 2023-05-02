1st Int'l Jewish Matchmaking Confab: Love has no borders - opinion

Over 100 matchmakers gathered in Jerusalem last week for the 1st Jewish Matchmaking conference. Rabbi Yisroel Bernath of Montreal and Aleeza Ben Shalom, a new Israeli immigrant and star of the upcoming Netflix reality show Jewish Matchmaking, co-hosted the event.

The conference was a unique opportunity for matchmakers to share their knowledge, tips, and guidance and expand their networks within the business of love. Attendees included both veterans and newbies, those who matchmake as a career, and those who do so on a volunteer basis. While most attendees lived in Israel, matchmakers from the US, Canada, the UK, and even Riga, Latvia also joined.

The event was made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of Joe & Beverly Sasson, JMatchmaking.com, and the support of Nefesh B’Nefesh, who hosted the conference at their central campus in Jerusalem.

What happened at the International Jewish Matchmaking Conference?

Matchmakers of all stages and ages participated in the event, including Rabbi and Mrs. Lebovic, who have been matchmaking for over 40 years. They were interviewed by nine-year-old matchmaker-in-training, Avraham Ben Shalom. The conference provided a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from one another, share their experiences, and exchange best practices in the matchmaking industry.

Sessions were led by veteran matchmakers and beginners alike. Friendship and dating coaches Jeremy Hamburgh and Ilana Frank presented “Dating on the Spectrum,” which focused on matching the autistic and special needs community. Marc Goldmann and Dr. Tova Weinberg of SawYouatSinai discussed using technology to make better matches, while the professional and certified matchmaker Shana Tibi discussed matchmaking in the modern world.

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)

MATCHMAKING HAS been a part of Jewish culture for centuries, with matchmakers traditionally playing a vital role in helping Jewish singles find their soul mates. With the rise of online dating and social media, the role of the matchmaker has evolved, but their expertise and guidance remain invaluable in the search for love.

The conference was a success, with attendees expressing gratitude for the opportunity to learn from and network with fellow matchmakers. Rabbi Yisroel Bernath shared his excitement for the future of matchmaking, saying, “The Jewish Matchmaking Conference was a resounding success. We were thrilled to see so many matchmakers from all over the world come together to learn, network, and grow. Matchmaking is an important part of Jewish culture, and it was an honor to help facilitate this gathering of dedicated professionals.”

This first international conference was an important step in bringing together matchmakers from around the world to share their expertise and passion for bringing Jewish singles together.

As the search for love continues to evolve, it’s clear that the role of the matchmaker remains a vital part of Jewish culture and the search for a soul mate. The event also served as a reminder of the importance of matchmaking within Jewish culture. For centuries, Jewish families have relied on matchmakers to help find suitable partners for their children, and the tradition continues to this day.

What cities are in line for the next Jewish Matchmaking Conference? Philadelphia is on the horizon and it looks like one will be held in LA in September. Stay tuned for this conference to come to a city near you. Whether you are a matchmaker or want to be one, this conference is the right place to level up your network.

The writer works for Aleeza Ben Shalom and helped run last week’s event. She made aliyah from Philadelphia 10 years ago, and currently lives with her husband and four children in Jerusalem.