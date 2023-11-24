Following the barbaric Hamas atrocities of October 7, during which more Jewish lives were lost in a single day than at any other time since the Holocaust, Israel has been gripped by escalating tension, shock, and trauma.

Doubtless, the shockwaves will be profound and long-lasting as the entire country struggles to come to terms with the aftermath of these attacks, in which thousands were killed or injured in the most inhuman ways imaginable, while around a further 240 were taken captive into Gaza, where they remain.

Many of those who lived in the South of the country where the attacks took place, not only had to deal with the trauma of either losing loved ones or not knowing if they were alive and being held captive in Gaza (some of the bodies took weeks to be identified as they were so badly burnt), they also lost their homes.

These people fled to safety with little more than the clothes on their backs and a handful of possessions.Amid the ongoing trauma and chaos, Israel mobilized its troops and called up thousands of reserves, many of whom flew in from all over the world to fight the enemy, Hamas, in Gaza.

Within hours of the first siren sounding in the South on that sunny autumn morning, Israel was at war on two fronts, and the entire country was traumatized and terrorized. Burnt cars are abandoned in a carpark near where a festival was held before an attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza that left at least 260 people dead, by Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, October 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

The challenge of providing ongoing practical support for our brave soldiers and displaced families, as well as others affected by the war, such as farmers, has been immense. Nevertheless, the hard work and skill of individuals (many of whom have single-handedly raised thousands of shekels to buy equipment for soldiers, for example) and organizations, which have swung into action to help in any way they can, has been incredible.

Provided psychological support

However, psychological support for those in dire need at this time is no less important, yet access to such help is not always easy to navigate. With this firmly in mind, I recently chatted to a friend who told me about the incredible work that Emunah in Israel, part of World Emunah, is doing to assist. Advertisement

For those who aren’t familiar with Emunah in Israel, the main focus of its work has always been to help the most vulnerable children and families in Israel, as their website states: “Emunah… was founded over 80 years ago to help give homes to children arriving in Israel after the Holocaust. It has developed over the decades, always dealing with the challenges of contemporary society.”

INDEED, BEFORE the war, Emunah provided vital programs and services to some of the most vulnerable in Israeli society. Among other institutions, Emunah has five children’s homes across the country where some of the most troubled, at-risk youngsters of all ages are cared for.

Having already suffered considerable trauma in their short lives, (“All of the children… have been referred to us because they cannot live safely at home.”) these children have been deeply impacted by the war both emotionally and in their day-to-day lives. Many are now suffering secondary trauma which increases their need for security, therapy, and activities to reduce stress.

Strengthening security in children’s homes has also been a priority in order to ensure the safety of the children and help them feel reassured. This is particularly important in these homes in the South, such as Neve Landy children’s village which is close to the area where terrorists infiltrated in the first few days of the war.

Never in the history of the State has there been a more pressing need for the mental health services and support that Emunah offers to all – in Hebrew and English – free of charge.

“While the brave soldiers of the IDF are defending us physically, Emunah is on the front line of the psychological war,” their website continues.

“Emunah’s 13 counseling centers across Israel, from Nahariya in the North to Sderot and Netivot in the South, are providing vital emotional and psychological support to children, men, and women who are deeply affected by the trauma of this ongoing war.”

Emunah has also swung into action on a different, yet no less pressing front, by opening the doors of one of its four high schools, the Emunah Neve Sarah Herzog High School in Bnei Brak, to displaced families. The school’s dormitory is now home to around 12 families from the South, and three more from the North. Volunteers from the neighborhood bring in supplies and food, while the high school staff takes care of logistics.

UNSURPRISINGLY, EMUNAH is now facing an unprecedented demand for its trauma counseling services. As their website states, “Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can destroy a person’s ability to live normally. Experiencing trauma does not inevitably lead to PTSD if the right help is given at the right time. This time is NOW.”

Sadly, residents in Sderot, one of the towns bordering Gaza are no strangers to PTSD, having lived with repeated rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip for decades. As a result, The Emunah Sarah Ronson Counselling Centre was established there to provide vital counseling and therapeutic support to the people in Sderot and surrounding areas. Director Tami Beck and her professional staff support adults, children, families, and couples, many of whom are dealing with PTSD and paralyzing anxiety.

In the immediate aftermath of the October 7 attacks, the center produced and sent out special flyers, offering help and advice to all those affected.

Netivot is another town close to the Gaza border whose residents have had to live with similar threats to those experienced by their neighbors in Sderot, namely rocket attacks from Gaza. The Emunah Beit Bondt Counseling Center provides the local community with the tools to deal with the personal challenges of life and offers help to those affected by the war.

Machon Be’er Institute is another program run by Emunah that prepares educators to work in the fields of marriage counseling, healthy sexuality, parenting, and gerontology. Regarding the latter, the institute has produced a leaflet advising senior citizens, the elderly, and their families to help them cope in these difficult times.

“During this period, when we are all in a state of crisis and pain, the elderly among us, in particular, need assistance in how to cope. On the one hand, an elderly person has the perspective and life experience which can help him and all of us at this time, but on the other hand, many elderly are now home alone, with mobility issues or distance from family members.”

A number of helpful suggestions are made in the leaflet, which can be accessed through their website.For those who require immediate help and support, Emunah has set up an emergency hotline number: *2357. The line is manned in Hebrew and English from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (callers can leave a message at other times) and provides emotional first aid, guidance, and a sympathetic ear.

In addition, Emunah has 13 therapy and family counseling centers throughout Israel that specialize in family therapy, couples therapy, and individual psychotherapy provided by expert, dedicated, and professional therapists and clinical social workers.

Currently, treatment is provided at no charge, although the organization receives no government funding and relies solely on donations for its income.

In the words of the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, “The Hebrew word Emunah means faithfulness, fidelity, loyalty, not walking away even when the going gets tough, trusting the other and honoring the other’s trust in us. That is what Emunah provides, each and every day, for thousands of disadvantaged children and families across Israel through its network of residential homes, high schools, daycare centers, and therapy and counseling centers. In doing so Emunah is helping to create bonds of community where none previously existed. It is being there for Israel’s most vulnerable at times when they need it most.”

To help Emunah provide crucial psychological assistance and support to all Israelis during what is arguably the most challenging time in the country’s 75-year history, go to: secured.israelgives.org/en/pay/Emergency_Appeal

The writer is a former lawyer from Manchester, England. She now lives in Israel where she works at The Jerusalem Post.