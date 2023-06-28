The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The next chapter of America's economic relationship with Israel is in New Jersey

As Israeli-Americans find success in this country, they are leaving an indelible mark on New Jersey. It’s time to acknowledge the significant contributions Israelis have made here.

By ANDREW H. GROSS
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 06:27
Israel-New Jersey Map (photo credit: STATE OF NEW JERSEY)
Israel-New Jersey Map
(photo credit: STATE OF NEW JERSEY)

A few weeks ago, I was walking the halls of the headquarters of OwnBackup, an Israeli-founded software-as-a-service data protection platform. As the elevator opened, I was greeted by an indoor campground and strolled through a restaurant, golf simulator and a venerable speakeasy among other notables.

It would be reasonable if you thought you were on a Silicon Valley tech campus or inside a Financial District tower in New York City, but you’d be wrong. In fact, I was in northern New Jersey, a state that, according to a recent report, has three Israeli “unicorns” (companies with evaluations over a billion dollars), including OwnBackup. Don’t be surprised though, because Israeli tech companies are advancing at a lightning pace in the Garden State.

If you haven’t been paying attention to what’s going on in New Jersey, then you should. Israelis and Israeli-Americans have been making a big impact on the state’s economy, acting as a bridge between two thriving markets at an important time. 

The history and advancement of New Jersey-Israel relations

New Jersey and Israel have a deep history tied to large Jewish and Israeli communities which have grown and thrived here for decades. In 1989, New Jersey created the New Jersey-Israel Commission under the New Jersey Department of State with a mandate to deepen relations between the two regions across business, culture, academia and more. Now, as we mark Israel’s 75th anniversary, that relationship has advanced dramatically from bonds of comradery to cutting edge economic development. This has happened due to an unwavering commitment to Israel engagement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, today’s reality in which New Jersey and Israel stand as economic engines, and changes to the nature of work away from traditional urban centers since COVID.

Over the years when I’ve referenced my home state as a global hub of innovation to Israelis, New Jersey is sometimes met with smiles more than intrigue. That has been changing. 

Israel and New Jersey Flags (credit: STATE OF NEW JERSEY) Israel and New Jersey Flags (credit: STATE OF NEW JERSEY)

The Garden State, strategically sandwiched between two of the biggest American cities, has been turning heads in the Israeli tech community across a range of sectors. Companies like OwnBackup, Bluevine, eToro, Kornit Digital, NICE, Teva, UVeye, and DriveNets have their American headquarters there amongst others. With last year’s merger of Valley National Bank and Bank Leumi USA, New Jersey became notable for Israeli-American banking. 

Earlier this year our Commission issued a report on New Jersey-Israel economic relations with big results. New Jersey accounts for 25 percent of Israeli investment in the northeast United States. Since the start of the Murphy Administration, nearly a half billion dollars has flowed from Israel to New Jersey, leading to the creation of 1,400 local jobs. While New Jersey has historically been a cradle of invention, it is drawing the eye of coveted Israeli innovators more than ever.

Israeli-Americans leaving a mark on New Jersey

Drive through some communities in Bergen County today, located up north in this state, and you’ll hear Hebrew spoken amidst thriving centers of Israeli life, serving as an anchor for Israelis who want to work and live here. As Israeli-Americans find success in this country they are leaving an indelible mark on New Jersey.

It’s time to acknowledge the significant contributions Israelis have made here. Israelis should also recognize that New Jersey has turned the page on an exciting chapter with them, above and beyond most places in the world, and this partnership will continue to bring prosperity to both sides of the Atlantic.

Andrew H Gross is the Executive Director of the New Jersey-Israel Commission, New Jersey Department of State.



Related Tags
usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by