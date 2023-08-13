The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine-Russia War: A halachic perspective on conflict and peace - opinion

As Jewish individuals, we have a responsibility to advocate for non-violence and support to those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

By DARREN HOLLANDER
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 07:50
A BUILDING damaged in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (photo credit: Donetsk Region Police/Reuters)
A BUILDING damaged in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
(photo credit: Donetsk Region Police/Reuters)

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has brought great suffering to its people and sparked international concern. In exploring the issue from a Jewish halachic perspective, we can gain insights into the ethics of war, the pursuit of peace, and the importance of compassion and justice. This opinion piece will delve into these principles within Jewish law and tradition, shedding light on the Ukraine war and offering guidance on how we might approach it as Jewish individuals.

According to Jewish halacha, the principles governing the conduct of war are guided by the concept of self-defense, preservation, and the pursuit of justice. In situations where innocent lives are at stake or a nation’s survival is threatened, there is a moral obligation to defend oneself and seek security. However, it is essential that such actions are proportionate, minimizing harm to non-combatants and avoiding unnecessary violence.

Jewish law also emphasizes the principles of pikuach nefesh (saving a life) and rodef (the pursuit of a pursuer). These principles place the highest value on preserving life and acknowledging the sanctity of every human being. They require us to take all possible measures to prevent harm and strive for peaceful resolutions whenever possible.

Peace is a cherished value in Judaism. The pursuit of peace, or “shalom,” is a paramount obligation for all individuals and communities. Jewish texts repeatedly emphasize the importance of seeking reconciliation, resolving conflicts, and promoting harmony.

In the case of the Ukraine war, it is crucial to explore avenues for peaceful negotiations, mediation, and diplomatic efforts. Jewish law encourages us to exhaust all possibilities for non-violent conflict resolution before resorting to armed conflict. Dialogue, understanding, and compromise should be prioritized to achieve a just and lasting peace, recognizing the dignity and rights of all parties involved.

A view shows the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi) A view shows the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

Compassion and justice at the heart of Jewish ethics

Compassion and justice lie at the heart of Jewish ethics. The Torah teaches us to “love your neighbor as yourself” and to pursue justice for all. In situations of war, it is essential to uphold these principles by showing compassion towards victims, providing humanitarian aid, and respecting the rules of warfare.

Jewish tradition calls for careful discernment in distinguishing between combatants and non-combatants, aiming to minimize harm to civilians. Fair treatment of prisoners, protection of cultural and religious sites, and adherence to principles of non-aggression are all vital considerations rooted in Jewish legal and ethical frameworks.

Approaching the Ukraine war from a Jewish Halachic perspective urges us to reflect upon the principles of ethics, peace, compassion, and justice. While self-defense may be justified in certain circumstances, it is essential to prioritize peaceful solutions and seek avenues for dialogue and reconciliation.

As Jewish individuals, we have a responsibility to advocate for non-violence, strive for a just and lasting peace, and extend compassion and support to those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. May our collective efforts contribute to a world of peace and harmony that aligns with our sacred Jewish values.

The writer is the Group CEO of Global Energy, based in South Africa and the United States. He has a keen interest in global affairs and is a regular contributor to publications globally.



