A Hanukkah miracle: The eternal light of Jewish unity - opinion

As the flickering flames of the Hanukkah candles cast a warm glow across Jewish homes around the world, the timeless narrative of the Maccabees resonates deep in our collective consciousness, serving as a poignant reminder of resilience and faith.

Fueled by unwavering determination and steadfast commitment to their identity, nation, land, and religion, the Maccabees overcame the forces that sought to wipe them out, reclaiming the Temple in Jerusalem against all odds.

At the same time, as we revel in the echoes of that historical victory, we must confront the stark reality that evil still casts its shadow upon us.

The modern-day struggle for the survival of the Jewish homeland against the persistent terrorism of those like Hamas, who openly espouse the destruction of Israel, echoes the challenges of the past and forces us to confront evil and stand resilient once more.

A familiar enemy

Hamas, like the ancient foes of the Maccabees, aims to extinguish the flame of the Jewish people. Their tactics, fueled by hatred and a distorted ideology, have resulted in countless tragedies and the loss of innocent lives. Palestinian Hamas terrorists attend an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 27, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Before the harrowing events of October 7, Israel and world Jewry found themselves in a state of deep division. However, the profound trauma that unfolded on that fateful day served as a unifying force. Echoing the spirit of the miraculous events of Hanukkah, we once again found strength in unity.

Just as the Maccabees stood strong in the face of adversity, so too must we confront the challenges posed by groups that seek our destruction. The miracle of Hanukkah extends beyond the preservation of oil; it lies in the enduring strength of Jewish unity. As we light the candles each night, we are reminded that our collective spirit is a source of light that outshines the darkest aims of our enemies.

AMID THE sirens, turmoil, and pain, a different kind of light emerged, one that must last more than 8 days, beyond the current aggression – the light of unity among the Jewish people. A light that must serve as a beacon to guide us through any storm, bind us together, and strengthen us against any terror. As we stand against those who seek our destruction, we must remember that our strength lies not just in military might but in the unbreakable chain of unity that connects us all.

The true test of our resilience, however, lies in what comes after the immediate threat subsides. The day when the shadow of Hamas is neutralized, and our hostages return home. Once the headlines fade and we resume our daily lives, we must ensure that the unity forged during these challenging times endures.

We must cultivate a culture of empathy and support that lasts beyond the external threats – a flame that can withstand the winds of division and discord. Our united response to adversity must encompass a commitment to fostering long-lasting understanding and cooperation within our communities.

As we stand united the moment we perceive external threats, we must also stand together to build bridges, strengthen communal bonds, and celebrate the diversity that enriches our shared heritage, long after the peril is dealt with.

In the spirit of Hanukkah, let us draw inspiration from the Maccabees and the miraculous resilience of the Jewish people throughout history.

Let Hanukkah not only be a celebration of a historical miracle but a rekindling of the eternal flame of Jewish unity, long after the candles burn out, and this war is a painful memory. As we confront the adversaries who seek our downfall, may the light of our unity shine brighter and longer than ever before, a beacon of hope and strength for generations to come.

The writer is head of operations at the International Legal Forum, an Israel-based network of over 4,000 lawyers and activists around the world standing up for Israel and combating antisemitism in the international legal arena.