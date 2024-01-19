Ari Kapelyan serves as the president of the Cornell Center for Jewish Living (CJL), a residence accommodating around 30 male and female students that offers kosher food. Before the tragic events of October 7, Kapelyan focused on his studies in electrical and computer engineering, enjoying his university experience while blending into the student body.

However, following the October 7 massacre, Kapelyan and other Jewish students encountered unprecedented antisemitism, intimidation, and other uncomfortable situations.

Initially fearful, confused, and intimidated, Kapelyan, along with the Cornell Jewish community, quickly rallied, becoming integral to the collective efforts of American university students fighting organized campus terror.

Recently, Kapelyan and fellow Cornell students and faculty members visited Israel, meeting with Cornell alumni residing here. As alumni, we were inspired to meet these heroes defending Jewish life on campus.

While Jewish young men and women were in the army defending Israel, Kapelyan and his peers took it upon themselves to protect Jewish life on campus.

About 20 Cornell alumni were at the Jerusalem meeting, among them doctors, professors, lawyers, educators, and businesspeople. The student representatives (Ari Kapelyan, Emuna Rouhani, Amitai Cammy, Zoe Rutkovsky, Yael Eisenberg, Gabriel Marshall, and Shira Mingelgrin) were proactive pro-Israel campus activists. Also present were two graduate students and a Cornell physics professor, Yigal Grossman, who was visiting family in Israel.

They recounted the events at Cornell after October 7, describing the initial shock of the Hamas massacre; the appearance of anti-Israel graffiti on campus; disruptive demonstrations calling for Israel’s destruction; colleagues and friends suddenly ignoring them or expressing support for Hamas; and the initial superficial support from the university president, an Associate Professor who subsequently participated in a pro-Palestine rally in support of Hamas and expressed “exhilaration” at the Hamas attack. Advertisement Pro-Israel students take part in a protest in support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, US, October 12, 2023. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Naturally, they felt insecure and fearful when a post appeared on a student website threatening to murder and rape Jews and attack CJL, signed “Hamas,” “Hamas soldier,” and “kill the Jews.”

The students said their mood improved when, immediately after the internet threats, University President Martha E. Pollack visited CJL and assured students that they were safe and would be protected. She had just issued a clarification statement condemning the Oct 7 massacre saying: “We will not tolerate antisemitism at Cornell... All of our community deserves to feel safe at Cornell... We will work to reinforce a culture of trust, respect, and safety at Cornell.”

The following day, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul visited Cornell and held a press conference at the CJL house, expressing her support and protection. Her office immediately sent security agents and installed protection equipment at the CJL house. A police presence was visible outside Jewish sites on campus, especially the CJL.

Afterward, the Cornell president and senior university administrators visited CJL a number of times, and she twice joined them for the traditional Friday night dinner, along with about 150-200 students.

Resolution condemning Hamas failed

Nevertheless, anti-Israel demonstrations persisted. Students complained about the university administration’s double standard: not taking action in respect of antisemitic demonstrations that violated university rules, while penalizing Jewish students for hanging hostage posters. Kapelyan and others said that American universities discovered freedom of speech when it is against Israel.

Professor Grossman recounted a Cornell University Faculty Senate meeting where the president explained her clarification statement condemning Hamas and antisemitism. Shockingly, subsequent speakers attacked the president’s statement and expressed support for Hamas. The Senate failed to pass a resolution condemning Hamas.

Professor Grossman and the students expressed disappointment at the lack of condemnation from those who did not want to get involved and junior faculty members who privately condemned Hamas but feared saying so in public because of tenure repercussions.

Some students felt betrayed by university communities, which they supported in the past, such as the Women’s communities, students of color, and LGBT, and now failed to condemn Hamas rape and terror against Jews.

Cornell’s Graduate and Professional Student Assembly denied membership to the Jewish graduate students’ community, supposedly for a technical reason. The graduate students said the technical error would be corrected and they could apply again.

I was proud that continued antisemitic behavior has not intimidated the Jewish students but strengthened their resolve to support Israel and oppose antisemitism. When asked about the ongoing antisemitic impact, the students expressed feelings of safety on campus. Jewish groups united and cooperated to resist antisemitism. Support continued from the university president and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul.

Security measures continue. Some students and fraternities expressed support. The Alpha Delta Phi fraternity raised funds from its alumni and donated about $1,000 to the CJL. A Jewish professor wrote an article in the student newspaper condemning Hamas’s atrocities. In November, a group from Monsey, New York, visited Cornell, hosting a barbecue for 150 students at CJL to express solidarity.

The alumni meeting revealed that the October 7 events served as a cathartic moment for the Cornell Jewish community, mirroring events and trends in the general Jewish community. Jewish groups united and cooperated to support Israel and oppose antisemitism.

Previously unaffiliated students and faculty members identified and connected with the Jewish community. There was a shocking realization that a pogrom, mass murder, rape, and terror against Jews can take place in the 21st century, and even be accepted and supported by many nations, journalists, and citizens. October 7 events emphasized the importance of leadership in both universities and nations.

Students who are strong enough to cope with opposing ideas and cultures have deepened their own beliefs and personalities. Jewish students who think they can fit into general student life or general American society learn the hard way that wherever they are and whatever they do, they are still regarded and treated as Jews.

Since October 8, Kapelyan has proudly worn a kippah on campus, symbolizing his refusal to be intimidated by anti-Israel groups and events. He and his fellow students, our campus heroes, stand proud and resilient, fostering a vibrant Jewish community at Cornell, supporting Israel, and opposing antisemitism.

The writer was president of the Israel National Labor Court. He taught at Cornell and Hebrew University and is acting president of the Zionist Supreme Court.