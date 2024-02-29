Laying off IDF reservists has long-term damage to Israeli society - opinion

This 26-year-old “kid-hero” has just returned from three months in Gaza after October 7. After 31 days back in the office (during which, by law, he couldn’t be fired), he was dismissed, rather than welcomed back as a hero.

This is a disgrace. Our reservists leave everything behind to protect us. They sacrifice time with their families, their personal pursuits, and yes, even their jobs. Some own businesses; others work for companies. Some are just starting their careers, while others have dedicated over a decade to their professions. Yet, upon their return from defending our nation, they find themselves discarded by employers who see their absence not as a noble sacrifice but as a liability.

Israelis are different from people in other countries. I’m not referring to any notion of being “the chosen people” (or am I?), but rather to the fact that 18-year-old men and women join the military with the goal of defending our homeland. By 19, some become commanders in special forces, operate drones, or handle sensitive intelligence. Even after completing their military service, many continue with reserve duty. Reservists embody a unique commitment, putting their lives on hold, potentially at extreme risk, to ensure our nation’s security.

This sacrifice forms an unspoken social contract according to which society, including the corporate sector, owes them not just gratitude but also tangible support. Firing reservists upon their return not only breaches this moral obligation; it undermines the very fabric of mutual responsibility upon which Israeli society is built. It sends a message that personal sacrifices for collective security are undervalued, which damages the social cohesion essential for a nation that heavily relies on its citizens or, as I’d describe them, forever-and-ever soldiers.

I must admit that while writing those words, I'm still shocked by the necessity of even addressing this issue. Growing up in a very Zionist family, I was always taught that if you give to the country, mainly during military service, the country and its citizens will make sure that nothing hurts you. Unfortunately, some prioritize corporate financial success over the well-being of employees and, ultimately, the security of our country.

This approach is profoundly shortsighted. Such companies fail to recognize the long-term benefits that reservists bring to the workplace: leadership skills, teamwork, stress management, and a profound sense of responsibility and mission. Instead of utilizing these “unfair” and unique advantages for the success of the company, some companies ignore them, harming their long-term growth and competitiveness.

My father taught me the importance of truth and honesty. Life, however, is more complex. Aside from the moral imperative of not firing reservists returning from the horrors of war, there are significant economic impacts. One of Israel’s most beautiful attributes is our unity. Internationally, we are praised for our strong civic spirit and widespread commitment to national defense.

Tarnishing the image

Firing reservists tarnishes this image, portraying Israeli companies and, by extension, Israeli society as lacking in solidarity and gratitude. In an age of global connectivity, such reputational damage can lead to tangible economic and diplomatic repercussions. Karma, isn’t it?

While it’s true that companies prioritize profitability, it’s essential to consider the broader implications beyond immediate financial concerns. Yes, companies are in business to generate profits and maintain financial stability. However, it’s equally crucial to recognize the intangible value of moral integrity and social responsibility. Firing reservists solely to mitigate short-term financial losses disregards the long-term consequences for employee morale, company reputation, and social cohesion.

On the other hand, I understand the perspective of companies facing financial pressure due to reservists’ absence. The operational disruptions and potential financial losses incurred during this period cannot be overlooked. However, research indicates that employees highly value recognition and appreciation (Gibson, O’Leary, Weintraub, 2020). In my perspective, companies that prioritize supporting reservists, even during their absence, demonstrate a commitment to their employees’ well-being.

In Israel, where word-of-mouth and social solidarity hold significant influence, negative publicity coming from the mistreatment of reservists can have severe consequences. Beyond the financial, companies risk relationships with employees, customers, and investors who prioritize ethical conduct and social responsibility.

As a special forces veteran, I regard the layoff of reservists for financial gain as morally indefensible and extremely frustrating. We must hold accountable those who dare to fire reservists upon their return. They need to fear the repercussions of their actions. Let us unite against this “un-Israeli” behavior, instead upholding the honor, integrity, and sacrifices of our defenders. It’s time for action – not just implementing laws that extend the “grace time” the reservists get (which is a good start), but rather protecting them and ensuring that, as a society, we do not accept this maltreatment and that those who “sin” will face consequences. Israel’s strength lies in its unity, and the time has come to reaffirm our commitment to standing together against injustice.

The writer is a third-year honors student at Reichman University, pursuing a dual degree in computer science and entrepreneurship, and a fellow of the Argov Leadership and Diplomacy Program. A social activist, he co-founded the first impact ventures accelerator for students at the university, and led the student association at the Hebrew Reali School.