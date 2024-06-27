Beyond conflict: Building Israel's future on strength and identity - opinion

With everything that’s happened on, and since, the horrific attack by Hamas terrorists on October 7 – the day the world changed – it has become painfully clear that Israel’s dependence on external factors for its security grows increasingly precarious.

It is a vulnerability that underscores an urgent need for Israel to chart a course toward true independence, both in terms of defense and in fulfilling the destiny of the Jewish people in our ancestral homeland.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is currently meeting with members of the Biden administration in Washington to, in his words, “come to an agreement on Israel’s next steps in this war.” This is the same administration that consistently pressured Israel to appease Hamas’s demands for a ceasefire; pressured Israel by withholding weapons shipments; and tried to pressure Israel not to send IDF forces into the Hamas stranglehold of Rafah.

Why should Israel find itself beholden to an ally that is not truly interested in our own self-defense, that won’t “allow” us to do whatever it takes to defend our borders and our citizens?

The time has come for the Jewish people to insist on a forward-looking road map that extends far beyond the immediate aftermath of the current conflict, one that secures a thriving future. Central to this vision is an embrace and acceptance of a politically incorrect truth – that the Jewish people have an ancestral identity and an unbreakable connection to the Land of Israel. Additionally, we can no longer shy away from confronting the Jew-hatred that fuels the Palestinian national movement. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin receives Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon in Washington, US, June 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

It’s time to reclaim our authentic Jewish identity, proudly assert our rightful place in our ancestral homeland, and call out the true impostors and occupiers.

It is imperative – beyond fighting a war on the home front – that we wage war on the scourge of antisemitism that has openly reared its ugly head in every corner of the world. It’s time to create the next generation of proud Jews by building resilience, and instilling within them a deep understanding of what it means to be a Jew.

Looking ahead – and to quote Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin – “Hope is mandatory.” We must offer a vision based on optimism and hope to Israeli citizens and global Jewry, that transcends immediate security concerns, and encompasses the broader aspirations of our people to live freely and proudly in our ancestral homeland.

What will Israel's "day after" look like?

While “day after” plans are crucial for addressing immediate security challenges, they fall short of providing a comprehensive and inspiring road map for Israel’s long-term future.

What’s next for Israel will be discussed by several leading international voices at Pulse of Israel’s annual conference in Jerusalem next week. The current war may not be winding down anytime soon, despite global pressure for a ceasefire. Yet with its myriad challenges, the future of the Jewish state is filled with much promise.

It’s time to build consensus around a vision centered on optimism and confidence in our collective future. By reclaiming our deeply rooted connection to Israel, we can empower Jews worldwide to stand tall in the face of adversity.

When it comes to affirming our identity, we must not leave it to others – not to elected officials or organizational leaders. Rather, it is up to us to confront antisemitism head-on and reinvigorate pride in our roots, and in who we are.

As we navigate these and other challenges, let us remember that the strength of the Jewish people lies in our unity and unwavering commitment to our shared destiny. It is time to end Israel’s precarious dependence on outsiders for security. We must remain steadfast in our commitment to reclaiming our authentic Jewish identity and fulfilling our purpose in our ancestral homeland.

The writer is the host of the Pulse of Israel daily video/podcast and the CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation.