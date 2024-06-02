Editor's Notes: Israel needs a new kind of leader, not Yair Golan

Earlier this week, Yair Golan was elected as the chairman of Israel’s Labor Party with an overwhelming 95% vote. Golan is an Israeli politician and retired senior military officer who served as the deputy minister of economy and as a Knesset member for Meretz. He held various significant roles in the IDF, including deputy chief of staff.

While Golan’s election signifies that he has considerable support within the party, it also brings to the forefront his polarizing nature and controversial rhetoric. The traumatic events of October 7, 2023, have left Israel at a critical juncture, necessitating a leader who can unite the nation, navigate complex geopolitical landscapes, and embody the principles of democracy and acceptance. Despite Golan’s significant contributions to Israel and his undeniable bravery, his history of extreme and divisive statements makes him an unsuitable leader for Israel in these turbulent times.

On Wednesday, Channel 14 News published a video showing Golan calling for “widespread civil disobedience” to exert pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. Golan was urging his supporters to engage in civil disobedience, such as refusing to join the reserves until the government changes.

Golan, saying moreover that “we shouldn’t join the [IDF] reserves until the government changes,” did this to apply heavy pressure on Netanyahu and his government.

When asked what he meant by civil disobedience, he replied: “Civil disobedience means, for example, that we will not join the reserves until this government changes.” Yair Golan speaks after winning the Labor party primary elections, in Tel Aviv, May 28, 2024 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Golan’s contributions and bravery

To be clear, Golan’s contributions to Israel have been substantial and noteworthy. As a former IDF deputy chief of staff, he played a significant role in shaping military strategies and operations. Golan was decorated for his army service, receiving campaign ribbons for his involvement in the First and Second Lebanon Wars and Operation Protective Edge. His military career is marked by dedication and courage.

On October 7, 2023, the day that 1,200 people were killed and hundreds were kidnapped, Golan’s bravery was fully on display. He arrived as a civilian at the headquarters of the Southern District of the Home Front Command and requested to “re-enlist.”

Golan then proceeded to the Gaza Envelope, an area that was under heavy fire, where he undertook the mission of rescuing numerous people, including the son of Haaretz journalist Nir Gontarz, by using their phones to pinpoint their locations. Golan described the scenes he encountered as harrowing and referred to that day’s battle as Israel’s worst defeat ever. His actions during this crisis underscore his commitment and bravery.

Extremist tendencies

However, despite his contributions and heroism, Golan’s political career has been marked by inflammatory and extreme remarks that have sparked widespread controversy. His 2016 Holocaust Remembrance Day speech is perhaps the most notorious example.

Golan made alarming parallels between contemporary Israeli society and Nazi Germany, stating, “If there is one thing that is scary in remembering the Holocaust, it is noticing horrific processes which developed in Europe – particularly in Germany – 70, 80, and 90 years ago, and finding remnants of that here among us in the year 2016.”This remark drew significant criticism, with Netanyahu labeling it as “outrageous” and then culture minister Miri Regev calling for Golan’s resignation.

Divisive rhetoric

Golan’s discourse often deepens societal divides rather than bridges them. In January 2023, he called for widespread civil disobedience against the government, asserting that “against the government of malice and evil, there is only one way – widespread civil disobedience. Change the disk, and there will be no more polite protests and posts – only actions.”

Significantly, this approach, advocating for more aggressive tactics, risks further polarizing an already fractured society.

Furthermore, in March 2023, Golan escalated his rhetoric by urging IDF reservists to refuse army duty: “I unequivocally call, unequivocally, on reservists to be the best citizens of the State of Israel – do not report for reserve duty!”

Such statements undermine the cohesion and readiness of Israel’s defense forces at a time when unity is paramount.

Criticism of the Right

Golan has not hesitated to harshly criticize right-wing activists and politicians, often using inflammatory language. He once stated, “I tell right-wing activists: Oppressing another is not Jewish.” In another instance, Golan labeled settlers involved in the Homesh incident as “subhumans, [and] despicable people,” who, he said, were corrupting “the Jewish people.” Such language only inflames tensions and alienates significant segments of the population.

Golan represents an old-school military-politician perspective that often fails to address the nuanced realities of modern governance. His description of the IDF as an “occupation army” reflects a rigid and controversial viewpoint.

Inflammatory statements on communities

Golan’s remarks about various communities within Israel have also been divisive. He has described the haredi community as “not [being] the future of the country” and accused right-wing leadership of being responsible for violence and poverty in the Negev. Such statements do little to promote the unity and cooperation needed to address Israel’s complex social challenges.

Israel is at a pivotal moment, requiring a leader who can unite the nation, understand its diverse complexities, and promote inclusivity. Yair Golan, with his extreme statements and divisive rhetoric, is not the leader Israel needs. The country must look towards a new type of leadership that embodies empathy, pragmatism, and a commitment to democratic values. Through such leadership, Israel can navigate its challenges and move toward a more cohesive and resilient future.

A call for a new leadership

In light of the significant challenges facing Israel, it is crucial to recognize the need for a new kind of leader – someone who can rise above partisan politics and extremist views. This leader must be capable of engaging with all the sectors of the society, including Jews and Arabs, secular and religious communities, and right-wing and left-wing groups. The future of Israel depends on our ability to embrace diversity and foster an environment of mutual respect and understanding.

The aftermath of October 7 demands a leader who can navigate the delicate balance between security and human rights, demonstrating a commitment to democratic values while ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. Such a leader would prioritize dialogue over division, understanding that Israel’s strength lies in its diversity and ability to embrace differing perspectives.

The new leader must embody empathy and pragmatism, recognizing the importance of inclusivity and acceptance. They should be able to navigate Israel’s complex social fabric and address the needs and concerns of all of its citizens. This approach is essential for fostering a sense of national unity and resilience.

As Israel moves forward, it is imperative to choose leaders who can guide the nation with wisdom, empathy, and a commitment to unity. Golan’s history of divisive rhetoric and extreme statements makes him unsuitable for this role. While his contributions to Israel and his bravery are commendable, the nation needs a leader who can transcend old paradigms and promote a more inclusive and cohesive future.

It is time to embrace a new type of leader who can unite the nation, manage complex challenges, and promote a vision of inclusivity and mutual respect. Golan is a representation of an October 6, 2023, Israel – an Israel full of internal divides and a leadership that encouraged hate and gaps. Let us look and vote for a true leader, someone who sees all citizens of Israel as equal and who can say that they care about the future of the Jewish State and not just its survival.