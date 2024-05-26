Knesset to hold preliminary vote designating UNRWA a terror organization

The Knesset is set to hold a preliminary vote designating the United Nations Relief and Works Agency as a terror organization and severing al all ties with the body that is the main service provider for 5.9 Palestinian refugees in the Middle East.

“The purpose of this bill is to declare the UNRWA Agency a terrorist organization for all intents and purposes, as well as to order the termination of the relations of the State of Israel and the cooperation with the agency, either directly or indirectly,” MK MK Yulia Malinovksy [Israel Beytenu] wrote in the introduction to the bill which she authored.

The legislative push comes as the International Court of Justice and the international community at large have taken Israel to task for not sufficiently ensuring the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Links to Hamas

UNRWA provides services for Palestinians in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan as well as for 1,476,706 refugees in Gaza and another 871,537 in the West Bank.

Only those latter 2.34 million Palestinians would be impacted by the Knesset vote. The bill, if approved by a preliminary vote, would still have to pass a first, second, and third reading. IDF soldiers operate in what the military described as a Hamas command tunnel running partly under UNRWA headquarters in the Gaza Strip on February 8. (credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)

The long-held desire by the Israeli Right to shut UNRWA down has been strengthened by the Gaza war, which has highlighted for Israel the link between Hamas and the relief organization as it operates in Gaza.

Israel has charged that some 12 UNRWA staff members were involved in the kidnapping of Israelis during the October 7 Hamas-led invasion of Israel, in which over 1,200 people were killed and another 252 seized as hostages.

It has further alleged that some 190 UNRWA employees have ties to Hamas. In addition, the IDF found instances where Hamas weapons were stored in UNRWA facilities in Gaza.

Malinovksy, whose party is in the opposition, wrote in her explanation of the bill that at least 12 UNRA employees were connected to the terrorist attack” on October 7 and “took part in acts of murder, kidnapping, including the abduction of bodies, and giving orders on behalf of the terrorist organization Hamas.

“About 10% of UNRWA's staff in the Gaza Strip are connected to terrorist organizations. It was also announced that two teachers of the organization kept Israeli hostages in their home 130 teachers praised the massacre in public and 3,000 teachers on behalf of the organization glorified the massacre in the Telegram group in response,” she wrote.

“To make matters worse, many countries including the USA, Germany, Canada, Australia, Italy, Great Britain, Finland and Romania have announced their decision to stop funding UNRWA,” she wrote.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, the UNRWA agency proved in the October 7 massacre that it is a terrorist organization that is no different from the terrorist organization Hamas,” she stressed.

Those who support UNRWA have stressed that it is remains the best vehicle for the delivery of aid — food, education and health services — to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

It does with the financial support of many donors, who contributed to an annual budget that is upwards of $1.6 billion.

Should URNWA be unable to provide those services, other funding options and others venues would have to be found to provide those services.

Malinovksy’s bill does not offer alternative options as to how to service the Palestinians. There are also legal issues attached to the bill, who have yet to be resolved.