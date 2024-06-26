IAF eliminates major PIJ terrorist, Iraqi terror group claim responsibility for sirens in Eilat
Haredi leaders condemn draft law • Doctors Without Borders claims PIJ terrorist was a 'colleague'
Iraqi terror group claims responsibility for hostile aircraft intrusion in Eilat on Tuesday night
Following the hostile aircraft intrusion alarm sounding in Eilat on Tuesday night, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that their Mujahideen attacked a vital target in Eilat using drones.
The UAV was intercepted above Eilat, and no damage or injuries were reported.
How Ben Gurion's pragmatic decision led to Haredim draft exemption - analysis
David Ben-Gurion's 1948 decision not to draft yeshiva students shaped Israel's policy, sparking decades of debate on military exemptions amid societal and political transformations.
Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion made a significant decision at a Provisional State Council meeting not to draft yeshiva students, setting in motion a policy that would shape Israeli society and provoke decades of debate over military service exemptions.
On Friday, early October 1948, two days before Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) 1948, the Provisional State Council convened for a meeting. The first Rosh Hashanah in the fledgling state's life was marked by an atmosphere of holiness and new beginnings, however, it was also laced with tension and concern about what lay ahead in the difficult war for Israel's independence.
IAF airstrike eliminates key PIJ terrorist, MSF decry killing of 'colleague'
The Israeli Air Force targeted and killed Fadi Jihad Muhammad Al-Wadiya, a key figure in Palestinian Islamic Jihad's missile program in Gaza City.
Israel Air Force eliminated the terrorist Fadi Jihad Muhammad Al-Wadiya, Doctors Without Borders colleague and an operative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization, according to an IDF Spokesperson's unit announcement on Tuesday evening.
According to the report, Israeli aircraft directed by the Southern Command and the Intelligence Directorate targeted an area in Gaza City where the terrorist Al-Wadiya was located at the time.
כלי טיס של חיל האוויר, בהכוונת פיקוד הדרום ואמ"ן, תקף מוקדם יותר היום (ג') במרחב העיר עזה וחיסל את המחבל פאדי ג׳האד מחמד אלואדיה, אשר שימש כפעיל בארגון הטרור גא״פ ועסק בפיתוח וקידום מערך הטילים של הארגון.— דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) June 25, 2024
כמו כן, המחבל היווה מוקד ידע ייחודי בארגון בתחומי האלקטרוניקה והכימיה pic.twitter.com/9S13RARBzt
Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says