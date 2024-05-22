'I have friends in Palestine,' the tragic irony of a peace activist held by Hamas - comment

"I have friends in Palestine." These words, spoken by Naama Levy, an Israeli soldier and peace activist, that were uttered to her Hamas captors while her face was covered in blood, underscored the tragic irony of her abduction. Levy, who dedicated her young life to promoting peace and understanding between Israelis and Palestinians, was brutally kidnapped during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. At 19 years old, Levy should have embodied the hope for a future in which Israelis and Palestinians could coexist peacefully. But this did not come true; on the contrary. Raised in Ra’anana near Tel Aviv, she became deeply involved with Hands of Peace, an organization committed to fostering dialogue and mutual understanding among young people from both sides of the conflict. Through this program, she participated in workshops, dialogues, and activities aimed at breaking down barriers and building bridges between communities long divided by hatred and violence.

Through this program, she participated in workshops, dialogues, and activities aimed at breaking down barriers and building bridges between communities long divided by hatred and violence.

The absurdity of Levy’s situation is heart-wrenching. Here is a young woman who, despite the profoundly entrenched conflict, chose to extend a hand of friendship and understanding to her Palestinian peers. Her dedication to peace and justice was not just theoretical; it was deeply personal and active. She fought for the rights of Palestinians, believing in a shared humanity and a better future for all.

Yet, on that fateful day in October, this same dedication was met with unimaginable violence. Levy was abducted from the Nahal Oz kibbutz military base. Footage of her abduction showed her in distress, injured, and forcibly taken by Hamas terrorists. In a cruel twist of fate, the very people she fought to understand and support became her captors, not because of her actions or beliefs, but simply because she was Jewish. Screenshot of video provided by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum of observers getting kidnapped to Gaza, May 22, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

This stark contradiction is not just tragic; it is an indictment of the blind hatred that fuels such conflicts. Levy’s abduction is a grim reminder that in this brutal cycle of violence, even the most ardent advocates for peace are not spared. Further, her story highlights the absurdity and futility of a conflict that also punishes those who seek to bridge the divide.

Relentlessly pursuing her release

Levy’s family has been relentless in their efforts to secure her release, appealing to international organizations and global leaders for support. Despite her unimaginable ordeal, Levy’s commitment to peace continued to inspire. Her story has been shared in various forums, including a meeting with the United Kingdom All-Party Parliamentary Group, where her brother, Amit Levy, highlighted her dedication to fostering understanding and dialogue. Her journey from promoting peace to becoming a symbol of the struggle for justice underscores the enduring human spirit’s capacity for resilience and the relentless pursuit of peace amidst conflict. If only those calling for “justice for Palestine” would acknowledge that true justice should be made through Levy and her peers. Her dramatic and heart-wrenching words, “I have friends in Palestine,” should be a wake-up call: Hamas, as well as a majority of Palestinians, will never acknowledge Israel. They want to destroy us – but young Israeli women such as Naama Levy are the testament to the fact that we are strong, determined, and will never, ever, give up.