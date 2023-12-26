Pro-Israel students embark on 'Take Action for Israel' mission

A delegation of Pro-Israel student leaders from prominent US universities arrived in Israel on Monday on a “Take Action for Israel” mission. The mission is sponsored by Hasbara Fellowships and IsraelAmbassadors.com, and co-sponsored by the Combat for Antisemitism Movement.

The students will gather first-hand testimonies about the devastating events of the October 7 massacre and the subsequent war with Hamas, as well as strategize together on how to combat both antisemitism and anti-Israel propaganda on campus and share effective pro-Israel messages to their communities.

Fighting back against campus antisemitism

The group of over two dozen students, hailing from universities such as UPenn, MIT, Cornell, Columbia, Brandeis, Temple, and Johns Hopkins, amongst others, have all witnessed a significant rise in antisemitism on their campuses.

The pro-Israel student leaders are scheduled to engage with top Israeli officials and personally visit the southern border communities affected by the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

“We are here to tell the world as Jewish students that we will not be silent in the face of antisemitism on campus, that we are proud to be in Israel at this historic moment,” said Ethan Oliner, a junior at Cornell University. MK Danon with students. (credit: Courtesy)

Upon their arrival in Israel, the students were received by Danny Danon, a Member of Israel's Knesset and former Ambassador to the United Nations.

MK Danon addressed the group and said: "Thank you for standing up for Israel and against antisemitism on campus. You are future leaders of the Jewish community. I am thankful you are all here to witness the realities the people of Israel face on a daily basis and hear directly from the residents. It's imperative that emerging leaders such as yourselves experience the truth, advocate for Israel, and relay your authentic experiences." Advertisement

Sam Koffler, a freshman at the University of Pennsylvania, said: "As a student at UPenn it is an honor to be [among] Jewish students who are returning to Israel in an unprecedented, historic mission. It’s important to support the people of Israel and acquire the skills to advocate for Israel on campus."

Ethan Oliner, a junior at Cornell University, and the president of the university’s Jewish society, said: “Meeting with Israeli officials, soldiers, hostage families, and so many other people who were affected on October 7, will be super beneficial in combatting antisemitism on campus. The Take Action for Israel trip will give me the necessary tools to fight for our cause on campus. By visiting Israel and personally connecting with those impacted on October 7, I believe I will be better prepared to combat antisemitism on my college campus.”