The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

1st Int'l Jewish Matchmaking Confab: Love has no borders - opinion

The conference was a unique opportunity for matchmakers to share their knowledge, tips, and guidance and expand their networks within the business of love.

By AVIVA MILLER
Published: MAY 2, 2023 05:38
RABBI YISROEL Bernath addresses a session at the Jewish Matchmaking Conference, last week in Jerusalem. ‘Matchmaking is an important part of Jewish culture,’ he said. (photo credit: Jamie Gordon Photo)
RABBI YISROEL Bernath addresses a session at the Jewish Matchmaking Conference, last week in Jerusalem. ‘Matchmaking is an important part of Jewish culture,’ he said.
(photo credit: Jamie Gordon Photo)

Over 100 matchmakers gathered in Jerusalem last week for the 1st Jewish Matchmaking conference. Rabbi Yisroel Bernath of Montreal and Aleeza Ben Shalom, a new Israeli immigrant and star of the upcoming Netflix reality show Jewish Matchmaking, co-hosted the event.

The conference was a unique opportunity for matchmakers to share their knowledge, tips, and guidance and expand their networks within the business of love. Attendees included both veterans and newbies, those who matchmake as a career, and those who do so on a volunteer basis. While most attendees lived in Israel, matchmakers from the US, Canada, the UK, and even Riga, Latvia also joined.

The event was made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of Joe & Beverly Sasson, JMatchmaking.com, and the support of Nefesh B’Nefesh, who hosted the conference at their central campus in Jerusalem.

What happened at the International Jewish Matchmaking Conference?

Matchmakers of all stages and ages participated in the event, including Rabbi and Mrs. Lebovic, who have been matchmaking for over 40 years. They were interviewed by nine-year-old matchmaker-in-training, Avraham Ben Shalom. The conference provided a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from one another, share their experiences, and exchange best practices in the matchmaking industry.

Sessions were led by veteran matchmakers and beginners alike. Friendship and dating coaches Jeremy Hamburgh and Ilana Frank presented “Dating on the Spectrum,” which focused on matching the autistic and special needs community. Marc Goldmann and Dr. Tova Weinberg of SawYouatSinai discussed using technology to make better matches, while the professional and certified matchmaker Shana Tibi discussed matchmaking in the modern world.

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)

MATCHMAKING HAS been a part of Jewish culture for centuries, with matchmakers traditionally playing a vital role in helping Jewish singles find their soul mates. With the rise of online dating and social media, the role of the matchmaker has evolved, but their expertise and guidance remain invaluable in the search for love.

The conference was a success, with attendees expressing gratitude for the opportunity to learn from and network with fellow matchmakers. Rabbi Yisroel Bernath shared his excitement for the future of matchmaking, saying, “The Jewish Matchmaking Conference was a resounding success. We were thrilled to see so many matchmakers from all over the world come together to learn, network, and grow. Matchmaking is an important part of Jewish culture, and it was an honor to help facilitate this gathering of dedicated professionals.”

“The Jewish Matchmaking Conference was a resounding success. We were thrilled to see so many matchmakers from all over the world come together to learn, network, and grow. Matchmaking is an important part of Jewish culture, and it was an honor to help facilitate this gathering of dedicated professionals.”

Rabbi Yisroel Bernath

This first international conference was an important step in bringing together matchmakers from around the world to share their expertise and passion for bringing Jewish singles together.

As the search for love continues to evolve, it’s clear that the role of the matchmaker remains a vital part of Jewish culture and the search for a soul mate. The event also served as a reminder of the importance of matchmaking within Jewish culture. For centuries, Jewish families have relied on matchmakers to help find suitable partners for their children, and the tradition continues to this day.

What cities are in line for the next Jewish Matchmaking Conference? Philadelphia is on the horizon and it looks like one will be held in LA in September. Stay tuned for this conference to come to a city near you. Whether you are a matchmaker or want to be one, this conference is the right place to level up your network.

The writer works for Aleeza Ben Shalom and helped run last week’s event. She made aliyah from Philadelphia 10 years ago, and currently lives with her husband and four children in Jerusalem.



Tags reality tv love netflix autism jews
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
4

Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
5

Jewish awakening in Tel Aviv: Freeing olim from Diaspora Judaism's cage

The Tel Aviv coastline as seen from above on April 26, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by