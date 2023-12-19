Urgently reopen the Buenos Aires AMIA bombing investigation - opinion

The appointment of Javier Milei as the president of Argentina marks a significant juncture in the country’s history, coming nearly three decades after one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on Argentine soil – the AMIA bombing.

With the world’s attention focused on ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, it is crucial not to forget the tragedy that struck Buenos Aires on July 18, 1994, when a suicide bomber targeted the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), claiming 85 innocent lives and injuring over 300.

Today, as the international community grapples with the actions of the Iranian regime, it is imperative to reopen the AMIA bombing case on a global scale to shed light on the true perpetrators and the extent of Iran’s involvement.

Historical Context

The AMIA bombing was not an isolated incident but rather a part of a larger pattern of violence. Two years earlier, on March 17, 1992, the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires was bombed, killing 29 people and wounding 242.

The Islamic Jihad Organization, operating under the umbrella of Hezbollah terrorists and linked to Iran’s regime, claimed responsibility for the embassy attack, setting the stage for the AMIA tragedy. The proximity of these two events raises suspicions of the involvement of the criminal ayatollahs in Tehran, especially considering its alleged support for Hezbollah and other terrorist groups. Rescue workers search for survivors and victims in the rubble left after a powerful car bomb destroyed the Buenos Aires headquarters of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA), in this July 18, 1994 file photo (credit: REUTERS)

The Ongoing Struggle for Justice

For nearly three decades, the AMIA bombing case has been plagued by accusations of cover-ups and mishandling of investigations. In 2005, federal judge Juan José Galeano was impeached for “serious irregularities” in his handling of the case. Notably, in 2015, Alberto Nisman accused former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner of covering up Iran’s role in the incident, only to be found dead shortly before testifying. The case has been riddled with political intrigue and conspiracies, making it even more crucial to revisit.

Iran’s Shadow in Latin America

It is essential to understand the broader geopolitical implications of the AMIA bombing. At that time, the Iranian mullah’s regime sought to expand its influence in the American hemisphere, aided by communist countries like Venezuela and Cuba. Advertisement

Their goal was to establish intelligence stations in Latin America, potentially endangering the security of the United States by activating the sleeper cells. This highlights the far-reaching consequences of the case and the urgency of international involvement.

The Elusive Perpetrators

Despite the efforts of Argentine prosecutors, no suspects have been convicted of the AMIA bombing. In 2006, Argentina formally accused Iran’s terrorist-loving regime and Hezbollah Islamic terrorists of directing and carrying out the attack, leading to the indictment of senior Iranian officials. However, as of 2017, these suspects remain fugitives.

Even more concerning, in August 2021, two of the accused, Ahmad Vahidi and Mohsen Rezai, were appointed to the government of Ebrahim Raisi. This raises questions about Iran’s continued defiance and the need for global action.

Argentina Takes a Stand

Argentina’s designation of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in 2019 reflects a growing recognition of the group’s role in the AMIA bombing. Additionally, the accusations of cover-up against former President Kirchner and her government officials demonstrate the complex web of interests at play. The 2018 announcement that Kirchner would face trial, along with several others, shows that Argentina is committed to uncovering the truth.

International Solidarity

To truly achieve justice in the AMIA bombing case and expose Iran’s role, international cooperation is imperative. The shadow of Iranian involvement looms large, and it is crucial for countries around the world to unite in their efforts to hold those responsible accountable. The Interpol red notices and the efforts to arrest top Iranian authorities should not be forgotten.

Conclusion

The AMIA bombing remains a dark chapter in Argentine history and a global concern. Reopening the case on an international scale is essential, not only for the victims and their families, but also for demonstrating the true nature of the Iranian regime’s involvement in acts of terrorism.

As the world grapples with crises in Ukraine and Israel, we must not forget the unresolved tragedy of Buenos Aires. The AMIA bombing case represents a collective call for justice and a reminder that no act of terror should go unpunished, regardless of where it occurs on the globe.

The time has come for the international community to come together and reopen the AMIA bombing case, ensuring that those responsible face the consequences of their actions and shedding light on the dark shadow of Iran’s involvement in global terrorism.

The urgent need to reopen the AMIA bombing case on an international scale cannot be overstated. It encompasses a pursuit of justice that transcends borders and time, holding the promise of closure for the victims and their families. But it also signifies much more. It is about deterring future acts of terrorism, countering state-sponsored violence, protecting democratic values, and strengthening international cooperation.

This case is a stark reminder that acts of terror should never be forgotten or left unpunished. By pursuing justice in the AMIA bombing case, we demonstrate our commitment to upholding the values of democracy, the rule of law, and human rights. It is a collective call for accountability, not just for Argentina but for the world.

The shadow of the Iranian regime’s involvement looms large in this case, and the pursuit of justice becomes even more critical in the context of Iran’s global activities. Reopening the AMIA case is a stand against state-sponsored terrorism and a message to the international community that we will not tolerate acts of violence that threaten our collective security.

As we strive to uncover the truth behind the AMIA bombing, we also honor the memory of the 85 innocent lives lost on that fateful day.

Their legacy lives on through the pursuit of justice, and their sacrifice should serve as a beacon guiding us toward a world where terrorism has no place, and justice knows no boundaries.

The writer is a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington. He is a Jewish Kurd of Iran and the author of The Gruesome Mullah.

See more at www.erfanfard.com.