Grapevine July 5, 2024: Getting the green light

Whether it will again be occupied by Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu or by a new prime minister, what has long served as the official residence of the prime ministers of Israel will be repaired and restored to its original glory. The house, which has so far only been gutted, has stood empty for close to four years. Now the cabinet has given the green light for an office and residence for the prime minister to be constructed at the new gateway entrance to Jerusalem, while the unoccupied official residence is fixed up and reoccupied. The estimated cost at this stage is NIS 37 million, but at the rate of Israel’s constantly rising prices, that sum could be more than double by the time the project is completed. There’s also the problem of surrounding buildings. A previous project was scrapped because adjacent buildings were much taller, and occupants would be able to see into the PM’s residence.

A HEBREW Book Week event at the President’s Residence in conjunction with Beit Avi Chai to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Israel’s premier poet Yehuda Amichai was marred by vulgarities in the Hebrew language, used far too often between opposing parties and even by the police. President Isaac Herzog spoke out against the hate-filled and violent language which has permeated the societal landscape and is spewed at rallies and on social media.

THE BEARDED man at the next table at the Jerusalem Waldorf Astoria looked vaguely familiar to author Michelle Mazel, although she could not quite place him until she heard someone say “Johnny.” Turning to see who Johnny was, she realized he was Jonathan Pollard, who had been incarcerated in the United sates for 30 years on charges of espionage.

SOME PEOPLE are born with many talents, such as Rabbi Dr. Simcha Sheldon, a singer, musician, composer, clinical and medical psychologist, educator, and public speaker, who will attend a benefit lunch at Emunah Jerusalem headquarters at 6 Arlozorov Street on July 10. The event, hosted by the Toby Willig Special Seminar Committee, is in aid of the Music Therapy Room at the Emunah Neve Landy Children’s Village, located less than 25 km. from the Gaza Strip, home to 76 at-risk boys aged 6-16, some of whom would require psychiatric hospitalization were it not for the intervention of Emunah. The Music Therapy Room is in memory of 23-year-old Eliad Ohayon from Ofakim, who used to work with special needs and at-risk children. Eliad and his father, Moshe Ohayon, were murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7 attempting to defend their neighbors. To register for the lunch and its accompanying music, contact Lone Stern at 052-384-1465 or Brenda Corren at 054-497-2777. AFTER A long period without a permanent spiritual leader, the Hazvi Yisrael congregation held democratic elections last Sunday with members asked to vote for one of three finalists to whom they had been introduced over the past month. Although the congregation is somewhat larger, 173 people availed themselves of their voting rights, and of these, 70% voted for Rabbi Avishai Zruya. The search committee headed by Dr. Kenneth Collins interviewed all the candidates before selecting the three finalists as best suited to the needs of the congregation, while emphasizing that all the applicants were worthy candidates.

