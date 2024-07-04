Education is the silver bullet for combatting antisemitism - opinion

As educators from more than 40 countries convene at Yad Vashem’s International Conference on Holocaust Education this week, the gravity of our mission resonates more profoundly than ever. This landmark gathering, themed “Holocaust Education in a Global Context,” marks the first international event of its kind at Yad Vashem since the harrowing events of October 7. The barbaric attacks against Israeli civilians on that fateful day serve as a chilling reminder of the critical importance of our work.

The Holocaust stands as the most horrific testament to the consequences of unchecked hatred and intolerance. The systematic extermination of six million Jews by the Nazi regime was a crime against humanity that demands perpetual reflection and education. Today, as we witness rising antisemitism, xenophobia, and hate-fueled violence, the relevance of Holocaust education is more pronounced than ever.

Holding a conference in Israel under the current circumstances is not just challenging but essential. The recent surge in antisemitism has not only endangered Jews globally but has also shaken the moral foundation of our societies. We must not allow this wave of hatred to erode our core values.

Educators are on the front lines daily, witnessing the best and worst of humanity. They are the defenders against the rising tide of hate, and it is our duty to equip them with the most effective tools while advocating for global leaders to support their efforts.

Education is the silver bullet in any society's strategy to combat antisemitism and Holocaust distortion. Recent events on Main Streets, in town halls, and on college campuses around the world have underscored the urgent need for more Holocaust education. This education is not only vital for its historical value, but also because it fosters a higher sense of morality, social awareness, and civic responsibility.

UNFORTUNATELY, all too often, we have witnessed a disturbing trend where school systems allow students to “opt-out” of Holocaust education, particularly survivor testimonies. This avoidance tactic, regardless of the rationale provided, is increasingly driven by an attempt to gloss over this dark chapter of our recent history. But at what cost?

Holocaust education connects students with their past and offers them profound lessons for their present and future development. By forging these bonds, students can bridge generational, cultural, and ethnic gaps, and combat prejudice, bigotry, and racism.

How do we ensure "Never Again"?

The Holocaust did not occur in a vacuum; it was the result of years of indoctrination, dehumanization, and systemic discrimination. By studying this dark period, we learn how seemingly benign prejudices can escalate into atrocity.

The world is currently facing significant challenges in safeguarding the memory and uniqueness of the Holocaust’s historical record. As the number of Holocaust survivors dwindles, this moment demands that we determine the future direction of Holocaust remembrance.

The sacred vow of “Never Again” now stands on trembling ground, its power eroded by willful amnesia and global apathy. A critical juncture is upon us, where this solemn pledge risks becoming a hollow echo of history rather than a rallying cry for vigilance. It falls to us to breathe new life into these words, to transform them from a fading slogan into an unwavering commitment that guides our actions and shapes our future.

THE FUNDAMENTAL question at the heart of every educator’s seminar and conference held at Yad Vashem is ultimately what each of us takes away from the annals of the Holocaust and what we want our students to take away from the learning process. Any lesson or meaning that a decent person draws from it is legitimate.

This international conference is not just an academic gathering; it is a call to action. It is a recognition that Holocaust education must adapt to the changing dynamics of our world. Digital technology, social media, and new pedagogical approaches offer unprecedented opportunities to reach wider audiences. We must harness these tools to make Holocaust education more accessible, engaging, and impactful.

We must collectively renew our commitment to Holocaust education. Let us strive to create a world where the dignity and rights of every individual are respected, where the memory of the victims is honored, and where the promise of “Never Again” rings true. In doing so, we honor the past, protect the present, and safeguard the future.

The writer is the chairman of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.