Letters to the Editor, May 29 2024, Beating ourselves up

I feel I must complain about “We have failed” (editorial, May 27). In a time of war, I would hope that the only English Israeli newspaper would endeavor to boost morale, instead of continuing the barrage of hatred we have to deal with daily from almost every other news source.

It is true, we have failed. We all failed to imagine an October 7, 2023.

I believe there was a large consensus on the concept that we could have peace with our Arab neighbors as long as we offered them enough gestures of peace. That was a failure. Those who didn’t believe in the concept didn’t do enough to fight it.

Those who brewed disunity and hatred toward different philosophies and beliefs perhaps succeeded, but I’m sure they didn’t understand the consequences. However, we have a day to ask for forgiveness – Yom Kippur. (Let us hope we never have another Yom Kippur with Jews harassing other Jews at prayer as we did last Yom Kippur.) I believe every person knows what they failed at, and true repentance brings about forgiveness.

However, to state that the government and army have failed every day since October 7 and continue to fail – well that is just beating ourselves up. Once we suffered that first terrible defeat, the whole antisemitic world rose up to kick us while we were down.

The government has been fighting in every diplomatic way possible against the United Nations, where antisemitism knows no bounds and which refuses to help, in fact hinders in every way possible. Our army has been fighting nonstop under the most difficult conditions.

It’s been shackled by our best friend, President Biden, who has insisted on us using our relatively small army’s time and energy to bring enormous amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Everyone knows that the aid hardly reaches the non-combatants, as it is hijacked by the terrorists and certainly doesn’t reach our hostages. Everyone also knows that you can’t defeat an enemy while feeding it with food, water, medicines and fuel. It’s a joke.

However, even under these ridiculous conditions our army fights valiantly. They achieve amazing victories day after day. To say that they are failing is untrue and discouraging. Fortunately, most of them probably don’t read The Jerusalem Post.

JENNIFER LEVINE

Ra’anana

To accuse all the people of Israel, and especially the IDF, of failure for not bringing home all the hostages held or killed by Hamas is an example of exaggerated and mistaken Jewish self-blaming. Any considerable military rescue mission would almost certainly have led to the murder of the hostages and the loss of many soldiers. We do not have to blame ourselves for the evil of our enemies.

The IDF has, to this point, performed remarkably well and hopefully will be able to rescue, at some opportune moment, some of the hostages. To expect more is to be unrealistic.

SHALOM FREEDMAN

Jerusalem

Hatred of the other

Regarding “Knesset to hold preliminary vote to designate UNRWA a terrorist organization” (May 27): This type of action should have been taken years ago. There is ample proof that UNRWA is a corrupt anti-Israel organization with a school curriculum which teaches hatred of the other, in this case Jews.

In turn, it actively recruits members of Hamas, thereby being complicit in this heinous terrorist entity’s nefarious activity. Those countries which support and fund UNRWA are equally to blame and must be outed at every opportunity.

STEPHEN VISHNICK

Tel Aviv

Remaining strong

“Where is a Jew to live?” by Mois Navon (May 26) was a terrifying reminder that nothing can be taken for granted even in our own country, Israel, even in 2024.

It reiterated the feeling of unease so stunningly expressed by David Brinn in “A moment of silence for Israel’s demise?” (May 24) when he said that for the first time he had fears that he might have to leave his home in Ma’aleh Adumim in response to the international pressures building against Israel.

Perhaps these headlines reverberated with me particularly, because, unlike my grandchildren who were born here, or even my children, who made aliyah, I remember living in a world where there was no Israel. The options that Navon throws out are frightening to me because they were part of my parents’ world and the world in which I grew up.

Such a world is not an option for us today, and we must work together as Israelis and as Jews to ensure that we remain strong individually and in body politic. We must put internal strife aside and support each other, remembering our common goal.

In unity there is strength. Together we must win.

MARION REISS

Beit Shemesh

Peace-loving Israelis

One only has to glance at the last paragraph of “The irony of history” by Nadav Tamir (May 28) to know what’s in the article: “The writer is J Street-Israel’s executive director.”

The slur that this is a “no-purpose war in which he [Prime Minister Netanyahu] has involved us” is indicative of the J Street mindset, which is – let’s give the Palestinians a state and all will be well. The only problem is that the state they want is ours; all of it.

This war was not started by Israel, but by the Palestinians, who should have gained from the autonomy in Gaza and the friendship and kindness which the kibbutz members showed them. Instead, these peace-loving Israelis were raped, murdered, lynched, kidnapped and shown the futility of the attempt to give the Palestinians any land.

DANIEL BAUM

Zichron Ya’acov

Nadav Tamir is right, yet he is so wrong. He’s correct that the most right-wing government in Israeli history may come to see the establishment of a Palestinian state on its watch. Moreover, by failing to offer a path forward, this becomes more likely sooner than later.

Yet, he’s so wrong if he thinks a revitalized Palestinian Authority will lead to regional stability. Without mentioning that the current government of the Palestinians already “pays to slay,” by revitalization does he mean based on the foundation of 80% of the population that supports Hamas?

What are security guarantees when the world already turns a blind eye to Palestinian terrorist groups, if not providing outright support, and will simply blame Israel when the situation turns out for the worse?

BARRY LYNN

Efrat

Cultural assimilation

In “The time has come” (editorial, May 28), you write that “opponents among the haredi community argue that mandatory military service would disrupt their religious studies and way of life. They maintain that their spiritual contribution is vital to the nation’s well-being. Haredi leaders also fear that conscription could lead to cultural assimilation and erode their religious identity.”

In view of this, I find it most interesting that the same haredi leaders don’t fear that going into politics could lead to cultural assimilation and erode their religious identity.

JOEL BLOCK

Haifa