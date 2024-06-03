Iran is a cybersecurity threat to the West, Jewish diaspora and Gulf states - opinion

In today’s interconnected world, the threats we face are not only physical but also digital, insidious, and pervasive. Among these threats, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands out as a persistent and cunning adversary. Recent analyses, such as a May 2023 report by the Atlantic Council, reveal Iran’s escalating cyber capabilities aimed at disrupting state functions and targeting individuals globally. This threat is especially concerning for the Jewish Diaspora, which Iran targets as part of its broader agenda, encapsulated in its chilling slogan: “Death to America, Death to Israel.”

In 2022, I sounded the alarm that Tehran was mapping out the Jewish community in the UK ahead of planned attacks on Israel and Jews worldwide. This warning, later confirmed by UK Minister for Security Tom Tugendhat, underscores the persistent and evolving threat posed by Iran’s cyber operations. These threats are not to be dismissed as overly dramatic or exaggerated. They are a reflection of a reality we can no longer afford to ignore – wishing our troubles away does not make them less real or immediate.

A February 2024 report by Cyfirma highlights Iran’s growing focus on cyber warfare amid rising tensions with the United States and Israel. It is how Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has adjusted its strategy, scaling back its overt military presence in Syria and Iraq while ramping up cyber operations. This shift aims to put the US in a difficult position, constantly dealing with Iranian proxy attacks or risking broader conflict.

Previous targets of Iranian hackers

Consider the November 2020 incident when Iranian hackers targeted US election infrastructure. Though thwarted by US military and Homeland Security efforts, the attack highlighted Iran’s capacity and willingness to undermine Western democracies through cyberwarfare. Microsoft has since issued warnings about Iran’s increasingly sophisticated tactics, emphasizing its role in cyber-enabled influence operations. ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY Guard Corps Commander-in-Cheif Major General Hossein Salami speaks at an anti-Israel protest in Tehran on Saturday. The IRGC trained Hezbollah to use human shields, say the writers. (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Iran’s influence extends into Europe, leveraging criminal organizations to target Israeli and Jewish sites. According to a May 2024 report by Al-Monitor, the Mossad revealed that Swedish crime organizations FOXTROT and RUMBA had been recruited by Iran to conduct attacks. These groups have been implicated in recent incidents, such as grenade attacks on the Israeli Embassy in Brussels and gunfire near the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm. This is particularly alarming given the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, where security concerns are already heightened.

Iran’s cyber operations are not limited to state infrastructure; they also target the Jewish Diaspora. These operations include harassment campaigns and attempts to infiltrate and intimidate individuals. A 2023 report by ProofPoint revealed that Iranian operatives use fake personas to lure targets into compromising situations, potentially leading to kidnappings. This strategy underscores a broader effort to destabilize and terrorize Jewish communities worldwide.

The threat extends beyond the Jewish community and Western capitals.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, are at significant risk. Having refused to be absorbed into the Shia Crescent, Saudi Arabia and its allies remain targets for Iran. The mullahs in Tehran see any opposition to their influence as something to be subdued. The regime does not tolerate contention, seeking to force all nations to acquiesce – whether through slow absorption or by force if they resist.

CYFIRMA’S report highlights that Iran’s cyber capabilities are among the most advanced globally. Operations that target critical infrastructure in the US, UK, and other Western nations are part of a broader strategy to exert influence and destabilize Western societies without direct military engagement. Iran’s cyber activities have included attacks on oil industries, government agencies, and critical infrastructure, as seen in the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry and water treatment facilities in Israel and the US. These operations demonstrate Iran’s capacity to disrupt essential services and create widespread chaos.

Given the scale and sophistication of these threats, it is imperative for the Jewish Diaspora, particularly NGOs, academia, religious centers, and companies, to develop their resilience against such attacks.

Likewise, GCC countries must bolster their cybersecurity defenses. Failure to do so could lead to catastrophic data leaks and physical attacks. Enhancing cybersecurity measures and fostering a culture of vigilance are crucial to mitigating the risks posed by Iranian cyber operations. Recent examples of cyber aggression highlight the necessity for robust security frameworks and proactive strategies to protect vulnerable communities and institutions.

In a recent interview, Anthony Burgess, director of AntTechCS, underscored the necessity for individuals, organizations, and companies to invest heavily in home network security. Burgess pointed out that the home network forms the foundation of the entire home cyber-infrastructure, encompassing routers, modems, switches, and Wi-Fi access points. Securing the home network involves not only implementing robust security measures but also enlisting the services of cyber specialists to build capacity and ensure resilience. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, Burgess stressed, safeguarding home networks is paramount, as vulnerabilities in this area can lead to significant data breaches and security risks.

Iran’s investment in its cyber warfare program is a testament to its strategic thinking and effectiveness. The Islamic Republic’s cyber activities, aimed at destabilizing Western capitals, targeting Jewish communities, and threatening GCC nations, represent a tangible threat to national security and societal stability. As these threats continue to evolve, so must our strategies to counter them. By focusing on resilience and preparedness, the Jewish Diaspora, GCC countries, and Western societies can better protect themselves from the ever-growing threat of Iranian cyber warfare.

This analytical approach underscores the importance of understanding and addressing the multifaceted nature of Iran’s cyber strategy, ensuring that communities and institutions are equipped to withstand and respond to these challenges. Only through vigilance, preparation, and strategic foresight can we hope to defend against such a pervasive and evolving threat.

The writer is executive director of the Forum for Foreign Relations.