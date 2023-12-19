True greatness and leadership are defined by the capacity to instigate change. In the heart of the desert, the United Arab Emirates stands as a modern global soft power, navigating the winds of change. The difference between great countries that have crumbled and those that have endured lies in their ability to adapt to the ever-evolving reality.

Recently, the UAE, a nation boasting one of the top 10 oil reserves globally, hosted COP28, the UN Conference on Climate Change – a feat not taken lightly. While many expected a stronghold on the status quo, the UAE’s leadership has managed to take important steps toward achieving the climate targets.

Adaptability is the cornerstone of resilience, and the country has shown an exceptional ability to adapt to changing circumstances. It goes beyond the harsh desert environment it has transformed into a flourishing oasis.

This adaptability extends to economic diversification and technological innovation.

Few countries are as prosperous as the United Arab Emirates

Many countries are rich in natural resources, but very few are as prosperous as the UAE. What makes it so successful is, above all, far-sighted leadership. Instead of resting on its laurels, the UAE has not stopped working on innovative ways to maintain its prosperity in the future.

It invested in tourism, real estate, and the development of a financial center. Creating iconic structures like the Burj Khalifa and the Palm Jumeirah reflects economic diversification and a commitment to shaping a sustainable and vibrant future. UAE CLIMATE Change and Environment Minister Mariam Almheiri speaks at a news conference at COP28, in Dubai (credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

In the face of climate change, the UAE is not merely a spectator but an active participant. Recent developments from COP28 showcase its commitment to ambitious climate goals. Advertisement

This year’s COP28 took place under unique circumstances. It occurred at a time when conflicts and tensions were on the rise in many regions of the world and when industrialized nations faced significant challenges related to economic growth, inflation, and employment.

Despite all these challenging circumstances, COP28 president Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and his team have managed to push important steps, such as the capitalization of a Loss and Damage Fund, the launch of the world‘s largest private climate market vehicle, or a renewable energy and efficiency pledge.

The UAE’s leadership leverages its current economic strength to fund and propel initiatives in the renewable energy sector, like the hydrogen strategy, which holds great potential for the future.

But its ability to adapt goes beyond energy concerns. The UAE, facing water scarcity challenges, has invested heavily in innovative solutions. Recent discussions at COP28 highlighted the UAE’s dedication to sustainable agriculture and water management.

Initiatives range from advanced desalination technologies to groundbreaking approaches in vertical farming, showcasing the country’s commitment to sustainability in all aspects of life.

The UN Conference on Climate Change in the UAE also was a platform for international collaboration. Recent agreements and partnerships forged at COP28 indicate a collective commitment to addressing climate change.

Collaborative initiatives with other nations and international organizations underscore the UAE’s commitment to being part of a collective solution.

Israel and the UAE's cooperation success story

At this point, the success story of cooperation between Israel and the UAE should also not go unmentioned. After all, it can and should – in my opinion – be a model for the entire region.

In summary, this means that what has been achieved at COP28 in Dubai is impressive and extends beyond climate protection. It was an attempt to build bridges at a time when the world was drifting further and further apart.

Most importantly, the fact that the UAE leadership has been able to achieve all this gives us hope that international multilateralism is not a thing of the past but is alive and well and can work.

The writer is a former chancellor of the Republic of Austria.