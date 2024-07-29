Having opened their gates to refugees fleeing the violence in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, many European nations are now flooded with unemployed Muslims, threatening the stability of their host countries.

The demographic changes taking place in capital cities and exclusively Muslim-populated areas, the rise of global Islamic radicalism, and the terrible disaster that befell Israel on October 7, have resulted in right-wing parties’ victories in European countries.

In Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, and Finland the Right has significantly increased its electoral power.

In the elections to the French Parliament, however, stinging losses were felt by the far-Right National Union party led by Marine Le Pen, who spearheads the opposition to Muslim immigration to France. Following very favorable preliminary results, she went on to garner a mere 143 seats and was unable to form a government.

Many in France, concerned about the spread of Muslim fundamentalism, were disappointed in the victory of the far-Left, led by Israel-hater and Hamas supporter Jean Luc-Mélenchon. People attend a demonstration against antisemitism at the Place de la Bastille after three teenagers aged 12 to 13 were indicted in Courbevoie, accused of rape and antisemitic violence against a 12-year-old girl, in Paris, France, June 20, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON/FILE PHOTO)

Nevertheless, even the left-wing New Popular Front, now the largest faction in the parliament, are unable to form a coalition.

The French economy is in a precarious state with a budget deficit of over 150 billion euros, which, in addition to the current political instability, may cause President Emmanuel Macron to resign.

However, the first place gained by the extreme Left and its alliance with the center party does not guarantee Mélenchon the formation of a new government.

Mélenchon’s extreme statements, including on economic issues, are creating unrest, and fear of heavy taxes, such as inheritance and capital gains taxes – which will mainly affect the top decile – are undermining the alliance between the Left and the far-Left.

None of the emerging coalitions would bode well for Israel.

The statements of the extreme Left, led by Mélenchon, who may become an important element in the next government, should worry Israel and the Jews of France.

No acknowledgment of October 7

Mélenchon has never acknowledged the October 7 massacre by Hamas, refuses to condemn the terrorist organization and has accused Israel of genocide.

He supports fellow La France Insoumise party member, French Syrian-Palestinian Rima Hassan, who is in the business of spreading extreme conspiracy theories regarding Israel.

One of Mélenchon’s most outrageous remarks has been that “only small remnants of antisemitism remain in France.”

This, in the context of attacks against the Jewish community increasing by 284% in the past year. At recent demonstrations supporting his party, there were more Palestinian flags than there were French ones.

In January, Mélenchon traveled to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, joining the South African prosecution team in its lawsuit against Israel.

The purpose of this move, Mélenchon said, was “to bring an end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The French newspaper Le Parisien announced this week that France would soon take in citizens from Gaza.

Two hundred Gazan refugees had already arrived in France in February.

Sixty-eight percent of French Jews have testified in polls that they do not feel safe in France.

The chairman of the Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Committee, MK Oded Porer, said during the debate: “The rise of the extreme Left in France is a very bad sign for the Jews there.”

The increase in hatred and incitement by left-wing parties towards Jews is lending legitimacy to violent actions against the Jews. Albert Miara, the head of the Jewish community in southern Paris, spoke of the recently increasing manifestations of antisemitism against Jews.

The number of antisemitic incidents across France has quadrupled and the situation has been steadily deteriorating for two decades, he said. The atmosphere towards the Jews is sometimes “unbearable.”

Some good may come from this. The surge in antisemitism and the strengthening of the far-Left are causing thousands of Jews in France to decide to immigrate to Israel. In the nine months since the outbreak of the Gaza war, 3,714 French Jews have applied to make aliyah.

Additionally, data presented to the aliyah committee indicated that 38% of French Jews, approximately 200,000 people, were considering immigrating from France.

Additional numbers of Jews throughout France are interested in immigrating to Israel, but are discouraged by the absorption-related challenges and difficulties they expect to face, especially around the issues of housing. The State Audit Committee presented shocking data on antisemitism in France.

Shocking antisemitism in France

Director of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Avital Leibovitz evidenced a survey published on Holocaust Day this year, according to which every fourth identifiable Jew in France had been in some way accosted or attacked in October 2024.

Half of French Jews hide their identity.

Seventy-six percent of the French public acknowledges the existence of antisemitism in its country.

Thirty-four percent of the public has been infected with antisemitic views. This translates into one out of every three French people being antisemitic. THE OLYMPIC Games come this year at the height of a very tense security period in France in particular, and in Europe in general, and of increasing threats to Israelis in France.

In recent weeks, a campaign against Israel participating in the Olympic Games, linked to the Gaza war, has been active on Arab social networks.

As part of the campaign, photos, cartoons, and videos have been posted, calling for Israel to be prevented from participating in the Games.

Some of the circulating memes claim that Israel’s participation in Paris will bring a taste of blood to the Olympics.

Some members of the Israeli delegation reported receiving anonymous death threats by email, in anticipation of the Games.

The Olympic Committee verified the emails, and the issue was passed on to the relevant authorities. The Israeli delegation in Paris is closely monitored by security services.

French security services recently arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of planning a series of terrorist attacks at the Paris Olympics.

For many months now, security alertness in France had been particularly high, due to fear of terrorist attacks, but it is clear that the preparations for the Olympics have brought the situation to unprecedented levels.

The Shin Bet heads the Israeli delegation’s security system and began to raise its level of preparedness a few months ago.

The number of Israeli security guards is expected to be high, and there will be additional operational and intelligence cooperation with authorized local security forces.

Preliminary patrols and strict security arrangements have been organized.

Security is mainly focused on Olympic delegation members (athletes and staff) but the Shin Bet is also taking into account the thousands of Israeli spectators who will be arriving in Paris. Fearing friction and clashes between opposing supporters as a result of pro-Palestinian demonstrations expected to take place around the Games, local authorities are attempting to ban protests.

The Shin Bet recommends that Israelis stay away from hot spots.

All that remains is to wish the Israeli delegation much success, and for Israeli government ministries to prepare for a massive wave of French Jews immigrating to Israel.

The writer is CEO of Radios 100 FM, honorary consul of Nauru, vice dean of the consular staff, and vice president of the Ambassadors Club of Israel.