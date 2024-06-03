A tipping point in history

In these particularly tough times for the Jewish people, we have witnessed the true nature of our world. We’ve seen the heinous crimes terrorists are capable of and the widespread support these actions receive from societies in many countries.

During Iran’s recent rocket shelling of Israel, we also came to a profound realization of the importance of strategic partnerships and the vast potential for cooperation between Israel and countries in the region. This potential extends beyond military-strategic cooperation to include scientific, technical, economic, and cultural ties, which hold great promise for the Middle East and the world. We are grateful to our friends for their unwavering stance in condemning terrorism, expressing support for Israel, and providing our nation with much-needed assistance.

We are talking about a difficult time for our people not only in the State of Israel but also beyond its borders. In addition to the terrorist attacks on Israel, we have witnessed fierce anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiments across the United States and Europe. Debates on the boundaries of freedom of speech and protest have flared up again. In our view, this has to be rather straightforward. Freedom of speech ends where hatred and calls for violence begin.

Any manifestation of hatred and violence against Jews, as against any other people, should be illegal. When it comes to Israel, criticism of its actions is acceptable just as criticism of any other state is acceptable. Calls for the destruction of our state and the denial of the Jewish people’s right to self-determination are unacceptable, just as similar calls are unacceptable regarding any other state or people. And there can be no other interpretation.

Regarding the legality of calls for a global intifada or open support for terrorist organizations recognized in the US, this is a question that American society must find its own answer to. But we hope this answer will be unequivocal and serve as an example for the free world.

People in the free world must comprehend that unpunished hatred toward Jews, disguised as freedom of speech, will soon target other groups as well. American leaders must not forget that America serves as a role model for many around the globe. Therefore, losing the moral compass in the United States could have profound and far-reaching consequences.

Any group that justifies terrorism as a means to achieve its goals must be universally condemned. There can be no dialogue with those who follow radical ideologies that permit killing, raping, taking hostages, and violating all international norms. Their delegations should not be accepted, nor should they be allowed to move freely around the world without consequences. They clearly shouldn’t be glorified in any way. National leaders should indicate a clear stance on this. We are grateful to American lawmakers for their attention to this issue and the actions they are taking.

In turn, we, the leaders of the organized Jewish world, must develop initiatives and plans to address the situation. In my view, in cooperation with US and European authorities, we need to rethink the education system on Middle Eastern issues. Academic departments, professors, textbooks, and educational programs funded by states and organizations that sponsor terrorism create a one-sided and distorted view of reality. We see the consequences of this firsthand, and it cannot persist.

Middle Eastern studies should include Israeli professors and have balanced curricula. For many years, we have advocated for broad education on the history of the Holocaust and can say that we have seen some positive developments. It is time to take responsibility for the honest, truly pluralistic, and academically verified teaching of the complex Middle Eastern reality. It will require open and challenging dialogue and significant resources, but we have no other choice.

Addressing my colleagues, fellows, and representatives of the Jewish world, I’d like to emphasize that we must approach the word “antisemitism” with particular caution. We cannot afford to dilute this most essential term. Antisemitism has boundaries clearly defined by the global Jewish community. We must approach it responsibly and detect and convey to society what antisemitism is and what it is not.

Israeli leaders must play a special role in this critical historical moment. It’s time to realize – you are responsible for the future of the entire Jewish people. This is not just a matter of political affiliation and preferences anymore. The very existence of our only Jewish home on this planet is at stake.

The darkest hours in our history have always revealed the greatest strength of our nation’s spirit. Yet, the most remarkable periods in Jewish history were always accompanied by our unity. Unity was driven by trust. And trust was acquired by exceptional leadership with the highest moral standards. We, the leaders of the organized Jewish world and international Jewish organizations, were never politically affiliated and took an obligation to support any fairly elected Israeli government. However, with no intention to interfere in politics itself, we cannot but express our deep concern over the heated political atmosphere in Israel at such a fateful moment in time.

Our people deserve and have the right to demand full transparency, accountability for every word and action, and an open dialogue on our future. We call on all the members of the government and the Knesset to fully comprehend the magnitude of the hour. We are at a crossroads. Each step taken could shape the life of the entire Jewish people for decades and generations to come, and there could be no coming back.

Therefore, there is no place for political intrigues, blackmail, and narrow interests. There is a place for mutual respect, duty, and even self-sacrifice – the very qualities that the Israeli people have been demonstrating on the battlefield and the home front for nearly nine months.

It is time to face one of the most challenging periods in Jewish history with dignity. We do not have the privilege to fail.

Dr. Michael Mirilashvili is President of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress.