Vigilance is key to protecting Jews, Israelis at Paris 2024 Olympics - editorial

This summer’s sporting calendar is well and truly underway, and the Olympic Games in Paris will begin on July 26. Israeli participants, their teams, and fans have been preparing for travel to France amid heightened scrutiny during the ongoing Israel-Hamas War and the tense security situation for many Jewish communities across the globe.

It was recently announced that Israel has doubled its own security budget for this year’s games to ensure the safety of its participants.

Since the tragic events of the 1972 Munich Olympics, which saw the murder of 11 Israeli athletes by Palestinian terrorists, Israeli Olympians have received increased security from host countries and an official escort from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

In May, Israeli Eurovision contestant Eden Golan was accompanied by an expanded Shin Bet security detail in Malmö, Sweden. However, safeguarding one of Israel’s largest Olympic contingents at the world’s foremost multisport event, taking place throughout France and beyond, poses a significant challenge. THE ISRAELIS murdered in the massacre at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich: ‘We will never be able to rely on anyone for our safety besides ourselves,’ says the writer. (credit: ISRAEL FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Though anxiety exists over the safe passage of Israelis through the Olympics, one sporting event close by that is currently taking place could perhaps provide a good example.

Euro 2024, the biannual international soccer competition for European nations, is currently underway in nearby Germany and behavior among the visiting soccer fans has been particularly notable for the right reasons this year. Apart from occasions where fans of Poland, Hungary, and Italy have been caught singing a xenophobic song that is outlawed in Germany, there have been almost no incidents involving anti-Israel protests, chants, or pro-Palestinian interruptions, something seen with alarming regularity at the recent 2022 World Cup in Qatar, before the war began.

European soccer body Union of European Football Association’s “Respect” campaign has been at the forefront of promoting tolerance and inclusion in football. This initiative, along with strict security measures, including enhanced surveillance, cooperation with local law enforcement, and comprehensive stadium entry checks, has contributed to a safer environment. In previous Euros, there were instances where antisemitic incidents were swiftly addressed, leading to arrests and bans, demonstrating a zero-tolerance policy.

Of course, Germany is not the same as France, and it is important to note that Israel is not participating in the Euros, although it is common to see pro-Palestinian flags and banners or to hear chants at soccer matches throughout Europe.

The rise of nationalism

Visitors to France may also be wary for other reasons. The recent elections have once again brought rising political concerns within France to the fore.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right party National Rally suffered a major disappointment in the French parliamentary elections on Sunday, as it received considerably fewer seats at the National Assembly than polls predicted.

The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) won 182 seats in the National Assembly, making it the largest group in the 577-seat parliament, whereas National Rally and its allies, despite leading the first round, won 143 seats, to the dismay of their supporters.

Following the results of the elections, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his intention to hand his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning, adding he would carry out his functions as long as required.

While Jews worldwide were celebrating the foiling of Le Pen’s right-wingers, recognizing the State of Palestine was a central promise of New Popular Front’s leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon during their campaign and after the results, he promised that “A left-wing government will recognize the State of Palestine as soon as possible.”

The journey toward protecting athletes and fans from antisemitism in sports and ensuring the safety of Jewish participants and spectators is ongoing but the recent Euros have demonstrated that with robust measures and a zero-tolerance approach, significant progress can be made. As we look forward to the Paris Olympics, it is imperative to build on these successes and remain vigilant.

The safety of all participants is paramount, and the commitment to combating anti-Israel behavior and antisemitism must remain unwavering.

Ongoing political worries and the rise in antisemitism could lead some supporters to avoid traveling to France, but if the Euros is a recent testing ground to go by, most people will be focused on sports and not politics.