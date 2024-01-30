In the complex tapestry of global geopolitics, misinformation frequently acts as a spark for conflict and unrest. This is notably seen in the conduct of regimes such as President Vladimir Putin’s in Russia and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

These governments have honed the skill of creating and propagating destructive narratives to advance their extensive strategic aims, whilst presenting themselves as defenders of liberty. These narratives, imbued with historical misrepresentations and ideological fervor, warp public perception and legitimize aggressive behavior on the international stage. Our failure to challenge and fully expose these narratives risks making us unintentional victims of uncontrollable forces. The inclination of Western powers towards a policy of containment and appeasement, indicative of viewpoints detached from the realities on the ground, in an effort not to provoke dictatorial leaders and spark further conflicts, is gradually undermining the foundations of our democracies, forcing us to comply with the whims of autocratic leaders.

Moreover, it is imperative to recognize the dynamics of regional alliances, especially the relationship between Iran and Russia. Increasingly, Tehran seems to be acting not just as an ally but as a proxy for Putin’s ambitions in the Middle East, similar to how groups like Hamas and Hezbollah serve as proxies for Iran. Acknowledging and comprehending these dynamics is critical; neglecting to do so suggests that peace will continue to be an elusive concept.

Moscow and Tehran destroy narratives, warp public perception in their favor

At the heart of Putin’s justification for the war in Ukraine lies a deeply ingrained false narrative.

This narrative asserts that Ukraine is not a sovereign entity but an inseparable part of Russia, both culturally and historically. Having gained traction in recent years, this perspective traces back to pre-Soviet times, representing a continuous thread of Russian imperialism - a narrative that conveniently ignores Ukraine’s rich, independent history and culture, portraying it instead as a mere extension of Russian dominion. This distortion serves two purposes for the Kremlin: It legitimizes their aggressive policies and resonates with a sense of nationalistic pride among Russians.

Similarly, Iran’s narratives about Israel are woven from the same fabric of historical revisionism and ideological passion. Foreign ministers Hossein Amirabdollahian of Iran, Sergei Lavrov of Russia, Faisal Mekdad of Syria and Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey pose for a picture during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2023. (credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Iranian regime consistently promotes the belief that Israel is an illegitimate state, unworthy of recognition or existence, that the premise of its existence is an exercise in colonialism and a violation of the Islamic world order. This narrative, deeply embedded in the regime's state policy and rhetoric, aims to delegitimize Israel's foundation and fan antisemitism. It disregards the historical, cultural, and political complexities of the region, simplifying them into binaries that benefit Tehran's strategic interests.

The slogan “From the river to the sea,” often heard in demonstrations, exemplifies the danger of such unchecked narratives.

"From the river to the sea" prime example of misinformation narrative

While it might appear as a benign expression of solidarity, at least in the mouth of “useful idiots” as pointed out by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a lunch hosted by the Conservative Friends of Israel in January 2024, its deeper implication is far more sinister, signaling the obliteration of Israel and the Jewish presence in the Middle East. This slogan, emblematic of the wider struggle over narratives, underscores the damaging effects of propagating falsehoods. When echoed without scrutiny or comprehension, these slogans and the ideologies they represent perpetuate conflict, misunderstanding, and animosity, often far removed from the regions where these issues originate.

But truths are not so easily concealed. It is enlightening when politicians grasp the significance of such narratives and slogans and endeavor to present the world as it truly is, rather than conforming to ideologically charged and deliberately false statements.

Attending the UK and Global Security conference in London organized by Forward Strategy this January, the Congress of People’s Deputies Ilya Ponomarev made a statement that contradicts the Kremlin’s falsehoods by highlighting Ukraine’s distinct identity and sovereignty.

Mr Ponomarev stressed, “Ukraine is not Russia; it has never been Russia, even under Imperial rule or Soviet occupation. Ukraine’s unwavering pursuit of independence and its distinct separation from Russia have been clear since before February 2022, following the 2004 Orange Revolution, the illegal annexation of Crimea, and the war in the Donbas instigated by Russian forces. Any imperialist narratives suggesting otherwise are simply false.”

WE MUST recognize that the Russian populace is not a single entity; a significant portion presents a rational, critical viewpoint against prevailing falsehoods and imperialist desires. This group, often overlooked in global narratives, challenges stereotypes and offers a necessary counter to the often one-dimensional portrayal of Russian perspectives. Their rational views remind us of the diversity within any nation’s populace.

Andrey Illarionov, a renowned Russian economist and former adviser to Vladimir Putin, known for his criticism of the Kremlin’s policies, also spoke at the Forward Strategy conference. He emphasized various aspects of Russia’s geopolitical strategies and their implications for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

During his address, Illarionov, in a refreshingly natural manner, referred to the area to the north, east, and south of Jerusalem as Judea and Samaria. This historical and geographical term was a welcome reminder to attendees of the area’s historical significance.

When approached by participants who expressed surprise and support for his terminology, Illarionov appeared genuinely bemused by the reaction. He simply stated, “It’s a straightforward historical and geographic fact. That land has no other name.” His candid recognition of the historical name stood in stark contrast to the politically motivated language often used in international discourse.

Illarionov on Judea and Samaria: "That land has no other name"

Illarionov’s reference to Judea and Samaria sharply contrasts with the narratives commonly promoted by Western media such as the BBC and by many Western politicians, who typically use the term “West Bank.” Divergence in terminology often reflects broader political narratives and stances, particularly regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, showing how language can shape public perception and policy.

The positions held by Illarionov and some members of the Russian opposition represent a significant departure from the typical imperialist narratives, falsehoods, and anti-Ukrainian and anti-Israeli standards often found in Russian political dialogue. By challenging these entrenched falsehoods and adopting a more historically accurate and unbiased approach to international issues, these individuals are paving the way for more fruitful and positive state interactions. Their readiness to depart from traditional rhetoric could lead to a future where international relations are based on mutual respect, historical truth, and a commitment to constructive engagement.

The writers are co-founders and directors of Forward Strategy Ltd.