The war for Ukraine spans continents, to Iran and beyond - opinion

When Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, he envisioned a swift blitz on the Ukrainian capital, severing its government in a matter of days. Two years later, the war evolved into a high-casualty battle for Ukraine’s eastern and southern borders. Russia has lost staggering amounts of equipment, men, and treasure; reports estimate more Russian lives have been lost than in their entire invasion of Afghanistan, which spanned a decade. While it is easy to paint the current conflict as a stalemate in the east, the conflict now spans continents.

After a failed coup attempt by the Wagner company, a private Russian mercenary force, Russia seized control of the forces. Wagner troops have operated on behalf of the Russian government since its inception, but always with a projection of separation until now.

Wagner forces operate globally but mainly across Africa, most notably in Libya and Sudan. When Sudan’s government faced a wave of rebel attacks last year, Wagner forces were in their wings. Russia operates training and gold mining operations in Sudan, guarded by Wagner. While this is not out of the ordinary for the group, Ukraine’s response was.

Ukrainian commandos reportedly came to the assistance of Sudan against Wagner-backed rebels. Sudan sells arms to Ukraine, making its government an ally worth protecting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine saw the situation in Sudan as not only a method to protect the flow of arms but also potential to disrupt Russia’s revenue sources. When we discuss the war in Ukraine, we are not giving enough attention to the fact that Ukrainian and Russian forces are facing off outside of Ukraine. A flag with the logo of Wagner private mercenary group is attached to a car during an automobile rally at a patriotic festival marking Russia's National Flag Day in the Moscow region, Russia, August 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Yulia Morozova)

Russia has also enlisted Cuban and Syrian nationals to fight in Ukraine. This is not a new practice for Russia, which regularly hires forces from the same countries they disrupt. Cuba, a notoriously closed-off nation, has not impeded Russia’s efforts to employ Cubans who are willing to die on the other side of the globe. Those who join Russia’s invasion are offered slim salaries, but it far exceeds the meager economic opportunities these men have at their disposal. In the case of Syria, Russia has utilized the despair brought on by the Russian-backed Bashar Assad regime for years.

Civilized nations have a responsibility to crack down on Russia’s business of chaos. Economic sanctions and multilateral agreements have ultimately failed to constrict Russia’s war-waging abilities. Russia is maintaining relationships with despots in North Korea and Iran while expanding its reach internationally.

Russian control impacting Israel

Multiple reports indicate that Russia has purchased drone technologies from Iran, forcing Israel to take positions in the war in Ukraine. While it is easy to say where Israel should fall on this issue, Israel maintains airspace security agreements over Syria with Russia.

Russia cannot be allowed to not only survive economically but also boost the economies of nations such as Iran. As the war continues, Russia will get more desperate, which has wide-ranging dangers for the lengths they will go to not lose. Ukraine, by no means, should be asked to forfeit an inch of its sovereignty; by the same token, Putin will never willingly go home empty-handed.

Ukraine has the disadvantage of time. No matter how strong its support is internationally, constituencies grow tired of conflicts that span extended periods. Eventually, world leaders will demand the sides come to the table to negotiate due to local politics, even if this is grossly unfair to the people of Ukraine.

It is imperative that when we outline the war in Ukraine, we account for the conflict outside of its borders. Russia and Ukraine are fighting across continents, which poses a threat to drag more nations into the fold. Compounded with Israel’s war to eliminate Hamas, international institutions are not prepared to be spread this thin. Global powers must band together to crack down on these chaos-mongers who thrive off the destruction of others.

The writer was granted the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Activist of the Year Award in 2019 and 2020. He is an Arizona State University – Watts College of Public Service master of public policy graduate.