The significance of Hanukkah 5784 - editorial

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, commenced on Thursday evening, heralding a season of historical reflection and contemporary significance.

This year, the festival carries profound weight, resonating with the echoes of a nation entrenched in a great battle – an ongoing struggle to defend our homeland and chart the course for a resilient future. Our present circumstances mirror those faced by the Jews during the time of the Maccabees, pitting us against powerful adversaries and overwhelming odds. While our nation boasts an advanced military arsenal, including fifth-generation F-35 warplanes and a formidable force of dedicated soldiers, our enemies, supported by Iran, pose a formidable threat – intent on encircling and attacking from all sides.

Amid the turbulence of this conflict, soldiers deployed in the field have become recipients of Hanukkah gifts and holiday essentials. The Israel Defense Forces dispatched half a million sufganiyot to those actively engaged in the war against Hamas.

Demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity, the military ensured vegan and gluten-free options were included in the care packages. Additionally, tens of thousands of candles and menorahs are finding their way to the front lines, providing soldiers with the means to kindle lights and create a semblance of home within their units.

A protracted war

This is not a brief skirmish but a protracted war – one that has persisted for 60 days. Our collective determination is unwavering, fueled by the overarching goal of securing the release of hostages and decisively defeating Hamas. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, cognizant of the broader regional landscape, has pointed to the need to remain vigilant even after dismantling Hamas, as Hezbollah threats loom in the north. DEFENSE MINISTER Yoav Gallant addresses soldiers near the Gazan border. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Hanukkah’s historical narrative, dating back over 2,200 years, offers a poignant source of inspiration during these trying times. The ancient Jews, facing an insidious attempt at Hellenization, rose in revolt against foreign efforts to suppress their religious identity. The Maccabees emerged victorious, not only defeating their enemies but also illuminating the menorah in the Temple with oil that miraculously endured for eight days.

Since then, Hanukkah has been synonymous with light, inspiration, freedom, and miracles – a beacon that has guided the Jewish people through the ages, from pogroms and the expulsion from Spain to the horrors of the Holocaust. Advertisement

Today, confronted by the darkness imposed by Hamas on October 7, we find ourselves engaged in a resolute effort to dismantle this terrorist group. However, our struggle extends beyond the immediate conflict; it is a battle for the preservation of our freedom.

In a thoughtful discourse on Hanukkah, the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks drew upon the wisdom of Maimonides, underscoring the symbolic significance of Shabbat light as a representation of domestic peace. Rabbi Sacks noted, “Great is peace because the entire Torah was given in order to make peace in the world.”

Despite being a peaceful people with a deep-rooted commitment to fostering harmony in our land, we have endured persistent threats throughout our modern history. From the tumultuous attacks of 1948 to Saddam Hussein’s Scud missiles raining down on Israel in 1991, the quest for peace has been met with relentless challenges.

As we kindle the first lights of Hanukkah and partake in traditional festivities, the mood is inevitably more somber this year. Yet, this introspective moment aligns with the essence of the original Hanukkah, conducted in the face of uncertainty. We approach the light of the first night, not knowing if the oil will last until the final night, as uncertainty, hope, and darkness intertwine in this temporal tapestry.

Resilience of Jewish spirit

Rabbi Sacks emphasized the resilience of the Jewish spirit in the face of despair. “There were times when any other people would have given up in despair. Somehow, Jews did not sit and weep. They gathered what remained, rebuilt our people, and lit a light like no other in history.”

Today, we stand resolute, refusing to succumb to the despair induced by the atrocities of October 7. We are determined to overcome our adversaries, to prevail against the darkness, and to illuminate where shadows once prevailed. This Hanukkah, as we kindle the lights, we symbolize the indomitable spirit that has defined the Jewish people throughout history – a spirit that refuses to accept defeat and continues to shine brightly even in the face of the darkest challenges.