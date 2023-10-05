How my lulav named Sarah gives meaning to my scribbles - opinion

In his cluttered studio in Ashdod, Hananya Goodman sits in front of a canvas, with a lulav (palm branch) soaked in black ink in his hand. After many thin, incoherent brush strokes, splatters, whacking, and waving, he has a “voice inside,” he explains, that tells him when to “Stop this piece.”

This particular lulav is called Sarah, and Goodman has created over 20,000 pieces with its help as a tool in building his own personal, self-contained, complex language. Known as “asemic writing,” it is a language with no conveyed meaning or coherence that existed long before it was categorized by visual poets Tim Gaze and Jim Leftwich who named it after the term “asemia.”

Since the end of the last millennium, this hybrid between text and image has been spreading around the world. With “seme” being the smallest unit of meaning, “asemia” is the inability to comprehend that meaning, in both a literal and a psychophysical manner.

The lack of meaning creates meaning, says Goodman, who prefers the term “prosemic,” which describes “tending toward meaning.”

He considers each image “a character, in both a personal identity sense and an ideographic sense. The images created have now taken on a life of their own. They live with me and one another, in a sense.” Hananya Goodman is an Israeli librarian, educator, artist, and 'asemic writer.' (credit: Hananya Goodman)

Delving into the depths of our subconscious

Asemic writing delves deep into our subconscious universes, and we can draw parallels from our grasp of the idea to many aspects of our lives.

“We are surrounded by scripts we do not understand, and the brain knows they have meaning because they appear ‘as if language-like’ and this ‘as if language’ is the same experience as looking at asemic writings,” Goodman says.

The process of writing is the same as the process of “imaginal thought” (multi-dimensional associative thinking, structured from images). According to Satu Kaikkonen, the Finnish asemic writing and visual poetry artist, asemic texts “put people of all literacy levels and identities on equal footing,” and asemic art represents a language that is “universal and lodged deep within our unconscious minds.”

Goodman, who made aliyah from Racine Wisconsin, says he began asemic writing “after decades of writing down and scribbling my meaningful thoughts on paper. About four years ago, at the age of 66, I started to scribble – but without writing the words, just the gestures and motions, and then I started to dance around the page.”

Goodman chose the lulav because of a “need to identify new tools for creating asemic writing and new characters.” He says it “offers little control and therefore is a poor candidate for writing scripts that need a basic level of control to repeat a pattern,” however, it is perfect for his asemic writing, which seeks repeatedly to discover the beauty and pleasure of chance and order.

A rich Jewish history of experimenting with language

One of asemic writing’s predecessors, among other streams such as concrete poetry, xenolinguistics (the 2016 movie Arrival might be familiar to some), and psychography, is the French avant-garde movement Lettrism, founded by Isidore Isou (a Romanian Jew called Isidor Goldstein) in 1940s Paris.

Both Lettrism and asemic writing are based on the goals of infringing on the status quo and circumventing meaning. They often operate on the fringes of the mainstream due to their bizarre tendencies, and, like Dadaism, founded by Tristan Tzara (born Samuel Rosenstoc, another Romanian Jew) are deeply, if somewhat indirectly affected, by the kabbalistic-language mysticism of 13th-century Spain’s Abraham ben Samuel Abulafia.

To Abulafia, the Hebrew language is God’s tool for creating the world, and we, as humans, can attempt to reverse-engineer it in order to reach unitive and revelatory experience and figure out the secrets of the world. One such process is tzeruf otiot, deconstructing names into “atoms of reality,” letters finding their primordial essence, and reforming them into the “root of God.” God’s name is buried deep beneath the surface world – the one we take for granted – but is always present, and Abulafia’s meditations focus on uniting and communicating with God through recitations of divine names.

Connecting with the likeminded around the world

Across the globe, people are developing their own personal asemic languages in the desire to transcend the limitations of available languages, freely expand the possibilities of meaning, and discover our common humanity.

Goodman says that showing his art has connected him “with a community of like-hearted and like-minded artists and followers around the world. I am grateful for their friendship, and my images are glad to participate in this larger world. Every day is full of animation and discovery and recognition,” he says.

“It is a huge pleasure to have some control and fluency or flow over something in my life. Most of my life has been serving others to the best of my ability. I submitted to their control. Today I am doing something very personal and subjective that gives me pleasure.”

Global unity within our individual differences under one post-literate language sounds similar to the Sukkot tradition of waving the Four Species together as one. Each species contains a different combination of taste and smell, thus representing the four types of people. We wave them (lulav, etrog/citron, hadass/myrtle, and arava/willow) in every direction – with a repeated movement toward the heart, and by this process, we are united as a people and able to visually communicate with God.

You can find Goodman’s work at facebook.com/hananya.goodman/photos