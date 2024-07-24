How Israel ranks among the happiest nations despite constant turmoil - opinion

About a decade ago, the United Nations decided to measure the happiness of citizens in various countries. This global happiness index is based on a survey asking respondents to rate their happiness on a scale from 1-10, the help they receive from the state in times of need, the degree of freedom in their country, and the level of corruption. Unsurprisingly, Finland consistently ranks as the happiest country, primarily due to its minimal economic disparity. Meanwhile, Israel continues to climb the ranks, positioning itself among the top 10 happiest countries.

This raises a fascinating question: How does Israel maintain such a high happiness ranking despite its tumultuous reality, marked by conflicts, pressures, and tensions? Even more intriguing is how, following the traumatic events of October, Israel’s happiness index not only remained stable but actually improved.

Following the crisis on October 7, many anticipated a significant mental health downturn in Israel. Contrary to these predictions, the Health Ministry reported a decrease in suicides from October-December compared to previous years, including the pandemic period. This unexpected resilience prompts a deeper exploration into the unique aspects of Israeli society that contribute to its high happiness levels.

Globally, humanity has never experienced such high living standards, with record-low morbidity rates, unprecedented life expectancy, and minimal levels of hunger and poverty. Yet, paradoxically, Western societies face an alarming rise in depression rates, now the second leading cause of death by suicide. Despite the plethora of self-help books and happiness guides, life satisfaction in these cultures hasn’t improved for generations. The demand for antidepressants has surged by 50% since the 1990s.

After October 7, Israel witnessed a remarkable shift. The traumatic event spurred an unprecedented wave of solidarity and mutual support. The sense of “togetherness” and shared destiny became palpable. People discovered a mental fortitude and a sense of meaning that transcended individual struggles. This collective resilience is a crucial factor in Israel’s happiness. People dressed up in costumes attend a dance party by the beach in Tel Aviv, during the Jewish holiday of Purim. March 23, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

One of the key elements measured in the happiness survey is the residents’ willingness to help strangers. Israel excels in this regard, demonstrating a strong culture of mutual aid, especially in times of distress. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this communal support significantly boosted Israel’s happiness index.

The strong sense of belonging and community in Israel plays a pivotal role in its high happiness ranking. Israelis often rely on each other during emergencies, creating a robust support network. This communal behavior fosters a sense of security and connection, much like the unconditional support one expects from family.

The key to Israel's happiness

A comprehensive Harvard study, tracking over 700 people for 80 years, found that the quality of significant relationships is the most critical factor in determining happiness. This discovery underscores the importance of meaningful relationships over material wealth, fame, or achievements. In Israel, the culture of communal support and solidarity aligns perfectly with these findings, contributing to the country’s high happiness levels.

Another factor contributing to Israel’s high happiness index is the degree of excitement in daily life. While Israel may rank low on the question of “How much do you experience calmness in your life?” the thrill and excitement of living in such a dynamic environment significantly contribute to psychological well-being. Research shows that 55% of Israelis prefer a life filled with excitement over a tranquil one. This constant stimulation, whether positive or challenging, keeps life engaging and fulfilling.

An entire chapter in the happiness index was devoted to the preference for an unconventional life. Many Israelis thrive on excitement and action, finding routine and calmness less appealing. This craving for an unconventional life is part of the Israeli identity, making the country’s citizens resilient and adaptable.

Despite the challenges and conflicts, Israel has seemingly patented its own brand of happiness. This happiness is not necessarily tied to the quality of life but rather to excitement, action, belonging, and strong community bonds.

In a world increasingly plagued by loneliness and depression, Israel’s example underscores the profound impact of human connection and solidarity on overall happiness.

The writer is a social psychologist and the research director of Belong, the first private social enterprise that encourages immigration to Israel.